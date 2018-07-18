  1. Arts & Culture
  2. Special Events

Festival Season

15 Artists to Catch at Capitol Hill Block Party

Besides the headliners.

By Seattle Met Staff 7/18/2018 at 10:41am

Capitol Hill Block Party 2017. 

Image: Paige Smith

Friday

Dude York 4pm (Main Stage)
Seattle trio Dude York is reliably goofy and affable. They're also proof positive that pop punk isn't dead and never needed spiky hair and studded Hot Topic bracelets. While the sun's still out, they're the way to start the weekend. –Stefan Milne

Yaeji 5pm (Main Stage)
“Who is that?” is all you have time to say before you shut up and give in to Yaeji’s body-jiggling house basslines. But her voice slides so nonchalantly from English to Korean incanting, from a tender “Passionfruit” rendition to an arousing four-on-the-floor clapper, that she hypnotizes rather than domineers. –Mac Hubbard

FKL 6pm (Vera Stage)
In addition to helming Orphan Radio, Seattle’s own direct link to the UK pirate radio scene, Joe Gillick and Sage Redman appear throughout the city as FKL, synthesizing punchy house with ghostly industrial intonation akin to early Factory Records releases. Coming off an excellent set at Upstream this year, the two now seem to be reaping some deserved attention for their contribution to the local music scene. –MH

Sol 6:30pm (Main Stage)
Sol, a local hip-hop vet, has been lauded as the next Macklemore. The Shoreline native first appeared on the nation’s radar when his 2012 album Yours Truly shot to No. 1 on the US iTunes hip-hop chart, and he’s enjoyed a steady stream of success since. His self-effacing songs shine with sharp instrumentation and his live shows have locals ready to proclaim him a local deity. –Landon Groves

The Black Tones 7:30pm (Barboza Stage)
While the pool of bands proclaiming their Nirvana a predecessor has run long and deep and largely mediocre, surely The Black Tones have found something new there: They herald themselves as a mix of "Kurt Cobain and cornbread." Though in reality their bluesy, black-power punk has more in common with the sounds of the White Stripes and the Black Keys. –SM

Saturday

Hibou 5:15pm (Neumos Stage)
Seattle-based artist Hibou often feels like Real Estate’s off-kilter, acid-eating cousin. The group, headed by Craft Spells’ former drummer Peter Michel, takes polished pop songs and coats them in a psychedelic veneer that brings out darker, richer textures. –LG

Parisalexa 6:15pm (Vera Stage)
Even though she's been making music her whole life, 19-year-old Parisalexa is in the midst of a sort of debut year. She released the Flexa mixtape and a Bloom EP, a soul album abundant with botanical metaphor and vocals so pristine they sound sun-touched. –SM

Sundries 7:45pm (Barboza Stage)
Whereas this once decidedly alternative Capitol Hill festival has steadily turned its ears toward more glittery, popular acts in recent years, local band Sundries injects a dose of the straightforward guitar-bass-and-drums formula into one of the smaller stages. –MH

Gavin Turek 8:45pm (Vera Stage)
Pop princess Gavin Turek is well on her way to becoming the West Coast’s disco queen. She’s most well known for her collaborations with electronic artist TOKiMONSTA, but Turek’s solo work is a laboratory where heartbreak and dance music are fused. Originally aspiring to be a dancer, she spent years training and traveling abroad, and it shows in her live performances. –LG

Great Grandpa 10pm
Is that Weezer? Wait, did they get good again? And add a female vocalist? No, it's just Seattle's Great Grandpa brushing any antiquating dust off of pop grunge anthems. –SM

Sunday

Capyac 2pm (Vera Stage)
Capyac offers its take on the nu-disco craze that’s been sweeping the internet for the past decade. The duo basks in its own weirdness, having recently having thrown an avant garde fashion show and premiered one of the strangest music videos of 2017. Expect, if nothing else, a memorable performance. –LG

Bully 3:45 (Main Stage)
That Sub Pop produced this grungey outfit’s 2017 record felt like an act of divine matchmaking. Undeniably, Bully echoes Courtney Love and Hole, weaving melodic threads and bouts of female screeching against a backdrop of distorted guitar. Yet the raw-sounding result leaves no lingering nostalgia. –MH

