  1. Arts & Culture
  2. Books & Talks

Readings and Talks

Novelist Ayobami Adebayo Kicks Off Her First U.S. Tour in Seattle

The author of Stay With Me—one of last summer’s major books—finished her first novel on Whidbey Island.

By Stefan Milne 7/26/2018 at 10:01am

Ayobami Adebayo

Image: Courtesy Michael Lionstar

In 2015 Ayobami Adebayo left her job as an administrative officer in Lagos, Nigeria and came to Whidbey Island. She’d been working on a novel for a couple years—a piece she started while working in a bank, in part out of self-care: “I felt like my soul sort of draining away, so I decided that I was going to write a novel.” But by 2015 Adebayo was having trouble balancing a full-time job with the concentration needed to complete a novel.

So, prompted by a Facebook post, she applied for a Writer in Residence position at Hedgebrook—a women’s writing community on Whidbey, dedicated to peace and justice. In the month there she finished Stay With Me, finding inspiration both in the dedicated time and in the radical distance: “I think I had the freedom to imagine places because I couldn’t very well walk into the street and see what was there.”

Stay With Me garnered major and immediate attention from NPR, The Guardian, The Paris Review, Margaret Atwood, and The New York Times long-time book critic Michiko Kakutani in her final review with the paper

The novel tells the story of a 1980s Nigerian couple—Yejide and Akin—as they try to conceive. After they’ve been unable for years, Akin takes a second wife and Yejide doubles down in her attempts. What follows—in both Yejide and Akin’s alternating points of view—has an almost thrillerlike tension and delves into marriage and younger generations struggling with cultural traditions with understated poetic grace and intelligence.

 Tonight at 7pm Adebayo reads at Elliott Bay Book Company—beginning her first U.S. book tour—and making a minor homecoming for the novel, only a few miles from its birthplace.

Filed under
Literature, Elliott Bay Book Co, Whidbey Island
Show Comments

Related Content

Culture Fix

What to Do After Work July 2–5

07/02/2018 By Mac Hubbard

Culture Fix

What to Do After Work May 29–31

05/29/2018 By Mac Hubbard

Culture Fix

Paige Lewis and Kaveh Akbar Are Throwing a Huge Love Poem Reading

06/08/2018 By Stefan Milne

Lit Fun

Spokane's Get Lit! Festival Hits Next Week

04/19/2018 By Stefan Milne

Eat & Drink

Shift Change

Rumba Hires Its First Dedicated Chef

07/25/2018 By Rosin Saez

Food & Drink

Nosh Pit Weekly Planner July 25–31

07/25/2018 By Grace Madigan

Fun With Listicles

13 Boozy Slushies to Suit Your Mood

07/24/2018 By Jaime Archer

Awards & Accolades

This is Huge: Navy Strength Awarded Best New American Cocktail Bar

07/23/2018 By Rosin Saez

Shifts & Shakeups

This Week in Restaurant News: Breweries, Bakeries, and Blogs

07/20/2018 By Cassie Sawyer

Food & Drink

Nosh Pit Weekly Planner July 18–24

07/18/2018 By Grace Madigan

Arts & Culture

Ticket Alert

Car Seat Headrest to Play the Showbox

11:30am By Mac Hubbard

Readings and Talks

Novelist Ayobami Adebayo Kicks Off Her First U.S. Tour in Seattle

10:01am By Stefan Milne

Development

Seattleites Are Mourning the Showbox Site's Reported Demise

07/25/2018 By Hayat Norimine

Theater Review

Femme Fatale Is a Fun, If Uneven, Night Out

07/25/2018 By Stefan Milne

Block Party People

Capitol Hill Block Party Photo Recap 2018

07/24/2018 Photography by Seattle Met Staff

Culture Fix

What to Do After Work July 23–26

07/23/2018 By Mac Hubbard

News & City Life

Development

Seattleites Are Mourning the Showbox Site's Reported Demise

07/25/2018 By Hayat Norimine

Last Week in Politics

Top 10 Stories: A New Police Chief, Sexual Assault Allegations, and Seattle Homelessness

07/24/2018 By Grace Madigan

Going Green

O'Brien Wants Deadlines for the City to Improve Its Downtown Bike Lane Network

07/18/2018 By Hayat Norimine

Police Reform

Carmen Best Will Be Seattle's New Police Chief After All

07/17/2018 By Hayat Norimine

Last Week in Politics

Top 10 Stories: Gun Ownership Laws, Reunification at SeaTac, and Plastic Straw Ban Effects

07/17/2018 By Grace Madigan

Feature

Stranger Genes: How Seattle Scientists Are Advancing Gene Editing

07/17/2018 By Hayat Norimine Photography by Ian Bates

Style & Shopping

Sales & Events

Wear What When July 23–30

07/23/2018 By Katheryn Grice

High Five

Moorea Seal Celebrates 5 Years with an Anniversary Sale and Party

07/19/2018 By Katheryn Grice

How We Got That Shot

A Behind the Scenes Look at August 2018's Elements of Style

07/17/2018 By Sara Marie D’Eugenio

Elements of Style

Sportswear That Doesn’t Sacrifice Style for Function

07/17/2018 By Rosin Saez Photography by Justin Gollmer

Sales & Events

Wear What When July 16–23

07/16/2018 By Katheryn Grice

Sales & Events

Wear What When July 9–16

07/09/2018 By Katheryn Grice

Best Bars

Skyline Flicks

Motif Seattle Announces Rooftop Movie Series

06/27/2018 By Stefan Milne

Recommendations

27 Patios for Prime Outdoor Dining

06/19/2018 By Seattle Met Staff

Changeups

Seven Beef Is Out. Its New Concept, Central Smoke, Is In.

05/02/2018 By Rosin Saez

Taqueria Time

The Bar Gods Giveth: The Saint Is Bringing Tacos Back

04/18/2018 By Rosin Saez

Barstool Dispatch

Gold Bar Tries to Answer the Question: What Does SLU Want?

04/17/2018 By Stefan Milne

Barstool Dispatch

10 Reasons You Should Head to Fremont's Bar House

04/10/2018 By Stefan Milne

Travel & Outdoors

Adios, John Wayne

Introducing the Palouse to Cascades State Park Trail

07/17/2018 By Allison Williams

Game Plan

Which Washington State Park Should You Visit?

07/17/2018 By Allison Williams Illustrations by Ryan Inzana

Adventure Ride

Ride at Lake Wenatchee

07/17/2018 By Allison Williams

Adventure Falls

Photograph at Palouse Falls

07/17/2018 By Allison Williams

Adventure Dive

Dive at Saltwater

07/17/2018 By Allison Williams

Adventure Climb

Climb at Peshastin Pinnacles

07/17/2018 By Allison Williams

Health & Wellness

Feature

Stranger Genes: How Seattle Scientists Are Advancing Gene Editing

07/17/2018 By Hayat Norimine Photography by Ian Bates

Best of the City

Top Doctors 2018

07/17/2018 Edited by Ariana Dawes

Explainer

Meet CBD, THC’s Non-Psychotropic Sibling

07/17/2018 By Stefan Milne

Shade Index

Not-So-Top Docs

07/17/2018 By Seattle Met Staff

Quote Unquote

Angela Garbes Is Like a Mother

06/19/2018 By Jessica Voelker

Tread Lightly

Trail Running Is Taking Over (and It's Not as Hard as You Think)

05/22/2018 By Allison Williams

Home & Real Estate

Habitat

A Natural Take on a Modern Mount Baker Home

07/17/2018 By Stefan Milne

Habitat

How to Design a Backyard Kitchen

06/19/2018 By Stefan Milne

Shade Index

Dubious Seattle Apartment Amenities

05/22/2018 By Seattle Met Staff

Apartments so extra

A Glimpse into Seattle's Perk-Packed Rental Market

05/22/2018 By Cassie Sawyer Illustrations by Daniel Fishel

Habitat

Interior Design: How to Have Fun with Patterns

04/30/2018 By Darren Davis

Habitat

A Colorful, Classic Update to a Queen Anne Craftsman

03/27/2018 By Darren Davis

509 Olive Way, Suite 305, Seattle, WA 98101
Phone: 206-957-2234 • Fax: 206-447-3388
© 2018 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Arts & Culture
  • News & City Life
  • Style & Shopping
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • The Met Pages
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe