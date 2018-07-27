Weekend What to Do July 27–29

Gabriel Rutledge won the Seattle International Comedy Competition in 2004, and he's still got it. Image: Courtesy Gabriel Rutledge

Fri, Jul 27 & Sat, Jul 28

What Is Home an Obscure Kingdom an Opera Buffa It's Always You

If this multi-pronged dance performance is syntactically jarring, then that just reflects the struggle to maneuver through a constantly changing space you consider home—an idea the show tackles with ornate displays and choreography. Northwest Film Forum, $25

Sat, Jul 28

Breaking Glass

For evidence of Seattle Opera’s recent mission shift toward equity, you ought to look a couple weeks before it stages Porgy and Bess. This free forum invites all Seattleites to discuss how race and discrimination interact with the persistently Eurocentric artform, including “who has the right to tell whose story.” McCaw Hall, Free – Stefan Milne

Fresh Start

Green thumbs get the chance to meet and swap plants and garden materials—or simply pass on unused items that can get put to work in another garden. All money raised at the event benefits the civically minded Urban Artworks. Bar Ciudad, Free

Seattle Punk Flyer Retrospective 1979–1985

The city has never completely shaken its reputation for grunge music, but that scene evolved out of plenty of devious, noisy history. At this pop-up show, Brendon Mendoza touts original posters from the punk scene, exhibiting the footprints of legends like Minutemen, Black Flag, DOA, and the Damned, as well as the locals they often shared flyer space with, such as Soundgarden, Green River, and the Melvins. Georgetown Music, Free

The Voidz

The Strokes sent waves of influence rippling through a generation of bands. Now frontman Julian Casablancas's new band, the Voidz, channels that same pinpointed tenacity, then goes wild with kaleidoscopic sound-spasms. Neptune Theater, $25

Sat, Jul 28 & Sun, Jul 29

Gabriel Rutledge

The winner of the Seattle International Comedy Competition brings his reflections to the stage: "If the boy scouts would've said, 'By the way kids, you're gonna need this knot knowledge for sex when you're older,' I would've joined." Mitch Burrow opens. Comedy Underground, $12–$30

Sun, Jul 29

Psychedelic Furs, X

Ignore the hallucinatory name. The Furs belong to the same new-wave milieu as New Order and Echo and the Bunnymen, making art rock that’s equally danceable and ominous. Though no band who wrote “Pretty in Pink”—which gave its title to the John Hughes film—can be too terribly frightening. LA cowpunk legends X open. Woodland Park Zoo, $40 – SM

All Weekend

The Great Inconvenience

In this new work by local playwright Holly Arsenault, a group of historical reenactors in 2050 find themselves in a peculiar political situation: an America whose government only serves the rich and whitewashes inconvenient truths about its history. Annex Theater, $20