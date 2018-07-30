What to Do After Work July 30–August 2

On the last Tuesday of every month, Capitol Cider hosts a panel of accomplished poets for an evening of tipsy verse. Image: Olivia Brent

Mon, July 30

Ken Bensinger’s Red Card

Buzzfeed investigative journalist Ken Bensinger is coming to Elliott Bay Book Co. to talk about his new book Red Card: How the U.S. Blew the Whistle on the World’s Biggest Sports Scandal. The story chronicles the 2015 scandal in which several FIFA officials were arrested for allegedly accepting hundreds of millions of dollars in bribes to influence the selection of host countries for the World Cup. And yes, Putin makes an appearance in the book. Elliott Bay Book Company, Free

Tue, July 31

Freddie Jackson

For those that don’t already know, Freddie Jackson is a bona fide R&B legend. The Grammy-nominated singer had a string of hits throughout the 1980s that changed the course of the genre. Hear him in all his glory this Tuesday, backed by an 8-piece band. Jazz Alley, $42

Literary Happy Hour

Satisfy your thirst for cider and verse at an evening of boozy poetry at Capitol Cider. Four poets—Meredith Clark, Suzanne Morrison, EJ Koh, and Nicole McCarthy—will read their work, much of which has been published in literary magazines around the country. Drafts are $1 off during the event. Capitol Cider, Free

Wed, August 1

Evening Zoo

This is your last chance to catch the Woodland Park Zoo’s family friendly and incredibly wholesome Evening Zoo series, where they keep the gates open two and a half hours longer than usual—a rare opportunity to experience the park after the summer heat’s partially subsided. Woodland Park Zoo, $21

Thu, August 2

CHILL

Follow up the first night of the Seattle Art Fair with CHILL, an art party that boasts a great local lineup of Afrocop, Stas THEE Boss, and DJ Toya B. There will, of course, be interactive art installations placed throughout the multiple-venue event, and a beer bar supplied by Blue Moon (the MillerCoors brewing company, not our beloved bar). AXIS Pioneer Square, $20