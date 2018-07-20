  1. Arts & Culture
  2. Upcoming Events

Culture Fix

Weekend What to Do July 20–22

Queens bidding for their crowns, a gallery in your neighbor's apartment, and Lauren Weedman's return.

By Mac Hubbard 7/20/2018 at 9:42am

A boozy still life painted by Lara Wallace.

Image: Courtesy Lara Wallace and Courtesy FoodArt Collection

Fri, Jul 20 & Sat, Jul 21
Fresh: A Drag Show for New Talent
In a city with no shortage of great drag talent, those who make it to the stage have often proved their worth, even if they're not headlining just yet. At this showcase of up-and-comers, you might catch the next big stage name—if not several rife with innuendos. 18th & Union, $15

Sat, Jul 21 & Sun, Jul 22
Traces of Us
A free show in the park might bring to mind mere people watching, but this show ups the ante on costume design and thematic cohesion. Making full use of the waterfront and its expansive backdrop, choreographer Melissa Riker collaborates with Kinesis Project dance theater and local visual artist Celeste Cooning for a performance that looks pretty ethereal. Waterfront Park, Free

Sun, Jul 22
Lara Wallace: Reflections of Indulgence
Throughout the summer, Jeremy Buben is inviting passersby and patrons alike into his Capitol Hill apartment for Sunday showings of food-themed art. This weekend's exhibit features watery impressionism of a less genre-specific liquid: alcohol. You can read more of our coverage on FoodArt Collection's Sunday Salons here. FoodArt Collection Apartment Gallery, Free

All Weekend
The Presence of Absence
Katie Miller examines the recent evolution of the cityscape in her new immersive, site-specific work. She uses the disciplined angles familiar to contemporary architecture, then leaves space in between so that light and shadow can permeate the structures. The pieces evokes a similar visual impact as the cropping of scaffolding Seattle has seen recently, yet here their functionality becomes disrupted. MadArt, Free

Lauren Weedman Doesn't Live Here Anymore
Comedian and star of HBO’s Looking, Lauren Weedman now brings a country-tinged musical comedy show—which includes a band, an alter ego named Tami Lisa, a head of hair to make Dolly Parton proud—and digs into betrayal, divorce, and self-discovery. ACT Theater, $40–$59 –Stefan Milne

What, no music? Think again. You can find our guide to Capitol Hill Block Party here.

Filed under
Art Galleries, Act Theatre, FoodArt Collection
Show Comments
In this Article

Theater

Lauren Weedman Doesn't Live Here Anymore

7:30 PM TBD ACT Theatre

Comedian and star of HBO’s Looking, Lauren Weedman now brings a countrytinged musical comedy show— which includes a band, an alter ego named Tami Lisa, a hea...

Art

The Presence of Absence

10:00 AM Free MadArt

Katie Miller examines the recent evolution of the cityscape in her new immersive, site-specific work. She uses the disciplined angles familiar to contemporar...

Art

Reflections of Indulgence

Free FoodArt Collection

Throughout the summer, Jeremy Buben is inviting passersby and patrons alike into his Capitol Hill apartment for Sunday showings of food-themed art. This week...

Dance

Traces of Us

4:30 PM Free Waterfront Park

A free show in the park might bring to mind mere people watching, but this show ups the ante on costume design and thematic cohesion. Making full use of the ...

Dance

Fresh: A Drag Show for New Talent

10:00 PM $15 18th and Union

In a city with no shortage of great drag talent, those who make it to the stage have often proved their worth, even if they're not headlining just yet. At th...

Related Content

Festival Season

15 Artists to Catch at Capitol Hill Block Party

07/18/2018 By Seattle Met Staff

Complimentary Tastes

FoodArt Collection Debuts Sunday Salons Inside a Capitol Hill Apartment

05/22/2018 By Mac Hubbard

Culture Fix

What to Do After Work July 16–19

07/16/2018 By Mac Hubbard

Culture Fix

Weekend What to Do June 1–3

06/01/2018 By Stefan Milne

Eat & Drink

Food & Drink

Nosh Pit Weekly Planner July 18–24

07/18/2018 By Grace Madigan

Recommendations

Some of the City’s Hottest Destinations for Cool, Cool Treats

07/17/2018 By Seattle Met Staff and Rosin Saez

Review

Petite Galerie Revives the Dining of Bygone Days

07/17/2018 By Allecia Vermillion

News Feed

Seattle Restaurant News August 2018

07/17/2018 By Rosin Saez

Farmer Chef

The Evolution of Matt Dillon

07/17/2018 By Allecia Vermillion

Eat Here Now

What We're Eating Now August 2018

07/17/2018 By Rosin Saez, Allecia Vermillion, and Sean P. Sullivan

Arts & Culture

Culture Fix

Weekend What to Do July 20–22

9:42am By Mac Hubbard

En Route

SoDo Track Project's Huge Murals Are Finally Done

07/19/2018 By Mac Hubbard

Festival Season

15 Artists to Catch at Capitol Hill Block Party

07/18/2018 By Seattle Met Staff

Discounted Drama

6 Spots to Catch Cheap Movies

07/17/2018 By Christina Ausley

Monthly Planner

14 August Events You Can't Miss

07/17/2018 By Stefan Milne

Top Five

The Top Things to See or Do in Seattle August 2018

07/17/2018 By Stefan Milne

News & City Life

Going Green

O'Brien Wants Deadlines for the City to Improve Its Downtown Bike Lane Network

07/18/2018 By Hayat Norimine

Police Reform

Carmen Best Will Be Seattle's New Police Chief After All

07/17/2018 By Hayat Norimine

Last Week in Politics

Top 10 Stories: Gun Ownership Laws, Reunification at SeaTac, and Plastic Straw Ban Effects

07/17/2018 By Grace Madigan

Feature

Stranger Genes: How Seattle Scientists Are Advancing Gene Editing

07/17/2018 By Hayat Norimine Photography by Ian Bates

Explainer

Meet CBD, THC’s Non-Psychotropic Sibling

07/17/2018 By Stefan Milne

Snap Judgment

Is the Monorail Worth Renovating?

07/17/2018 By Jaime Archer

Style & Shopping

High Five

Moorea Seal Celebrates 5 Years with an Anniversary Sale and Party

07/19/2018 By Katheryn Grice

How We Got That Shot

A Behind the Scenes Look at August 2018's Elements of Style

07/17/2018 By Sara Marie D’Eugenio

Elements of Style

Sportswear That Doesn’t Sacrifice Style for Function

07/17/2018 By Rosin Saez Photography by Justin Gollmer

Sales & Events

Wear What When July 16–23

07/16/2018 By Katheryn Grice

Sales & Events

Wear What When July 9–16

07/09/2018 By Katheryn Grice

Summer Style

13 Things You Need Before Hitting the Beach

07/05/2018 By Jaime Archer

Best Bars

Skyline Flicks

Motif Seattle Announces Rooftop Movie Series

06/27/2018 By Stefan Milne

Recommendations

27 Patios for Prime Outdoor Dining

06/19/2018 By Seattle Met Staff

Changeups

Seven Beef Is Out. Its New Concept, Central Smoke, Is In.

05/02/2018 By Rosin Saez

Taqueria Time

The Bar Gods Giveth: The Saint Is Bringing Tacos Back

04/18/2018 By Rosin Saez

Barstool Dispatch

Gold Bar Tries to Answer the Question: What Does SLU Want?

04/17/2018 By Stefan Milne

Barstool Dispatch

10 Reasons You Should Head to Fremont's Bar House

04/10/2018 By Stefan Milne

Travel & Outdoors

Adios, John Wayne

Introducing the Palouse to Cascades State Park Trail

07/17/2018 By Allison Williams

Game Plan

Which Washington State Park Should You Visit?

07/17/2018 By Allison Williams Illustrations by Ryan Inzana

Adventure Ride

Ride at Lake Wenatchee

07/17/2018 By Allison Williams

Adventure Falls

Photograph at Palouse Falls

07/17/2018 By Allison Williams

Adventure Dive

Dive at Saltwater

07/17/2018 By Allison Williams

Adventure Climb

Climb at Peshastin Pinnacles

07/17/2018 By Allison Williams

Health & Wellness

Feature

Stranger Genes: How Seattle Scientists Are Advancing Gene Editing

07/17/2018 By Hayat Norimine Photography by Ian Bates

Best of the City

Top Doctors 2018

07/17/2018 Edited by Ariana Dawes

Explainer

Meet CBD, THC’s Non-Psychotropic Sibling

07/17/2018 By Stefan Milne

Shade Index

Not-So-Top Docs

07/17/2018 By Seattle Met Staff

Quote Unquote

Angela Garbes Is Like a Mother

06/19/2018 By Jessica Voelker

Tread Lightly

Trail Running Is Taking Over (and It's Not as Hard as You Think)

05/22/2018 By Allison Williams

Home & Real Estate

Habitat

A Natural Take on a Modern Mount Baker Home

07/17/2018 By Stefan Milne

Habitat

How to Design a Backyard Kitchen

06/19/2018 By Stefan Milne

Shade Index

Dubious Seattle Apartment Amenities

05/22/2018 By Seattle Met Staff

Apartments so extra

A Glimpse into Seattle's Perk-Packed Rental Market

05/22/2018 By Cassie Sawyer Illustrations by Daniel Fishel

Habitat

Interior Design: How to Have Fun with Patterns

04/30/2018 By Darren Davis

Habitat

A Colorful, Classic Update to a Queen Anne Craftsman

03/27/2018 By Darren Davis

509 Olive Way, Suite 305, Seattle, WA 98101
Phone: 206-957-2234 • Fax: 206-447-3388
© 2018 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Arts & Culture
  • News & City Life
  • Style & Shopping
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • The Met Pages
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe