What to Do After Work July 2–5

An essayist gets lyrical about desire and NASA, Bollywood takes on America, and ghosts can dance.

By Mac Hubbard 7/2/2018 at 9:27am

Kiley Lotz plays the Vera Project with her band Petal.

Image: Courtesy Katie Krulock and Courtesy Shore Fire Media

Mon, Jul 2
Chelsea Hodson
Whether working for NASA, modeling at American Apparel, or writing fan mail to a member of Hanson, Chelsea Hodson has derived lessons about what a person endures living in the modern world: commodification, yearning, ogling. Her new collection of lyric essays, Tonight I'm With Someone Else, follows threads of desire to show how it can both guide and thwart the human body. Elliott Bay Book Company, Free

Petal, Camp Cope
After a three-year period between albums, Petal's Kiley Lotz reemerged in June with Magic Gone, an aching, introspective look at her mental health struggles and the treatment process. Aussie rockers Camp Cope also take the stage. While they echo a little of that 90s mopey basement rock, a la Sebadoh or Pavement, it's refreshing to hear an all-female band turn that gravelly sound against sexism. Vera Project, $13–$15

Tue, Jul 3
Jai Ho! Dance Party: Red, White, and Bollywood
Need a pre-party before the Fourth? DJ Prashant oversees a Bollywood dance bash for those looking to get after it before a day of hot dogs and fireworks. Nectar Lounge, $10–$15

Wed, Jul 4
If you're looking for ways to spend the Fourth, we've got you covered here.

Thu, July 5
Seattle International Butoh Festival
This niche style of Japanese dance gives form to the movement of ghosts. While the display can create eerie tension, Butoh can also echo a Murakami dream sequence—a quality you might find surprisingly captivating. Through July 15. Various locations, $22–$25, bundles and weekend passes available

