  1. Arts & Culture
  2. Upcoming Events

Culture Fix

Weekend What to Do July 27–29

Plant-lovers cultivate a garden arsenal, opera gets less stuffy, and navigating your own home isn't as easy as you'd think.

By Mac Hubbard 7/27/2018 at 9:59am

Gabriel Rutledge won the Seattle International Comedy Competition in 2004, and he's still got it.

Image: Courtesy Gabriel Rutledge

Fri, Jul 27 & Sat, Jul 28
What Is Home an Obscure Kingdom an Opera Buffa It's Always You
If this multi-pronged dance performance is syntactically jarring, then that just reflects the struggle to maneuver through a constantly changing space you consider home—an idea the show tackles with ornate displays and choreography. Northwest Film Forum, $25

Sat, Jul 28
Breaking Glass
For evidence of Seattle Opera’s recent mission shift toward equity, you ought to look a couple weeks before it stages Porgy and Bess. This free forum invites all Seattleites to discuss how race and discrimination interact with the persistently Eurocentric artform, including “who has the right to tell whose story.” McCaw Hall, Free – Stefan Milne

Fresh Start
Green thumbs get the chance to meet and swap plants and garden materials—or simply pass on unused items that can get put to work in another garden. All money raised at the event benefits the civically minded Urban Artworks. Bar Ciudad, Free

Seattle Punk Flyer Retrospective 1979–1985
The city has never completely shaken its reputation for grunge music, but that scene evolved out of plenty of devious, noisy history. At this pop-up show, Brendon Mendoza touts original posters from the punk scene, exhibiting the footprints of legends like Minutemen, Black Flag, DOA, and the Damned, as well as the locals they often shared flyer space with, such as Soundgarden, Green River, and the Melvins. Georgetown Music, Free

The Voidz
The Strokes sent waves of influence rippling through a generation of bands. Now frontman Julian Casablancas's new band, the Voidz, channels that same pinpointed tenacity, then goes wild with kaleidoscopic sound-spasms. Neptune Theater, $25

Sat, Jul 28 & Sun, Jul 29
Gabriel Rutledge
The winner of the Seattle International Comedy Competition brings his reflections to the stage: "If the boy scouts would've said, 'By the way kids, you're gonna need this knot knowledge for sex when you're older,' I would've joined." Mitch Burrow opens. Comedy Underground, $12–$30

Sun, Jul 29
Psychedelic Furs, X
Ignore the hallucinatory name. The Furs belong to the same new-wave milieu as New Order and Echo and the Bunnymen, making art rock that’s equally danceable and ominous. Though no band who wrote “Pretty in Pink”—which gave its title to the John Hughes film—can be too terribly frightening. LA cowpunk legends X open. Woodland Park Zoo, $40 – SM

All Weekend
The Great Inconvenience
In this new work by local playwright Holly Arsenault, a group of historical reenactors in 2050 find themselves in a peculiar political situation: an America whose government only serves the rich and whitewashes inconvenient truths about its history. Annex Theater, $20

Filed under
Theater, Northwest Film Forum, Soundgarden, Stand Up Comedy
Show Comments
In this Article

Theater

The Great Inconvenience

7:30 PM $20 Annex Theatre

In this new work by local playwright Holly Arsenault, a group of historical reenactors in 2050 find themselves in a peculiar political situation: an America ...

Concerts

The Psychedelic Furs

$40 Woodland Park Zoo

Ignore the hallucinatory name. The Furs belong to the same new-wave milieu as New Order and Echo and the Bunnymen, making art rock that’s equally danceable a...

Comedy

Gabriel Rutledge

8:30 PM $12–$30 Comedy Underground

The winner of the Seattle International Comedy Competition brings his reflections to the stage: "If the boy scouts would've said, 'By the way kids, you're go...

Concerts

The Voidz

$25 Neptune Theatre

The Strokes sent waves of influence rippling through a generation of bands. Now frontman Julian Casablancas's new band, the Voidz, channel that same pinpoint...

Art, Concerts

Seattle Punk Flyer Retrospective 1979–1985

Free Georgetown Music Store

The city has never completely shaken its reputation for grunge music, but that scene evolved out of plenty of devious, noisy history. At this pop-up show, Br...

Civic Events

Fresh Start

Free Ciudad

Green thumbs get the chance to meet and swap plants and garden materials—or simply pass on unused items that can get put to work in another garden. All money...

Theater

Breaking Glass: Hyperlinking Opera and Issues

Free McCaw Hall / Nesholm Family Lecture Hall

This free forum by Seattle Opera invites all Seattleites to discuss how race and discrimination interact with the persistently Eurocentric artform, including...

Dance

What Is Home an Obscure Kingdom an Opera Buffa It's Always You

6:30 PM $25 Northwest Film Forum

If this multi-pronged dance performance is syntactically jarring, then that just reflects the struggle to maneuver through a constantly changing space you co...

