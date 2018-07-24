  1. Eat & Drink
  2. Best Restaurants

Fun With Listicles

13 Boozy Slushies to Suit Your Mood

Frozen drinks conjure up images of palm trees and balmy weather, but our city has its own boozy slushy scene once the temperature starts to rise. Here’s where to find them.

By Jaime Archer 7/24/2018 at 11:35am

Image: Danielle Sadler

If You're Feeling Adventurous: Avocado Margarita at Nacho Borracho

Think avocados only belong in guacamole and on top of toast? Not so at Nacho Borracho. The Capitol Hill watering hole is equally loved for its row of slushy machines, which crank out frozen drinks year-round, as it is for Monica Dimas's tacos. And if you're looking for a frozen drink more reminiscent of a smoothie than an ICEE, the avocado margarita has come to answer your prayers. Besides avocados (duh), the drink has the usual margarita components—tequila, citrus, triple sec—plus a super secret ingredient. You'll just have to try it to find out.

Image: Courtesy Hot Cakes

If You're Feeling Indulgent: Drunken Sailor at Hot Cakes

Admit it, we all crave a Dairy Queen Blizzard from time to time. And with nary a DQ in the city, we're lucky to have Hot Cakes filling the big empty milkshake hole in our lives—and taking the creamy drink to another level. Enter the Drunken Sailor, which blends Bluebird vanilla ice cream, peanut butter, and dry-burned caramel with Jameson Irish Whiskey. What do you do with a drunken sailor early in the morning? Give him one of these, apparently, and throw some whipped cream and candied peanuts on top. 

Image: Courtesy The Belmont

If You're Feeling Millennial (Pink): Frosé at The Belmont

Recently reborn as The Belmont, Revolution Wine took Seattle by storm when it first offered frosé two summers ago. Owners Carmen and Mark Brown had to buy a second freezer just to freeze rosé. Really. For good reason too—after lots of initial experimentation, the Browns have frosé down to an art. They freeze a Spanish blush wine, then add fresh-squeezed juice, Lillet Blanc, simple syrup, and more high quality rosé. Each drink is also made by scratch (rather than in a slushy machine), so you know your frosé is meant for you and you alone.

Image: Courtesy Copal

If You're Feeling Passionate: Mango-a-Go-Go at Copal

Don't get us wrong, mango is clearly the star of the Mango-a-Go-Go, but don't neglect the notes of passion fruit, which make their way into this cocktail in the form of puree and liqueur. Also noteworthy: This baby isn't going anywhere. Slushies are a perennial mainstay at Copal, not just during the summer, and rotate about every four to six months. That said, this orange, mango, passion fruit, and white rum combo is just the kind of drink meant for weather like this.

Image: Courtesy No Bones Beach Club

If You're Feeling Vegan: Piña Colada at No Bones Beach Club

So maybe most piña coladas are already vegan, but how many restaurants are offering up the tiki drink alongside vegan bites like beet poke and avocado tacos? At least one, thankfully: No Bones Beach Club. The laid-back Ballard spot makes its version with coconut milk, organic raw sugar, coconut rum, and pineapple juice. And a floater of Whaler's Original Dark rum, because even classics need an update here and there.

Image: Courtesy Screwdriver Bar

If You're Feeling Collegiate: Watermelon Fuzzy Naval at Screwdriver Bar

Can one feel collegiate in the absence of grueling finals or keggers? It turns out, yes. At Screwdriver, slushies are switched up regularly—frosé, the very popular Harvey Wallbanger, and more have made appearances. But check out the available-for-now watermelon fuzzy navel (on the left), which is an elevated take on the throwback drink. The basement bar and pinballs machines only add to the nostalgia. 

Image: Courtesy Ba Bar

If You're Feeling Tropical: Coconut Slushy at Ba Bar SLU and U Village

Order a coconut slushy at Ba Bar's South Lake Union or U Village locations and you'll be humming "You put the lime in the coconut" in no time. This slushy channels tropical vibes inside and out thanks to its coconut vessel. The ingredients hold up their end of the bargain too: fresh coconut juice, mango puree, rum, and—of course—lime. Now if only there was a way to magically transport Ba Bar to the beach...

Image: Courtesy Rachel's Ginger Beer

If You're Feeling Punchy: Pineapple Pisco Punch at Rachel's Ginger Beer

Brand spanking new and wonderfully bright, the pineapple pisco punch at Rachel's Ginger Beer is a kick in the pants (in the best way possible). Founder Rachel Marshall loves pisco—a Peruvian spirit made from grapes—and decided to work with La Caravedo, a distillery that's been crafting the drink since 1684. Fresh ginger, lemons, and caramelized pineapple renders the slushy bright and acidic with a touch of sweetness, aka nirvana.

Image: Jordan Nicholson

If You're Feeling Fresh as Flowers: Hibiscus Margarita at Bar Ciudad

Hibiscus margarita? Now that's a twist on a classic. A Bar Ciudad, bartender Mario Rodriguez soaks dried hibiscus flowers in tequila for at least a day to infuse the tart, fruity flavor, then adds triple sec and lime to make this much beloved margarita. Slushy flavors rotate, but this hit is on heavy rotation.

Image: Chris Elford

If You're Feeling Retro: Saturn Slushie at Navy Strength

In 1967, bartender J "Popo" Galsini invented the Saturn during a cocktail contest; decades later, it's one of the world's most popular tiki drinks, evening rivaling the mai tai. Navy Strength, which was just named Best New American Cocktail Bar, pays homage to the classic drink in slushy form, and the recipe stays true to the original—gin, lemon, and falernum, passion fruit, and orgeat syrups. The hype surrounding the original drink has extended to the slushy as well; according to co-owner Chris Elford, it's "fast approaching legendary status at our bar."

Image: Courtesy Supreme

If You're Feeling Nostalgic: Supreme-Sicle at Supreme

Supreme throws it back in a very different way, updating a childhood classic: the orange creamsicle. The Supreme-Sicle is the most popular slushy at the West Seattle pizza bar, though flavors are never lacking thanks to four slushy machines. But how exactly does one turn a kid's popsicle into a grownup drink? By blending up whipped cream vodka, orange liqueur, orange juice, passion fruit puree, and half and half.

Image: Courtesy New Luck Toy

If You're Feeling Tiki: Lucky Colada at New Luck Toy

Buddhas, orca whales, girls in bikinis—you know you're in for a tiki drink the moment it's set in front of you at New Luck Toy. But that doesn't mean that the classic frozen drinks haven't received a modern update. The Lucky Colada, the bar's signature slushy, cuts back on the cloying sweetness of a traditional piña colada, blending dark and light rum, cream of coconut, coconut milk, coconut water, lime juice, chocolate liqueur, and Frangelico. The end result: a richer and rounder flavor profile (thank the hazelnut notes) that has many deeming it the best piña colada they've ever had.

Image: Courtesy Monsoon

If You're Feeling Fiesty: Rosesistance at Monsoon

Don't get us wrong, we love the original frosé, but it doesn't have to be the only frozen pink drink on the Hill this summer. Case in point: Monsoon's Rosesistance, which opts for pink vermouth in lieu of rosé. Pomegranate liqueur, grapefruit, and lemon round out the rest of the drink and pack a punch.

Filed under
Tiki, Milkshakes, Seattle Margaritas, Frosé
Show Comments
In this Article

Editor’s Pick

Monsoon

$$ Vietnamese Multiple Locations

This longtime pair of Northwest (as in freshness) meets Southeast (as in Asian) hybrids brings genuine global elegance to North Capitol Hill and West Bellevu...

Editor’s Pick

New Luck Toy

$$ Chinese 5905 California Ave SW

The owners will insist this kitschy riff on old-school Chinese American dining is a bar, not a restaurant. Even though Ma‘ono chef Mark Fuller is the guy beh...

Supreme

$ Pizza 4521 California Ave SW

Ma‘ono chef Mark Fuller has ventured into pizza, in a small space on California Ave where ’70s-era glass lampshades and two tastefully restrained beer signs ...

Navy Strength

$$ Global 2505 Second Ave

This cocktail bar sibling to No Anchor and Rob Roy puts a modern spin on tiki, via sleek midcentury decor and a drink list that mixes classics (zombies, mai ...

Ciudad

$$ Small Plates 6118 12th Ave S

In Georgetown, a fortress of brick walls conceals a temple of dining influenced by the grilling traditions of South America, Portugal, the Mediterranean, and...

Editor’s Pick

Rachel’s Ginger Beer

Northwest, Pan Asian Multiple Locations

It’s hard to explain the charm of Rachel’s Ginger Beer to outsiders (It’s just ginger beer? And it’s not even alcoholic?) but one trip to its lively storefro...

Editor’s Pick

Ba Bar

$$ Vietnamese Multiple Locations

This open-all-day-and-half-the-night nosh bar is Eric and Sophie Banh’s love song to the street food they ate as children in Saigon—and therefore hews to a m...

Screwdriver Bar

$$ American/New American 2320 1st Ave

Can one feel collegiate in the absence of grueling finals or keggers? It turns out, yes. At Screwdriver, slushies are switched up regularly—frosé, the very p...

Editor’s Pick

No Bones Beach Club

$$ Vegan 5410 17th Ave NW

The palm-thatched, bamboo-adorned evolution of the No Bones About It vegan food truck has morphed into a fully formed coastal-inspired plant-based restaurant...

Editor’s Pick

Copal

$$ Latin, Mexican 323 Occidental Ave

The wood-powered grill and oven that defined Matt Dillon's Bar Sajor now focuses on Latin American flavors—grilled Salvadoran cheese, stuffed trout, quesadil...

The Belmont

$$ Small Plates 518 E Pike St

After two and a half years as a bottle shop, Revolution Wine reinvented itself as The Belmont, leaning into its wine and cocktail lounge persona. Now, leathe...

Editor’s Pick

Hot Cakes Molten Chocolate Cakery

$ Dessert Multiple Locations

Dovetailing Seattle’s loves of mason jars and refined spins on sweet American standards, Hot Cakes offers argument that dessert needn’t be an afterthought. H...

Editor’s Pick

Nacho Borracho and Neon Taco

$ Mexican 209 Broadway E

A Broadway neodive that's kin to nearby bar Montana and half-kin to Rachel's Ginger Beer. The latter explains the hypnotic row of slushy machines churning ou...

Related Content

Awards & Accolades

This is Huge: Navy Strength Awarded Best New American Cocktail Bar

07/23/2018 By Rosin Saez

Changeups

Revolution Wine Evolves Into a Fully Fledged Wine and Cocktail Lounge

06/15/2018 By Rosin Saez

Drinking Outside the Bun

Taco Bell Has a Frozen Drink Made with a Washington Rosé

07/10/2018 By Christina Ausley

Paradise Reconsidered

Seattle's Tiki Bar Scene Makes a Comeback

10/18/2017 By Stefan Milne

Eat & Drink

Fun With Listicles

13 Boozy Slushies to Suit Your Mood

11:35am By Jaime Archer

Awards & Accolades

This is Huge: Navy Strength Awarded Best New American Cocktail Bar

07/23/2018 By Rosin Saez

Shifts & Shakeups

This Week in Restaurant News: Breweries, Bakeries, and Blogs

07/20/2018 By Cassie Sawyer

Food & Drink

Nosh Pit Weekly Planner July 18–24

07/18/2018 By Grace Madigan

Recommendations

Some of the City’s Hottest Destinations for Cool, Cool Treats

07/17/2018 By Seattle Met Staff and Rosin Saez

Review

Petite Galerie Revives the Dining of Bygone Days

07/17/2018 By Allecia Vermillion

Arts & Culture

Block Party People

Capitol Hill Block Party Photo Recap 2018

10:53am Photography by Seattle Met Staff

Culture Fix

What to Do After Work July 23–26

07/23/2018 By Mac Hubbard

Culture Fix

Weekend What to Do July 20–22

07/20/2018 By Mac Hubbard

En Route

SoDo Track Project's Huge Murals Are Finally Done

07/19/2018 By Mac Hubbard

Festival Season

15 Artists to Catch at Capitol Hill Block Party

07/18/2018 By Seattle Met Staff

Discounted Drama

6 Spots to Catch Cheap Movies

07/17/2018 By Christina Ausley

News & City Life

Last Week in Politics

Top 10 Stories: A New Police Chief, Sexual Assault Allegations, and Seattle Homelessness

