This Week in Restaurant News: Tiki Drinks for the Win

It's cider time in Tacoma. The Locust Cider taproom now open.

Openings

Locust Cider

The Tacoma taproom opened on July 25 as the third outpost for the Washington cidery. Drafts pour fruity and dry ciders of dark cherry, vanilla, and honey pear with rotating seasonals like mojito and watermelon. The Pizza Press next door is taking care of the menu, making sure to have gluten free options as well.

Flatstick Pub

July 28 is the grand opening for the third location of this pub-slash-putt-putt golf mecca location in South Lake Union. The pub group is partnering with Ethan Stowell Restaurants for some classic bar eats: spicy chicken wings, jalapeño poppers, golf-themed pizzas, and fried mushrooms.

Heritage Distilling

Over Block Party weekend, the Capitol Hill outpost of this distillery opened up its tasting room, as reported by Capitol Hill Seattle Blog. This is the fifth installment for the Gig Harbor distillery pouring their brown sugar bourbon and brightly colored vodka infusions.

Shift Change

Pike Place Fish Market

The Seattle Times reports that John Yokoyama—after more than 50 years as owner to the iconic flying fish market at Pike Place—has sold his business to three of his longtime employees. Locals and tourist alike can take comfort in knowing that the fish will be still be piloted by loving seafood professionals.

Rumba

After many years of bar snacks coming courtesy of Tango next door, Rumba now has a chef Jed Lutge to call its own. He’s planning on bringing in more Caribbean and Latin flavors, but most importantly creating bar fare to match the impressive spirits selection.

Accolades

Tales of the Cocktail

The 12th annual Tales of the Cocktail event took place in New Orleans this past weekend, and Navy Strength took the big win for Best New American Bar. The Belltown bar is known for its traditional tiki cocktails and worldly tropical drinks (or bowls). Other Seattle nods went out to Rumba, Zig Zag Cafe, and Heartwood Provisions.

Eater’s Best New Restaurants

Eater’s food critic Bill Addison has named his favorites of 2018 and Seattle made the list with Wallingford’s Kamonegi. Deputy editor Allecia Vermillion reviewed Mutsuko Soma's Japanese spot back in March, and she was taken by the chef's delicate handmade soba noodles and bold ingredient pairings.

Closing

Phinney Market Pub and Eatery

On July 30, after seven years, this family-friendly Woodland Park Zoo neighbor will be closing its doors. In a Facebook farewell, the owners claim it was just time for them to sell. Let's hope whoever does take the reins keeps serving those giant mimosas at brunch.