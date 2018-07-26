  1. Arts & Culture
  2. Music

Ticket Alert

Car Seat Headrest to Play the Showbox

The band will play its revamped album Twin Fantasy at the historic venue, after plans were announced this week to demolish it.

By Mac Hubbard 7/26/2018 at 11:30am

Will Toledo's band Car Seat Headrest mix forceful jamming with the intimacy of singing in the car. They're joined by their touring partners, Naked Giants, for two shows at the Showbox in October.

Image: Courtesy Matador Records

For a project that started some eight years ago with teenage Will Toledo recording vocal tracks in a car (so goes the story), Car Seat Headrest now has a coveted spot on the Matador roster and sits atop major festival lineups around the world, paradoxically enough, as the new vanguards of the ten-minute punk song.

This year saw Car Seat Headrest’s re-issue—and re-imagining—of the 2011 Bandcamp release Twin Fantasy. The band sculpted a new album out of a batch of yearning songs Toledo started writing when he was 17. This latest effort strengthens the case for Car Seat Headrest’s ability to create lung-emptying anthems for massive crowds that retain their essential feeling, somehow straddling the bedroom and the stadium.

The band plays Friday October 12 and Saturday October 13 at Showbox at the market. Tickets go on sale Friday, July 27 at 10am. Regular touring partners and local garage band Naked Giants will open. Since relocating to Seattle, Toledo and company have all but absorbed Naked Giants and blurred the line between the two bands.

Ticket sales open just after the announcement of the Showbox’s demolition to make way for an apartment high-rise. Who knows, could be the band’s last shows there.

Car Seat Headrest and Naked Giants
Oct, 12 & 13, Showbox at the Market, $21–$23

Filed under
Concerts, Showbox, Car Seat Headrest, Ticket Alert
Show Comments
In this Article

Concerts

Car Seat Headrest

$21–$23 The Showbox

This year saw Car Seat Headrest’s re-issue—and re-imagining—of the 2011 Bandcamp release Twin Fantasy. The band sculpted a new album out of a batch of yearni...

Related Content

Development

Seattleites Are Mourning the Showbox Site's Reported Demise

07/25/2018 By Hayat Norimine

Ticket Alert

Mudhoney and Young Fathers On Sale May 11

05/10/2018 By Stefan Milne

(Free) Ticket Alert

Death Cab for Cutie Announces a Free Show at the Paramount

05/16/2018 By Stefan Milne

Ticket Alert

Drake Comes to the Tacoma Dome in November

05/15/2018 By Stefan Milne

Eat & Drink

Shift Change

Rumba Hires Its First Dedicated Chef

07/25/2018 By Rosin Saez

Food & Drink

Nosh Pit Weekly Planner July 25–31

07/25/2018 By Grace Madigan

Fun With Listicles

13 Boozy Slushies to Suit Your Mood

07/24/2018 By Jaime Archer

Awards & Accolades

This is Huge: Navy Strength Awarded Best New American Cocktail Bar

07/23/2018 By Rosin Saez

Shifts & Shakeups

This Week in Restaurant News: Breweries, Bakeries, and Blogs

07/20/2018 By Cassie Sawyer

Food & Drink

Nosh Pit Weekly Planner July 18–24

07/18/2018 By Grace Madigan

Arts & Culture

Ticket Alert

Car Seat Headrest to Play the Showbox

11:30am By Mac Hubbard

Readings and Talks

Novelist Ayobami Adebayo Kicks Off Her First U.S. Tour in Seattle

10:01am By Stefan Milne

Development

Seattleites Are Mourning the Showbox Site's Reported Demise

07/25/2018 By Hayat Norimine

Theater Review

Femme Fatale Is a Fun, If Uneven, Night Out

07/25/2018 By Stefan Milne

Block Party People

Capitol Hill Block Party Photo Recap 2018

07/24/2018 Photography by Seattle Met Staff

Culture Fix

What to Do After Work July 23–26

07/23/2018 By Mac Hubbard

News & City Life

Development

Seattleites Are Mourning the Showbox Site's Reported Demise

07/25/2018 By Hayat Norimine

Last Week in Politics

Top 10 Stories: A New Police Chief, Sexual Assault Allegations, and Seattle Homelessness

