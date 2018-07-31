  1. News & City Life
  2. PubliCola

Last Week In Politics

Top 10 Stories: Seattle's Streetcar, the Showbox, and the Mariners

Your weekly dose of top political stories.

By Grace Madigan 7/31/2018 at 9:49am

Image: Cacophony (Wikimedia Commons)

1. The Seattle City Council passed a bill that will guarantee rights to protect housecleaners, nannies, gardeners, and other "domestic workers." The legislation, sponsored by council member Teresa Mosqueda, protects workers from retaliation for filing complaints, enforce a minimum wage, rest and lunch breaks, and forbid employers from withholding personal effects or documents. 

2. The mayor's office said the new streetcars ordered last fall by the Seattle Department of Transportation are bigger than the current streetcars, The Seattle Times reported, drawing criticism from transit advocates. 

Whether the new streetcars will be compatible with existing tracks and maintenance garages still remains unclear, and transit advocates criticized mayor Jenny Durkan for raising shocking questions about the streetcar at a sensitive time for the project. "Mayor Durkan is burying the streetcar in bad press and likely knowingly," The Urbanist wrote. 

The current streetcars made by Inekon and the new ones made by CAF USA have the same standard gauge—the width between wheels to fit the tracks. But the new streetcars are longer and heavier than the old ones. Concerns of the size differences were brought up last fall by King County Metro, and it's still unclear whether these concerns are important to the new streetcars' functionality. Keith Kyle, executive director of Seattle Subway, told The Seattle Times he believes the statement was "a predetermined decision by the mayor’s office to kill the project."

3. After the Burien mayor Jimmy Matta—the city's first Latino mayor—was attacked during the Old Burien Block Party, the suspect turned himself in on Tuesday. KUOW reported that Burien detectives are working to determine if the crime falls under the state's hate crime statute.

Matta was grabbed by the neck and pushed to the ground and told, "We're not going to let you Latino illegals take over our city." Matta said he reported the incident hoping to show that others in the Latino community shouldn't be afraid to report harassment or threats made against them. 

4. King County lawmakers are considering following the steps of the city of Seattle in tightening regulations on firearmsThe Stranger reported that King County lawmakers want to require safe storage of firearms and also require gun sellers to post signs that would warn of the increased risk of suicide, homicide, death during domestic violence disputes, and unintentional deaths in a household. Council members Joe McDermott and Jeanne Kohl-Welles proposed the legislation. 

5. Crosscut reported that a system instituted to flag problematic cops isn't working. Seattle Police Department leaders questioned the new system as they noticed some of their best officers were being flagged. A study from Washington State University that analyzed 1,000 police reports appeared to show that officers labeled "high-risk" were more reflective of the neighborhood they worked in rather than a tendency to misbehave. 

6. Felony convictions related to marijuana are down by almost 90 percent since its legalization in 2012. Northwest News Network reported that an analysis showed between June 2008 and December 2009 there were 1,312 offenses committed which led to felony sentences. The first 18-month period following the legalization saw only 147 crimes related to marijuana that led to felony level sentences. 

7. Plans were announced to demolish the Showbox, a pillar of Seattle's music scene, and build high-rise apartments in its place. A day after the venue's 79th anniversary, news broke that Canadian-based development company Onni Group filed plans to build a 44-story tower where the Showbox currently stands. Building permits haven't been issued yet, and community members have taken to the internet to create petitions and organize efforts to save the Showbox. 

8. The Mariners made headlines for two reasons last week; Safeco Field's long-term lease agreement is contingent on $180 million in public funds and allegations against current president and former top executives.

The Seattle Mariners said the company won't sign the new lease unless King County gives them $180 million of taxpayer money to use on upkeep and renovations. King County executive Dow Constantine initially proposed to use the $180 million from the lodging tax revenues but received backlash for not using the public funds on an issue like affordable housing. 

The Seattle Times broke a story that three women accused Mariners executives of inappropriate workplace conduct in 2009 and 2010. Among the executives accused are current president of the Mariners, Kevin Mather, then-president Chuck Armstrong and then-executive vice president Bob Aylward. Mariners owner and managing partner John Stanton highlighted women in leadership roles within the organization and said he didn't see how things happened 10 years ago would reflect their organization today. 

9. Crosscut reported that representative Pramila Jayapal's interns threatened to strike if they weren't compensated for their work on Jayapal's re-election campaign. Jayapal's campaign met with the interns and struck a deal that will open 12 intern position that are each paid $750 a month for 10 hours a week plus an ORCA card. 

10. U.S. District Court judge Marsha Pechman ordered the federal government to turn over information regarding separated immigrant families. Federal officials deemed at least 711 parents ineligible for reunification. Pechman sided with Washington state against federal officials and ordered information about families and children to be handed over as well as information about the organizations reuniting families.

Lawyers for the federal government argued that handing over the information would slow down the process of reuniting families, to which Pechman responded: "This is is not rocket science."

