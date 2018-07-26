Car Seat Headrest to Play the Showbox

Will Toledo's band Car Seat Headrest mix forceful jamming with the intimacy of singing in the car. They're joined by their touring partners, Naked Giants, for two shows at the Showbox in October. Image: Courtesy Matador Records

For a project that started some eight years ago with teenage Will Toledo recording vocal tracks in a car (so goes the story), Car Seat Headrest now has a coveted spot on the Matador roster and sits atop major festival lineups around the world, paradoxically enough, as the new vanguards of the ten-minute punk song.

This year saw Car Seat Headrest’s re-issue—and re-imagining—of the 2011 Bandcamp release Twin Fantasy. The band sculpted a new album out of a batch of yearning songs Toledo started writing when he was 17. This latest effort strengthens the case for Car Seat Headrest’s ability to create lung-emptying anthems for massive crowds that retain their essential feeling, somehow straddling the bedroom and the stadium.

The band plays Friday October 12 and Saturday October 13 at Showbox at the market. Tickets go on sale Friday, July 27 at 10am. Regular touring partners and local garage band Naked Giants will open. Since relocating to Seattle, Toledo and company have all but absorbed Naked Giants and blurred the line between the two bands.

Ticket sales open just after the announcement of the Showbox’s demolition to make way for an apartment high-rise. Who knows, could be the band’s last shows there.

Car Seat Headrest and Naked Giants

Oct, 12 & 13, Showbox at the Market, $21–$23