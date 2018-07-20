  1. Eat & Drink
This Week in Restaurant News: Breweries, Bakeries, and Blogs

Plus, Linda Derschang says goodbye to one restaurant and hello to another.

By Cassie Sawyer 7/20/2018

Coming Soon

Burke-Gilman Brewing
Opening very soon—as in tomorrow, Saturday, July 21 at noon—this Laurelhurst brewery is taking over the former Ciao Bella space, as reported by Eater Seattle. The head brewer is Phil Pesheck, formerly of Mac and Jack’s and Georgetown Brewing, and he’s a fan of beers that are “strong, hoppy, and malty.”

Piroshky Piroshky
This longtime eastern European bakery announced its fifth location this week and it’s not far from their flagship stand at the Pike Place Market. The new space is inside the Century Square building at Third and Pike. 

Homer
It’s been over a year since we first received word that former chef of Sitka and Spruce, Logan Cox’s Beacon Hill spot was in the works, Eater Seattle has the latest update for an August open. Cox announced that the permits have been finalized and the wood-fired oven is ready to roast Mediterranean and Middle Eastern–leaning dishes.    

Closures

Octo Sushi
After eight years of making sushi on 12th Avenue, Octo Sushi served its last roll on July 14. A Facebook post says goodbye, thanking the longtime regulars, but doesn’t offer much explanation for the closure. But! According to a new liquor license application a restaurant named Dao Tai House will open in its place.

Changing Hands

Tallulah’s
Capitol Hill Seattle Blog reports that Linda Derschang has sold her restaurant named after her daughter to entrepreneur Brad Haggen (of the Haggen grocery chain). At this time, Haggen has no plans to make any changes to Tallulah’s. And Derschang also announced this Monday that she’s purchased the century-old Queen City Grill in Belltown with plans to revamp and recharge the historic space.

What We’re Eating Now

Seattle is seeing an uptick in sweet shops—and we are absolutely loving it. Soft serve, donuts, slices of glorious layered cakes, interesting ice cream combos, cookies of all shapes and sizes, and even, the most underrated of ice treats, the popsicle.

What We’re Reading Now

The Seattle Times
This past spring a Greenwood favorite, Little Ting’s Dumplings, made its debut on the Eastside in the Lake Hill Village of Bellevue. Unfortunately, when they first opened the doors the menu was missing those signature dumplings that put them on the map. But now, the dumplings have premiered and Tan Vinh shares his thoughts.

I’d Rather Be Meryl
Former founding editor at ChefSteps (and former Seattle Met intern) Karen Taylor Quinn and writer Dylan Joffe have launched a new online food project (aka a cooking blog) sharing recipes made with only traditional home cooking equipment, stunning iPhone photos, and a shared love of the almighty Meryl Streep. “We don’t have fancy equipment, fancy aprons, or fancy cameras,” says the website. But it’s clear that they do have impeccable taste and a great sense of humor.

KUOW
And last but not least, KUOW's Sydney Brownstone (formerly of The Stranger) reported on prolific bar owner Dave Meinert's alleged sexual misconduct, including rape, that spans over a decade. 

07/17/2018 By Allison Williams

Health & Wellness

Feature

Stranger Genes: How Seattle Scientists Are Advancing Gene Editing

07/17/2018 By Hayat Norimine Photography by Ian Bates

Best of the City

Top Doctors 2018

07/17/2018 Edited by Ariana Dawes

Explainer

Meet CBD, THC’s Non-Psychotropic Sibling

07/17/2018 By Stefan Milne

Shade Index

Not-So-Top Docs

07/17/2018 By Seattle Met Staff

Quote Unquote

Angela Garbes Is Like a Mother

06/19/2018 By Jessica Voelker

Tread Lightly

Trail Running Is Taking Over (and It's Not as Hard as You Think)

05/22/2018 By Allison Williams

Home & Real Estate

Habitat

A Natural Take on a Modern Mount Baker Home

07/17/2018 By Stefan Milne

Habitat

How to Design a Backyard Kitchen

06/19/2018 By Stefan Milne

Shade Index

Dubious Seattle Apartment Amenities

05/22/2018 By Seattle Met Staff

Apartments so extra

A Glimpse into Seattle's Perk-Packed Rental Market

05/22/2018 By Cassie Sawyer Illustrations by Daniel Fishel

Habitat

Interior Design: How to Have Fun with Patterns

04/30/2018 By Darren Davis

Habitat

A Colorful, Classic Update to a Queen Anne Craftsman

03/27/2018 By Darren Davis