Filed under
Pramila Jayapal, Streetcar, Showbox

Related Content

Development

Seattleites Are Mourning the Showbox Site's Reported Demise

07/25/2018 By Hayat Norimine

Op-Ed

Pramila Jayapal: Amid Homelessness Crisis, It's Time for Real Shared Responsibility

05/11/2018 By Pramila Jayapal

The Women's Issue

Our Voice of Resistance in DC: Pramila Jayapal

01/31/2018 By Hayat Norimine

Congress

Washington Leaders Respond to Trump's Withdrawal from the Iran Deal

05/08/2018 By Hayat Norimine

Eat & Drink

Bake Sales

Christina Tosi's Milk Bar Pops Up at Canlis

8:40am By Allecia Vermillion

Beer & Brats

Rhein Haus Is Opening a New Location in Leavenworth

07/30/2018 By Landon Groves

Shifts & Shakeups

This Week in Restaurant News: Tiki Drinks for the Win

07/27/2018 By Cassie Sawyer

Shift Change

Rumba Hires Its First Dedicated Chef

07/25/2018 By Rosin Saez

Food & Drink

Nosh Pit Weekly Planner July 25–31

07/25/2018 By Grace Madigan

Fun With Listicles

13 Boozy Slushies to Suit Your Mood

07/24/2018 By Jaime Archer

Arts & Culture

Jazz Hands

Former Canlis Pianist Walt Wagner Announces Jazz Alley Shows

8:54am By Stefan Milne

Culture Fix

What to Do After Work July 30–August 2

07/30/2018 By Landon Groves

Culture Fix

Weekend What to Do July 27–29

07/27/2018 By Mac Hubbard

Ticket Alert

Car Seat Headrest to Play the Showbox

07/26/2018 By Mac Hubbard

Readings and Talks

Novelist Ayobami Adebayo Kicks Off Her First U.S. Tour in Seattle

07/26/2018 By Stefan Milne

Development

Seattleites Are Mourning the Showbox Site's Reported Demise

07/25/2018 By Hayat Norimine

News & City Life

Last Week In Politics

Top 10 Stories: Seattle's Streetcar, the Showbox, and the Mariners

9:49am By Grace Madigan

Development

Seattleites Are Mourning the Showbox Site's Reported Demise

07/25/2018 By Hayat Norimine

Last Week in Politics

Top 10 Stories: A New Police Chief, Sexual Assault Allegations, and Seattle Homelessness

07/24/2018 By Grace Madigan

Going Green

O'Brien Wants Deadlines for the City to Improve Its Downtown Bike Lane Network

07/18/2018 By Hayat Norimine

Police Reform

Carmen Best Will Be Seattle's New Police Chief After All

07/17/2018 By Hayat Norimine

Last Week in Politics

Top 10 Stories: Gun Ownership Laws, Reunification at SeaTac, and Plastic Straw Ban Effects

07/17/2018 By Grace Madigan

Style & Shopping

Sales & Events

Wear What When July 30–August 6

07/30/2018 By Katheryn Grice

Sales & Events

Wear What When July 23–30

07/23/2018 By Katheryn Grice

High Five

Moorea Seal Celebrates 5 Years with an Anniversary Sale and Party

07/19/2018 By Katheryn Grice

How We Got That Shot

A Behind the Scenes Look at August 2018's Elements of Style

07/17/2018 By Sara Marie D’Eugenio

Elements of Style

Sportswear That Doesn’t Sacrifice Style for Function

07/17/2018 By Rosin Saez Photography by Justin Gollmer

Sales & Events

Wear What When July 16–23

07/16/2018 By Katheryn Grice

Best Bars

Skyline Flicks

Motif Seattle Announces Rooftop Movie Series

06/27/2018 By Stefan Milne

Recommendations

27 Patios for Prime Outdoor Dining

06/19/2018 By Seattle Met Staff

Changeups

Seven Beef Is Out. Its New Concept, Central Smoke, Is In.

05/02/2018 By Rosin Saez

Taqueria Time

The Bar Gods Giveth: The Saint Is Bringing Tacos Back

04/18/2018 By Rosin Saez

Barstool Dispatch

Gold Bar Tries to Answer the Question: What Does SLU Want?

04/17/2018 By Stefan Milne

Barstool Dispatch

10 Reasons You Should Head to Fremont's Bar House

04/10/2018 By Stefan Milne

Travel & Outdoors

Adios, John Wayne

Introducing the Palouse to Cascades State Park Trail

07/17/2018 By Allison Williams

Game Plan

Which Washington State Park Should You Visit?

07/17/2018 By Allison Williams Illustrations by Ryan Inzana

Adventure Ride

Ride at Lake Wenatchee

07/17/2018 By Allison Williams

Adventure Falls

Photograph at Palouse Falls

07/17/2018 By Allison Williams

Adventure Dive

Dive at Saltwater

07/17/2018 By Allison Williams

Adventure Climb

Climb at Peshastin Pinnacles

07/17/2018 By Allison Williams

Health & Wellness

Feature

Stranger Genes: How Seattle Scientists Are Advancing Gene Editing

07/17/2018 By Hayat Norimine Photography by Ian Bates

Best of the City

Top Doctors 2018

07/17/2018 Edited by Ariana Dawes

Explainer

Meet CBD, THC’s Non-Psychotropic Sibling

07/17/2018 By Stefan Milne

Shade Index

Not-So-Top Docs

07/17/2018 By Seattle Met Staff

Quote Unquote

Angela Garbes Is Like a Mother

06/19/2018 By Jessica Voelker

Tread Lightly

Trail Running Is Taking Over (and It's Not as Hard as You Think)

05/22/2018 By Allison Williams

Home & Real Estate

Habitat

A Natural Take on a Modern Mount Baker Home

07/17/2018 By Stefan Milne

Habitat

How to Design a Backyard Kitchen

06/19/2018 By Stefan Milne

Shade Index

Dubious Seattle Apartment Amenities

05/22/2018 By Seattle Met Staff

Apartments so extra

A Glimpse into Seattle's Perk-Packed Rental Market

05/22/2018 By Cassie Sawyer Illustrations by Daniel Fishel

Habitat

Interior Design: How to Have Fun with Patterns

04/30/2018 By Darren Davis

Habitat

A Colorful, Classic Update to a Queen Anne Craftsman

03/27/2018 By Darren Davis

509 Olive Way, Suite 305, Seattle, WA 98101
Phone: 206-957-2234 • Fax: 206-447-3388
© 2018 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Arts & Culture
  • News & City Life
  • Style & Shopping
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • The Met Pages
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe