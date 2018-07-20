This Week in Restaurant News: Breweries, Bakeries, and Blogs

Coming Soon

Burke-Gilman Brewing

Opening very soon—as in tomorrow, Saturday, July 21 at noon—this Laurelhurst brewery is taking over the former Ciao Bella space, as reported by Eater Seattle. The head brewer is Phil Pesheck, formerly of Mac and Jack’s and Georgetown Brewing, and he’s a fan of beers that are “strong, hoppy, and malty.”

Piroshky Piroshky

This longtime eastern European bakery announced its fifth location this week and it’s not far from their flagship stand at the Pike Place Market. The new space is inside the Century Square building at Third and Pike.

Homer

It’s been over a year since we first received word that former chef of Sitka and Spruce, Logan Cox’s Beacon Hill spot was in the works, Eater Seattle has the latest update for an August open. Cox announced that the permits have been finalized and the wood-fired oven is ready to roast Mediterranean and Middle Eastern–leaning dishes.

Closures

Octo Sushi

After eight years of making sushi on 12th Avenue, Octo Sushi served its last roll on July 14. A Facebook post says goodbye, thanking the longtime regulars, but doesn’t offer much explanation for the closure. But! According to a new liquor license application a restaurant named Dao Tai House will open in its place.

Changing Hands

Tallulah’s

Capitol Hill Seattle Blog reports that Linda Derschang has sold her restaurant named after her daughter to entrepreneur Brad Haggen (of the Haggen grocery chain). At this time, Haggen has no plans to make any changes to Tallulah’s. And Derschang also announced this Monday that she’s purchased the century-old Queen City Grill in Belltown with plans to revamp and recharge the historic space.

What We’re Eating Now

Seattle is seeing an uptick in sweet shops—and we are absolutely loving it. Soft serve, donuts, slices of glorious layered cakes, interesting ice cream combos, cookies of all shapes and sizes, and even, the most underrated of ice treats, the popsicle.

What We’re Reading Now

The Seattle Times

This past spring a Greenwood favorite, Little Ting’s Dumplings, made its debut on the Eastside in the Lake Hill Village of Bellevue. Unfortunately, when they first opened the doors the menu was missing those signature dumplings that put them on the map. But now, the dumplings have premiered and Tan Vinh shares his thoughts.

I’d Rather Be Meryl

Former founding editor at ChefSteps (and former Seattle Met intern) Karen Taylor Quinn and writer Dylan Joffe have launched a new online food project (aka a cooking blog) sharing recipes made with only traditional home cooking equipment, stunning iPhone photos, and a shared love of the almighty Meryl Streep. “We don’t have fancy equipment, fancy aprons, or fancy cameras,” says the website. But it’s clear that they do have impeccable taste and a great sense of humor.

KUOW

And last but not least, KUOW's Sydney Brownstone (formerly of The Stranger) reported on prolific bar owner Dave Meinert's alleged sexual misconduct, including rape, that spans over a decade.