Related Content

Aria Politic

Seattle Opera Refuses to Be a Museum Piece

07/17/2018 By Stefan Milne

Stand Up

Check It Out: Hari Kondabolu Is All Over Western Washington for the Next Week

04/26/2018 By Stefan Milne

Culture Fix

Weekend What to Do May 18–20

05/18/2018 By Mac Hubbard

The Women's Issue

Meet Courtney Sheehan, Cinema Nerd Turned Administrative Mastermind

01/31/2018 By Darren Davis

Eat & Drink

Shifts & Shakeups

This Week in Restaurant News: Tiki Drinks for the Win

9:00am By Cassie Sawyer

Shift Change

Rumba Hires Its First Dedicated Chef

07/25/2018 By Rosin Saez

Food & Drink

Nosh Pit Weekly Planner July 25–31

07/25/2018 By Grace Madigan

Fun With Listicles

13 Boozy Slushies to Suit Your Mood

07/24/2018 By Jaime Archer

Awards & Accolades

This is Huge: Navy Strength Awarded Best New American Cocktail Bar

07/23/2018 By Rosin Saez

Shifts & Shakeups

This Week in Restaurant News: Breweries, Bakeries, and Blogs

07/20/2018 By Cassie Sawyer

Arts & Culture

Culture Fix

Weekend What to Do July 27–29

9:59am By Mac Hubbard

Ticket Alert

Car Seat Headrest to Play the Showbox

07/26/2018 By Mac Hubbard

Readings and Talks

Novelist Ayobami Adebayo Kicks Off Her First U.S. Tour in Seattle

07/26/2018 By Stefan Milne

Development

Seattleites Are Mourning the Showbox Site's Reported Demise

07/25/2018 By Hayat Norimine

Theater Review

Femme Fatale Is a Fun, If Uneven, Night Out

07/25/2018 By Stefan Milne

Block Party People

Capitol Hill Block Party Photo Recap 2018

07/24/2018 Photography by Seattle Met Staff

News & City Life

Development

Seattleites Are Mourning the Showbox Site's Reported Demise

07/25/2018 By Hayat Norimine

Last Week in Politics

Top 10 Stories: A New Police Chief, Sexual Assault Allegations, and Seattle Homelessness

07/24/2018 By Grace Madigan

Going Green

O'Brien Wants Deadlines for the City to Improve Its Downtown Bike Lane Network

07/18/2018 By Hayat Norimine

Police Reform

Carmen Best Will Be Seattle's New Police Chief After All

07/17/2018 By Hayat Norimine

Last Week in Politics

Top 10 Stories: Gun Ownership Laws, Reunification at SeaTac, and Plastic Straw Ban Effects

07/17/2018 By Grace Madigan

Feature

Stranger Genes: How Seattle Scientists Are Advancing Gene Editing

07/17/2018 By Hayat Norimine Photography by Ian Bates

Style & Shopping

Sales & Events

Wear What When July 23–30

07/23/2018 By Katheryn Grice

High Five

Moorea Seal Celebrates 5 Years with an Anniversary Sale and Party

07/19/2018 By Katheryn Grice

How We Got That Shot

A Behind the Scenes Look at August 2018's Elements of Style

07/17/2018 By Sara Marie D’Eugenio

Elements of Style

Sportswear That Doesn’t Sacrifice Style for Function

07/17/2018 By Rosin Saez Photography by Justin Gollmer

Sales & Events

Wear What When July 16–23

07/16/2018 By Katheryn Grice

Sales & Events

Wear What When July 9–16

07/09/2018 By Katheryn Grice

Best Bars

Skyline Flicks

Motif Seattle Announces Rooftop Movie Series

06/27/2018 By Stefan Milne

Recommendations

27 Patios for Prime Outdoor Dining

06/19/2018 By Seattle Met Staff

Changeups

Seven Beef Is Out. Its New Concept, Central Smoke, Is In.

05/02/2018 By Rosin Saez

Taqueria Time

The Bar Gods Giveth: The Saint Is Bringing Tacos Back

04/18/2018 By Rosin Saez

Barstool Dispatch

Gold Bar Tries to Answer the Question: What Does SLU Want?

04/17/2018 By Stefan Milne

Barstool Dispatch

10 Reasons You Should Head to Fremont's Bar House

04/10/2018 By Stefan Milne

Travel & Outdoors

Adios, John Wayne

Introducing the Palouse to Cascades State Park Trail

07/17/2018 By Allison Williams

Game Plan

Which Washington State Park Should You Visit?

07/17/2018 By Allison Williams Illustrations by Ryan Inzana

Adventure Ride

Ride at Lake Wenatchee

07/17/2018 By Allison Williams

Adventure Falls

Photograph at Palouse Falls

07/17/2018 By Allison Williams

Adventure Dive

Dive at Saltwater

07/17/2018 By Allison Williams

Adventure Climb

Climb at Peshastin Pinnacles

07/17/2018 By Allison Williams

Health & Wellness

Feature

Stranger Genes: How Seattle Scientists Are Advancing Gene Editing

07/17/2018 By Hayat Norimine Photography by Ian Bates

Best of the City

Top Doctors 2018

07/17/2018 Edited by Ariana Dawes

Explainer

Meet CBD, THC’s Non-Psychotropic Sibling

07/17/2018 By Stefan Milne

Shade Index

Not-So-Top Docs

07/17/2018 By Seattle Met Staff

Quote Unquote

Angela Garbes Is Like a Mother

06/19/2018 By Jessica Voelker

Tread Lightly

Trail Running Is Taking Over (and It's Not as Hard as You Think)

05/22/2018 By Allison Williams

Home & Real Estate

Habitat

A Natural Take on a Modern Mount Baker Home

07/17/2018 By Stefan Milne

Habitat

How to Design a Backyard Kitchen

06/19/2018 By Stefan Milne

Shade Index

Dubious Seattle Apartment Amenities

05/22/2018 By Seattle Met Staff

Apartments so extra

A Glimpse into Seattle's Perk-Packed Rental Market

05/22/2018 By Cassie Sawyer Illustrations by Daniel Fishel

Habitat

Interior Design: How to Have Fun with Patterns

04/30/2018 By Darren Davis

Habitat

A Colorful, Classic Update to a Queen Anne Craftsman

03/27/2018 By Darren Davis

509 Olive Way, Suite 305, Seattle, WA 98101
Phone: 206-957-2234 • Fax: 206-447-3388
© 2018 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Arts & Culture
  • News & City Life
  • Style & Shopping
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • The Met Pages
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe