What to Do After Work July 23–26

Literary bingo, some big political questions, and a punk show in a record shop.

By Mac Hubbard 7/23/2018 at 10:33am

Ayobami Adebayo discusses her debut novel, Stay With Me.

Image: Courtesy Eniola Alakija

Mon, Jul 23
Who Rules Seattle?
Good question. Dig into the role of big business in shaping Seattle's politics and civic life with local journalists and torchbearers of the free press. Expect them to debunk myths about the Seattle Process as well, such as the notion that City Hall is "overrun by commies," as the organizers put it. University Methodist Church, Free

Marti Jonjak
In 2013 Seattlelite Marti Jonjak survived the shooting at the Twilight Exit in the Central District. Her experience led her to write a column for McSweeney's engaging the complicated trauma that reverberates from gun-related violence, which she talks about here with another witness. University Book Store, Free

Tue, Jul 24
Go Big or Go Home
For those feeling fired up about receiving their ballots and the rising star of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, here's a channel for that political fervor: a case study of how the West Virginia educators strike managed a grassroots victory. Seattle First Baptist Church, Free

Wed, Jul 25
Summer Book Bingo Party
Seattle Public Library has set up a more involved way to approach summer reading, by way of a bingo format. This happy hour mixer brings participants together for recommendations and general, beer-fueled book talk. Bingo squares range from "suggested by a young person" to "finish a book you started and put down" (so you can stop using The Brothers Karamazov as a doorstop). Naked City Brewery and Taphouse, Free

Thu, Jul 26
Naomi Punk, Casual Hex, Dreamdecay, So Pitted
Capitol Hill's warehousey Everyday Music puts on great, under-the-radar shows, and the facility allows plenty of elbow room for this menu of trash compactor post-punk. Local bands make a strong showing here, including Sub Pop fledglings So Pitted. Everyday Music, Free

Ayobami Adebayo
Adebayo has been cited alongside the greats of Nigerian storytelling like Chinua Achebe and Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie (in the final review by The New York Times' Michiko Kakutani, no less), but her debut, Stay With Me, has Northwest roots, having been partially written at Hedgebrook on Whidbey Island. In the novel, after Yejide has remained childless for some time, she suddenly finds herself in a polygamous marriage, reckoning with a second wife in the mix. Elliott Bay Book Company, Free

Seattle Public Library, Sub Pop, Everyday Music, Readings and Talks
