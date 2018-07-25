  1. Eat & Drink
Nosh Pit Weekly Planner July 25–31

The week in which: Hot Stove Society hosts Game of Chefs, the Dairy Farmers of Washington are throwing one big ice cream party, and 'tis the season for an ice cream social in South Lake Union.

By Grace Madigan 7/25/2018 at 9:00am

The Pacific Science Center is going all out with their after hours party which will feature eight different bars, a laser show, and dancing.

Image: Image Courtesy Sucker Punch Production

Wed, July 25
Game of Chefs
This fight for the iron throne may not include direwolves, dragons, or White Walkers but it will entail a feast. Tom Douglas' Hot Stove Society is pitting local chefs against each other to create an innovative dish from a basket of Seattle Made products. It starts at 6, and attendees will dine on said innovation along with a signature cocktail. At night's end, guest will have the chance to buy their own Seattle Made products featured that night. Attend this night of healthy competition and bountiful food for $125

Fri, July 27
Theory at Pacific Science Center
The Pacific Science Center isn't just for the kids. Party all night under the arches as you sip cocktails, wine, and beer. Eight different bars will offer their own signature drink for the night. After you've tasted every drink hit the dance floor, get mesmerized by a laser light show, and experience new virtual reality technologies. Trade in your casual clothes for a suit and tie or dress for this night out. Ticket sales are $80 and benefit the Pacific Science Center in their mission of providing informal science education for everyone. 

Sat, July 28
Hullabamoo Ice Cream Social
Did you know July was National Ice Cream Month? Well, if you didn't and feel like you missed out on frozen dessert indulgence, this whole month you can more than make up for it at this ice cream social put on by the Dairy Farmers of Washington. Beat the heat with scoops from local favorites like Full Tilt, Shug's, plus treats from Seattle Pops at the South Lake Union Saturday Market. 

July 28 & 29
CoffeeCon
If you're like most other caffeine-loving Seattlelites who power through their mornings fueled by multiple cups of coffee, then you might want to check out this convention. Head to Fremont Studios and get unlimited samples, take free classes, and watch demos the whole weekend. Want to learn how to pair coffee and chocolate? Want to make cocktails with coffee? How about working on your latte art? CoffeeCon has classes on all of these subjects and more so you can take your coffee game to the next level. General admission tickets start at $27. 

Ticket Alert

Fri, Oct 19
Taste America: Seattle 
The James Beard Foundation is making a stop in Seattle on their Taste America Tour at the Fairmont Olympic Hotel. Edouardo Jordan of JuneBaby aka the two-time James Beard Award winner is the featured "local all-star" who will prepare a dinner menu with visiting all-stars, Stuart Brioza and Nicole Krasinski. This cocktail attire event is one that you'll want to get to early: Cocktails and a tasting reception will precede the dinner with food from Felipe Hernandez of Los Hernandez Tamales, Shota Nakajima of Adana, and Mutsuko Soma of Kamonegi. Tickets are $295, and if you want to eat dinner with one of the local culinary stars you have option of shelling out an extra $100. 

Sept 7 & 8
9th Annual Cider Summit Seattle
Not everyone likes beer, which can sometimes be difficult for cider enthusiasts who are usually relegated to a few choices at the bar. Cider lovers can delight in this cider summit which feature over 150 ciders, meads, and cider cocktails. Attendees can buy tickets for $30 before July 31 which includes 16 tasting tickets and a souvenir tasting glass. Or treat yourself to the VIP experience for $40 before July 31 and get 24 tasting tickets plus early entry on the first day. 

Please send event details for consideration to noshplanner@seattlemet.com. Thank you.

Nosh Pit Weekly Planner, Ice Cream, James Beard Foundation, Coffee
