Nosh Pit Weekly Planner July 4–10

Wed, July 4

Plant-Loving BBQ Block Party

Meat lovers may find this party sacrilegious but that's okay because this party isn't for them (though protein preferences are welcome). Makini Howell's Plum Restaurants are throwing their annual vegan barbecue. Vegans can rejoice in buffalo, barbecue, and smoked tofu sliders, collard greens, oyster mushroom calamari, and, a fan favorite, the mac and yease. Of course because no barbecue is complete with some sort of dessert, Sugar Plum—which is also hosting the block party—will offer soft serve and cake. A mere $15 will get you access to this all-you-can-eat barbecue.

Fri, July 6

Funk 'n Crawfish

Take a trip to the Big Easy by heading to the Nectar Lounge for a crawfish boil courtesy of Where Ya At Matt! and music from the Seattle-based but NOLA-inspired band, Tubaluba, who will play their "jambalaya brass rock." Buy tickets ahead of time for $10 and, if you're a crawfish lover or perhaps want a true NOLA experience, preorder three pounds of crawfish (the accepted serving size of a true crawfish boil according to the internet) for $50, which includes sides. If you go for "just a taste," then you can order crawfish by the pound and sides individually.

Sun, July 8

Big 10 Jazz Brunch

Celebrate 10 years of the Northwest African American Museum with a brunch prepared by chef Tarik Abdullah (the chef behind the Midnight Mecca dinners) and jazz from the Johnaye Kendrick Quartet in the museum's Legacy Hall. Bonus: Mimosas are bottomless from 11 to noon. But if you have to come later or aren't that into mimosas then they'll also have a cocktail bar, plus champagne and wine bottle service. Make sure to buy your tickets in advance for $40.

Sun, July 8

Samba Sunday

Learn to samba and sample the traditional Brazilian bean stew, feijoada, served with rice and greens at the Wine Station. If you're not so keen on the dancing that's all right, one or two Brazilian cocktails should do the trick and get you out on the dance floor in no time. Tickets are $25 with a vegetarian option and include samba lessons and food.

Mon, July 9

Burgers & Brews

Two words should be enough to pique your interest in this event: nacho burger. For the month of July, Maslow's is offering a burger and beer pairing for $20 every Monday. Maritime Pacific Brewing Company is this month's beer compadre and will offer their Summer Kölsch to accompany the nacho burger with tortilla chips (the secret crunch factor that makes a sandwich truly great).

