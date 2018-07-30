Wear What When July 30–August 6

  1. Style & Shopping
Get sexy this week with Toasty Swimwear, nab a leather bag from Sage to Sea Designs, and enjoy summer sales at Baby and Company and Butch Blum.

By Katheryn Grice 7/30/2018 at 9:30am

We're feeling the vibes of summer in this sexy suite by Toasty Swimwear. 

Image: Toasty Swimwear

Thru Aug 31
Midseason Sale at Baby and Company 
'Tis time to get all the summer merch your heart desires, folks! It's sale time over at Baby and Company now through the end of August. Stop in during store hours to reap the rewards, baby. 

Aug 1–10
Butch Blum Final Summer Sale
The place of high-end European men and women's apparel, Butch Blum is simply a staple of good quality threads. And as they are gearing up for the coming colder months, it's time to clear out the summer attire. August is the month of savings, so head into the downtown shop from August 1 through 10 and enjoy 60 to 80 percent off spring and summer threads.

Aug 1–31
Summer Giveaway at Toasty Swimwear
Swimsuits are basically all we're wearing these days, right? Variety is key to keeping that tan going on before the rainy days spent drinking coffee and watching Netflix ensue. Local Toasty Swimwear created by Haylie Ingman, who is determined and dedicated to keeping her swimwear affordable and adorable, has plenty of options for you (see model in image above sporting a two-piece and clearly loving life by the pool). All suits are shipped out from Seattle and complete suit sets are $40. Bonus: Free lemon print Toasty cozy with a complete suit purchase during August. 

Tue, July 31
Champagne Celebration 
Fifty years ago this Tuesday the Southcenter Mall opened its doors to us all. And they want to celebrate with us with popping bottles of champagne, a beer and wine bar, and live music to set. Grab a ticket and head on over from 6 to 8 at the Macy's Court. And, perhaps the best part, all of the proceeds go to support Seattle Children's hospital. 

Sat, Aug 4
Sage to Sea Designs Trunk Show
A quality tote or shoulder bag is most definitely a must in anyone's closet. Enter Sage to Sea Design, inspired by the colors and textures of the Pacific Northwest from sagebrush to the Pacific Ocean. The style leans casual without sacrificing a modern and clean look, plus its durability will last you through all those summer, fall, and wintertime adventures. 

 

Wear What When July 30–August 6

9:30am By Katheryn Grice

