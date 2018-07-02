Wear What When July 2–9

  1. Style & Shopping
This holiday week check out a big sale at Aritzia, a new Glasswing collaboration with Cuniform, and test the temperature-regulating properties of Eddie Bauer gear inside the flagship's chilly icebox.

By Katheryn Grice 7/2/2018 at 10:05am

The duo behind Cuniform, Christine Tran and Colton Dixon Winger.

Image: AJ Ragasa

Thru July 4
Aritzia Fourth of July Sale
Summer is in full swing (did you hear that, sunshine?), which means the days are jam-packed with fireworks, bonfires, barbecues, endless happy hours, and every reason to dress up and get your sexy game on. Aritzia, home of all the chic attire one could wish for, is having a huge sale with up to 50 percent off. It's the perfect excuse to add some more options to your wardrobe for all those summer escapades. 

Thru July 5 
Eddie Bauer Fourth of July Sale
Eddie Bauer, the place of outdoor enthusiasts and the ultimate adventurers is having one of their biggest sales of the year now through July 5. Pop into one of the many locations here in Seattle, or venture to the flagship store in Bellevue, which houses an eight-foot-tall ice box, where shoppers can step inside and see how gear holds up in sub-zero temperatures. Everything in stores will be 50 percent off, yes, even the clearance items! Compile all the gear your heart desires. 

Sat, July 7
Glasswing Partners with Cuniform
A new, fashionable collaboration is underway. The folks over at Glasswing, a Capitol Hill boutique offering stylish must-haves, home goods, and plants, are joining forces with Cuniform, a local styling agency that specializes in helping clients build functional and gorgeous wardrobes on any budget. Meet the founding humans behind this agency,  Christine Tran and Colton Dixon Winger, this Saturday at Glasswing where you can learn more about the business and their services. They will be bringing select pieces from their "Recycled" collection, and styling appointments will be available for all of those who cannot wait to get some new summer threads put together. Also, there shall be wine provided by Marseille

Sun, July 8
Lululemon x Kinetic Movement Series 
Lululemon is pairing with Kinetic Movement to bring you a kickass class this Sunday morning from 9 to 10. Grab a cup of jo, a friend, and sweat it out. Every month they focus on a different area of the body; this Sunday the spine will be the literal center of attention. 

Follain Store Officially Open
The center of clean beauty opened its first West Coast location last week! Check out our Shop Talk writeup as well as slideshow for insider details.

