Top 10 Stories: A New Police Chief, Sexual Assault Allegations, and Seattle Homelessness

1. Seattle mayor Jenny Durkan announced Carmen Best as her pick for Seattle's police chief on Tuesday. Best, who was interim police chief and deputy chief under Kathleen O'Toole, initially wasn't one of the three finalists for the position; but controversy over . Police reform activists and the police union that represents the Seattle Police Department's rank and file officers supported Best's appointment. Best is a 26-year veteran of SPD and served ad deputy chief under previous police chief, Kathleen O'Toole.

2. It took three months after people moved in for the Northlake tiny-house village to get a case manager, The Seattle Times reported. Sanctioned encampments have been an important part of the city's homelessness strategy; currently there are six tiny-house villages, and Seattle plans to have nine by the end of the year.

But both locally and nationwide, the temporary housing option remains controversial. Earlier this year, the U.S. Interagency Council on Homelessness issued a memo that cautioned against tiny-home villages and said the encampments do little to reduce homelessness.

3. Five women accuse Capitol Hill entrepreneur Dave Meinert of sexual misconduct, including rape, KUOW reported on Friday. Meinert is a big name in both Seattle's restaurant industry and music scene. For years Meinert established himself as a progressive business owner, advocating for the city's $15 minimum wage and head tax.

4. King County executive Dow Constantine vowed to return or donate the contributions that David Meinert made to his political campaigns, The Stranger reported. Constantine is the largest recipient of Meinert's donations, totaling $5,161.

5 In response to the #MeToo movement, the state Senate task force will create an internal human resources officer position to handle complaints of harassment. The task force was charged with updating and improving the Senate's workplace conduct policies and reporting procedures. There is currently no formal human resources structure in the Senate.

6. Seattle council member Mike O'Brien proposed a resolution that would set an ambitious, 18-month deadline for several capital projects to improve the network of protected bike lanes downtown. Just months earlier, Seattle Department of Transportation officials delayed plans for a protected bike lane on Fourth Avenue until 2021, disappointing yet again cycling activists who have been lobbying for the project.

O'Brien also said filling in the missing links of the existing network would draw in more bicyclists, as part of the city's overall goal to reduce carbon emissions. The full council will vote on the resolution on July 30.

7. Seattle news outlets participated in a Day of Homelessness, a campaign on Thursday to spotlight and explain the ongoing homeless crisis. Here are some highlights:

Crosscut reported on the drop in the number of homeless veterans and how they made it happen.



KUOW e xplored the U-District's homeless youth.

The Seattle Times covered the increase in Ballard's homeless population, which quadrupled last year.

The Seattle PI wrote about chronic homelessness in Seattle, when a person lives unsheltered or in emergency shelters for more than a year.

8. Advocates, including the ACLU of Washington raised concerns of the state superintendent's timeline for implementing new discipline rules. After data showed that African-American and Native American students were disciplined more frequently than others, the state legislature passed a bill to limit suspensions and expulsions. That was two years ago.

9. Washington state lawmakers came under fire for blocking constituents and reporters from their social media pages. The Seattle Times reported that legislators, facing pressure, began unblocking constituents after the ACLU of Washington sent a letter to all state lawmakers. The ACLU argues that they could be violating the First Amendment when they restrict members of the public from their pages. The lawmakers in the past accused people of rude and offensive comments and intimidation.

10. After a year of the dockless bike share programs, the Seattle Department of Transportation is beginning to regulate the businesses more in efforts to make them more equitable. SDOT bike share program manager Joel Miller said they saw less ridership and fewer bikes in the far north and southern parts of the city. Companies will likely have to place a certain percentage of their bikes in the "Tier 1 and 2" areas—parts of the city that have mostly low-income residents.