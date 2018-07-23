Wear What When July 23–30

Always wowing with their sexy style, Moorea Seal's new location is worth a venture to. Image: Moorea Seal

Thru July 31

Luly Yang Sample Sale

Your dream wedding dress might be closer (and cheaper) than you think. We love a sale with high quality goods. We also love local wedding wear designer Luly Yang, who's a master of creating beautiful things for your nuptials. So, pop into the bridal sample sale sample sale to find the best of both at Luly Yang's downtown location from now until the end of the month.

Thu, July 26

2018 Annual Trade Show

Fashion, networking, and tasty food combined is the perfect Thursday recipe. Go over to Maggiano's from 11:30 to 1:30 for the annual trade show, an event dedicated to women in business. Attendees will have a chance to mingle and make some connections with other talented fashionistas. This year's show is styled by Annette Bond with fashion from Divalani Style and Lika Love.

Thu, July 26

Girls Night Out

That's right, a night out with the ladies is already planned and ready for you this Thursday at Alair from 5 to 9. Enjoy refreshments, a raffle—one that this night has become known for—and lots of giveaways. Also: a brow bar and braid bar hosted by Ola West Seattle and Ola Burien. Last but not least, say hello to the West Seattle–based Toasty Swimwear.

Fri, July 27

Moorea Seal Happy Hour

Ah, yes, our favorite day of the week has arrived! To add a sartorial cherry on top of your upcoming weekend escapades, we have a fun Friday recommendation: happy hour with the creative folks over at Moorea Seal! From 5 to 7 head over to their new storefront downtown and get a peek at some of their new arrivals that haven't even hit the online stores yet. Pop bottles of champagne and get a free gift with purchase (and maybe nab a sexy outfit for the weekend).