9:57am By Grace Madigan

Going Green

O'Brien Wants Deadlines for the City to Improve Its Downtown Bike Lane Network

07/18/2018 By Hayat Norimine

Police Reform

Carmen Best Will Be Seattle's New Police Chief After All

07/17/2018 By Hayat Norimine

Last Week in Politics

Top 10 Stories: Gun Ownership Laws, Reunification at SeaTac, and Plastic Straw Ban Effects

07/17/2018 By Grace Madigan

Feature

Stranger Genes: How Seattle Scientists Are Advancing Gene Editing

07/17/2018 By Hayat Norimine Photography by Ian Bates

Explainer

Meet CBD, THC’s Non-Psychotropic Sibling

07/17/2018 By Stefan Milne

Style & Shopping

Sales & Events

Wear What When July 23–30

07/23/2018 By Katheryn Grice

High Five

Moorea Seal Celebrates 5 Years with an Anniversary Sale and Party

07/19/2018 By Katheryn Grice

How We Got That Shot

A Behind the Scenes Look at August 2018's Elements of Style

07/17/2018 By Sara Marie D’Eugenio

Elements of Style

Sportswear That Doesn’t Sacrifice Style for Function

07/17/2018 By Rosin Saez Photography by Justin Gollmer

Sales & Events

Wear What When July 16–23

07/16/2018 By Katheryn Grice

Sales & Events

Wear What When July 9–16

07/09/2018 By Katheryn Grice

Best Bars

Skyline Flicks

Motif Seattle Announces Rooftop Movie Series

06/27/2018 By Stefan Milne

Recommendations

27 Patios for Prime Outdoor Dining

06/19/2018 By Seattle Met Staff

Changeups

Seven Beef Is Out. Its New Concept, Central Smoke, Is In.

05/02/2018 By Rosin Saez

Taqueria Time

The Bar Gods Giveth: The Saint Is Bringing Tacos Back

04/18/2018 By Rosin Saez

Barstool Dispatch

Gold Bar Tries to Answer the Question: What Does SLU Want?

04/17/2018 By Stefan Milne

Barstool Dispatch

10 Reasons You Should Head to Fremont's Bar House

04/10/2018 By Stefan Milne

Travel & Outdoors

Adios, John Wayne

Introducing the Palouse to Cascades State Park Trail

07/17/2018 By Allison Williams

Game Plan

Which Washington State Park Should You Visit?

07/17/2018 By Allison Williams Illustrations by Ryan Inzana

Adventure Ride

Ride at Lake Wenatchee

07/17/2018 By Allison Williams

Adventure Falls

Photograph at Palouse Falls

07/17/2018 By Allison Williams

Adventure Dive

Dive at Saltwater

07/17/2018 By Allison Williams

Adventure Climb

Climb at Peshastin Pinnacles

07/17/2018 By Allison Williams

Health & Wellness

Feature

Stranger Genes: How Seattle Scientists Are Advancing Gene Editing

07/17/2018 By Hayat Norimine Photography by Ian Bates

Best of the City

Top Doctors 2018

07/17/2018 Edited by Ariana Dawes

Explainer

Meet CBD, THC’s Non-Psychotropic Sibling

07/17/2018 By Stefan Milne

Shade Index

Not-So-Top Docs

07/17/2018 By Seattle Met Staff

Quote Unquote

Angela Garbes Is Like a Mother

06/19/2018 By Jessica Voelker

Tread Lightly

Trail Running Is Taking Over (and It's Not as Hard as You Think)

05/22/2018 By Allison Williams

Home & Real Estate

Habitat

A Natural Take on a Modern Mount Baker Home

07/17/2018 By Stefan Milne

Habitat

How to Design a Backyard Kitchen

06/19/2018 By Stefan Milne

Shade Index

Dubious Seattle Apartment Amenities

05/22/2018 By Seattle Met Staff

Apartments so extra

A Glimpse into Seattle's Perk-Packed Rental Market

05/22/2018 By Cassie Sawyer Illustrations by Daniel Fishel

Habitat

Interior Design: How to Have Fun with Patterns

04/30/2018 By Darren Davis

Habitat

A Colorful, Classic Update to a Queen Anne Craftsman

03/27/2018 By Darren Davis

509 Olive Way, Suite 305, Seattle, WA 98101
Phone: 206-957-2234 • Fax: 206-447-3388
© 2018 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Arts & Culture
  • News & City Life
  • Style & Shopping
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • The Met Pages
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe