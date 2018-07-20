Weekend What to Do July 20–22

A boozy still life painted by Lara Wallace. Image: Courtesy Lara Wallace and Courtesy FoodArt Collection

Fri, Jul 20 & Sat, Jul 21

Fresh: A Drag Show for New Talent

In a city with no shortage of great drag talent, those who make it to the stage have often proved their worth, even if they're not headlining just yet. At this showcase of up-and-comers, you might catch the next big stage name—if not several rife with innuendos. 18th & Union, $15

Sat, Jul 21 & Sun, Jul 22

Traces of Us

A free show in the park might bring to mind mere people watching, but this show ups the ante on costume design and thematic cohesion. Making full use of the waterfront and its expansive backdrop, choreographer Melissa Riker collaborates with Kinesis Project dance theater and local visual artist Celeste Cooning for a performance that looks pretty ethereal. Waterfront Park, Free

Sun, Jul 22

Lara Wallace: Reflections of Indulgence

Throughout the summer, Jeremy Buben is inviting passersby and patrons alike into his Capitol Hill apartment for Sunday showings of food-themed art. This weekend's exhibit features watery impressionism of a less genre-specific liquid: alcohol. You can read more of our coverage on FoodArt Collection's Sunday Salons here. FoodArt Collection Apartment Gallery, Free

All Weekend

The Presence of Absence

Katie Miller examines the recent evolution of the cityscape in her new immersive, site-specific work. She uses the disciplined angles familiar to contemporary architecture, then leaves space in between so that light and shadow can permeate the structures. The pieces evokes a similar visual impact as the cropping of scaffolding Seattle has seen recently, yet here their functionality becomes disrupted. MadArt, Free

Lauren Weedman Doesn't Live Here Anymore

Comedian and star of HBO’s Looking, Lauren Weedman now brings a country-tinged musical comedy show—which includes a band, an alter ego named Tami Lisa, a head of hair to make Dolly Parton proud—and digs into betrayal, divorce, and self-discovery. ACT Theater, $40–$59 –Stefan Milne

What, no music? Think again. You can find our guide to Capitol Hill Block Party here.