07/24/2018 By Grace Madigan

Going Green

O'Brien Wants Deadlines for the City to Improve Its Downtown Bike Lane Network

07/18/2018 By Hayat Norimine

Police Reform

Carmen Best Will Be Seattle's New Police Chief After All

07/17/2018 By Hayat Norimine

Last Week in Politics

Top 10 Stories: Gun Ownership Laws, Reunification at SeaTac, and Plastic Straw Ban Effects

07/17/2018 By Grace Madigan

Feature

Stranger Genes: How Seattle Scientists Are Advancing Gene Editing

07/17/2018 By Hayat Norimine Photography by Ian Bates

Style & Shopping

Sales & Events

Wear What When July 23–30

07/23/2018 By Katheryn Grice

High Five

Moorea Seal Celebrates 5 Years with an Anniversary Sale and Party

07/19/2018 By Katheryn Grice

How We Got That Shot

A Behind the Scenes Look at August 2018's Elements of Style

07/17/2018 By Sara Marie D’Eugenio

Elements of Style

Sportswear That Doesn’t Sacrifice Style for Function

07/17/2018 By Rosin Saez Photography by Justin Gollmer

Sales & Events

Wear What When July 16–23

07/16/2018 By Katheryn Grice

Sales & Events

Wear What When July 9–16

07/09/2018 By Katheryn Grice

Best Bars

Skyline Flicks

Motif Seattle Announces Rooftop Movie Series

06/27/2018 By Stefan Milne

Recommendations

27 Patios for Prime Outdoor Dining

06/19/2018 By Seattle Met Staff

Changeups

Seven Beef Is Out. Its New Concept, Central Smoke, Is In.

05/02/2018 By Rosin Saez

Taqueria Time

The Bar Gods Giveth: The Saint Is Bringing Tacos Back

04/18/2018 By Rosin Saez

Barstool Dispatch

Gold Bar Tries to Answer the Question: What Does SLU Want?

04/17/2018 By Stefan Milne

Barstool Dispatch

10 Reasons You Should Head to Fremont's Bar House

04/10/2018 By Stefan Milne

Travel & Outdoors

Adios, John Wayne

Introducing the Palouse to Cascades State Park Trail

07/17/2018 By Allison Williams

Game Plan

Which Washington State Park Should You Visit?

07/17/2018 By Allison Williams Illustrations by Ryan Inzana

Adventure Ride

Ride at Lake Wenatchee

07/17/2018 By Allison Williams

Adventure Falls

Photograph at Palouse Falls

07/17/2018 By Allison Williams

Adventure Dive

Dive at Saltwater

07/17/2018 By Allison Williams

Adventure Climb

Climb at Peshastin Pinnacles

07/17/2018 By Allison Williams

Health & Wellness

Feature

Stranger Genes: How Seattle Scientists Are Advancing Gene Editing

07/17/2018 By Hayat Norimine Photography by Ian Bates

Best of the City

Top Doctors 2018

07/17/2018 Edited by Ariana Dawes

Explainer

Meet CBD, THC’s Non-Psychotropic Sibling

07/17/2018 By Stefan Milne

Shade Index

Not-So-Top Docs

07/17/2018 By Seattle Met Staff

Quote Unquote

Angela Garbes Is Like a Mother

06/19/2018 By Jessica Voelker

Tread Lightly

Trail Running Is Taking Over (and It's Not as Hard as You Think)

05/22/2018 By Allison Williams

Home & Real Estate

Habitat

A Natural Take on a Modern Mount Baker Home

07/17/2018 By Stefan Milne

Habitat

How to Design a Backyard Kitchen

06/19/2018 By Stefan Milne

Shade Index

Dubious Seattle Apartment Amenities

05/22/2018 By Seattle Met Staff

Apartments so extra

A Glimpse into Seattle's Perk-Packed Rental Market

05/22/2018 By Cassie Sawyer Illustrations by Daniel Fishel

Habitat

Interior Design: How to Have Fun with Patterns

04/30/2018 By Darren Davis

Habitat

A Colorful, Classic Update to a Queen Anne Craftsman

03/27/2018 By Darren Davis

509 Olive Way, Suite 305, Seattle, WA 98101
Phone: 206-957-2234 • Fax: 206-447-3388
© 2018 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Arts & Culture
  • News & City Life
  • Style & Shopping
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • The Met Pages
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe