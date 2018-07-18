  1. Eat & Drink
Nosh Pit Weekly Planner July 18–24

The week in which: Baby goats take over Reuben's Brews, Bastille shows its French pride via the Tour de France and wine, and General Porpoise boasts doughnuts and tunes.

By Grace Madigan 7/18/2018 at 9:00am

Pregame your Friday night with music and doughnuts courtesy of General Porpoise and Turntable Kitchen.

Image: General Porpoise Doughnuts

Thu, July 19
Baby Goats and Brews
It's not quite the end of the week, but spending some quality time with baby goats at Reuben's Brews will get you through to the weekend. Now in its third year, the Ballard brewery will donate $1 from every beer, growler, and flight sold to Puget Sound Goat Rescue. So when your time with the baby goats is over, nurse your heartache with a beer and know you'll be supporting the kids with every drink.

Thu, July 19
Cadence Tour de France: Wine and Watch Party
Still riding the high of France's World Cup win? Then head back to Bastille for a special wine tasting and Tour de France watch party with Cadence winemaker Ben Smith. Attendees will watch Stage 12 of the race—one of the most famous climbs in cycling—while Smith talks about his own experience riding the mountain and guides guests through a tasting of four Cadence wines.

Fri, July 20
Summer Listening Party: Sea Creatures Welcomes Turntable Kitchen
They say the best pregame is a pregame with doughnuts. Okay, so maybe they don't say that, but they should. Before taking on Capitol Hill Block Party, head over to Renee Erickson's General Porpoise Doughnuts for small bites and chill tunes courtesy of Turntable Kitchen.

July 20–22
Bite of Seattle
You may want to fast in preparation for this massive food event. Come Friday, Bite of Seattle will take over Seattle Center. What's in store? Over 60 restaurants and specialty food companies offering dishes for no more than $12 and smaller bites (so you can maximize the variety of food you taste) for $3.75 or less. Admission is free, but if you want some larger bites spend $20 to sample dishes from each of the six restaurants in "The Alley." Proceeds from The Alley will benefit Food Lifeline, Washington's largest hunger relief organization. And if you need something to wash it all down, visit the craft beer and cider portion of the event. 

Sun, July 22
Burning Beast 2018
We've all heard of Burning Man—that desert party for free spirits—but have you heard of Burning Beast? The benefit dinner brings together local chefs to cook a plethora of sustainably raised meats. (Vegetarians, you may want to sit this one out, but it's your call...) The feast is held at and will benefit Smoke Farm, an educational, environmental, and arts focused organization located in Arlington. Tickets are $129 and children under 10 get in for free. 

Please send event details for consideration to noshplanner@seattlemet.com. Thank you. 

Nosh Pit Weekly Planner, Bite of Seattle, Bastille, Doughnuts
General Porpoise

$ Bakery/Pastry Shop Multiple Locations

Smitten by the fried dough at St. John in London, Renee Erickson’s Capitol Hill cafe has created custard and cream-filled doughnuts in its image. The lemon c...

Bastille Cafe and Bar

$$$ French 5307 Ballard Ave NW

With its French subway tile and vintage fixtures, Bastille delivers a lively shot of Paris to Ballard Ave. Few restaurants have mastered ambience like this o...

Reuben’s Brews

Brewery, Editors Pick 5010 14th Ave NW

Brit-born brewer Adam Robbings quickly built one of the most respected beer operations in town. His ardent followers can congregate in Reuben's new, larger t...