Overcoats 5pm (Vera Stage)
The first bars of Overcoats's Young sound like an etherial a cappella dispatch from Appalachia. Then waves of pulsing electro-soul rush in and you don't know quite where you are, but you certainly aren't opposed to staying. Ideal for those who are looking to start coming down early. –SM

Amber Mark 6:10pm (Vera Stage)
Amber Mark’s efforts to date seem like seedlings of stardom, lacking only a runaway hit help her rise into the ranks of Kali Uchis or Jorja Smith. For the time being, she’s a safe bet for a sunny performance free of stampeding competition for a good spot. –MH

Two Feet 9pm (Vera Stage)
Since the very beginning, Two Feet has found inventive ways to blend electronic, blues, and soul music to craft emotionally wrought ballads that actually make you want to get up and dance. In fact, at this very moment the East Coast artist is resting comfortably at the top of Billboard’s alternative chart, and has been for most of July. See for yourself what all the fuss is about. –LG

Filed under
Dude York, Festivals, Capitol Hill Block Party
Show Comments

Related Content

Fiendish Conversation

Parisalexa Talks About Her New Mixtape and Seattle Soul Music

06/13/2018 By Stefan Milne

Into the Misty

Father John Misty’s Biting Relationship with Seattle Folk

06/19/2018 By Stefan Milne

Party People

Father John Misty to Headline Capitol Hill Block Party 2018

03/06/2018 By Darren Davis

Review

Review: Tamari Bar, Capitol Hill’s Vibrant New Izakaya

05/22/2018 By Allecia Vermillion

Eat & Drink

Food & Drink

Nosh Pit Weekly Planner July 18–24

9:00am By Grace Madigan

Recommendations

Some of the City’s Hottest Destinations for Cool, Cool Treats

07/17/2018 By Seattle Met Staff and Rosin Saez

Review

Petite Galerie Revives the Dining of Bygone Days

07/17/2018 By Allecia Vermillion

News Feed

Seattle Restaurant News August 2018

07/17/2018 By Rosin Saez

Farmer Chef

The Evolution of Matt Dillon

07/17/2018 By Allecia Vermillion

Eat Here Now

What We're Eating Now August 2018

07/17/2018 By Rosin Saez, Allecia Vermillion, and Sean P. Sullivan

Arts & Culture

Festival Season

15 Artists to Catch at Capitol Hill Block Party

10:41am By Seattle Met Staff

Discounted Drama

6 Spots to Catch Cheap Movies

07/17/2018 By Christina Ausley

Monthly Planner

14 August Events You Can't Miss

07/17/2018 By Stefan Milne

Top Five

The Top Things to See or Do in Seattle August 2018

07/17/2018 By Stefan Milne

Aria Politic

Seattle Opera Refuses to Be a Museum Piece

07/17/2018 By Stefan Milne

The Sporting LIfe

The Accidental Cult of James Paxton

07/17/2018 By Eva Holland

News & City Life

Going Green

O'Brien Wants Deadlines for the City to Improve Its Downtown Bike Lane Network

5:22pm By Hayat Norimine

Police Reform

Carmen Best Will Be Seattle's New Police Chief After All

07/17/2018 By Hayat Norimine

Last Week in Politics

Top 10 Stories: Gun Ownership Laws, Reunification at SeaTac, and Plastic Straw Ban Effects

07/17/2018 By Grace Madigan

Feature

Stranger Genes: How Seattle Scientists Are Advancing Gene Editing

07/17/2018 By Hayat Norimine Photography by Ian Bates

Explainer

Meet CBD, THC’s Non-Psychotropic Sibling

07/17/2018 By Stefan Milne

Snap Judgment

Is the Monorail Worth Renovating?

07/17/2018 By Jaime Archer

Style & Shopping

How We Got That Shot

A Behind the Scenes Look at August 2018's Elements of Style

07/17/2018 By Sara Marie D’Eugenio

Elements of Style

Sportswear That Doesn’t Sacrifice Style for Function

07/17/2018 By Rosin Saez Photography by Justin Gollmer

Sales & Events

Wear What When July 16–23

07/16/2018 By Katheryn Grice

Sales & Events

Wear What When July 9–16

07/09/2018 By Katheryn Grice

Summer Style

13 Things You Need Before Hitting the Beach

07/05/2018 By Jaime Archer

Creation Station

A Craft Arts Studio with Classes Arrives in the U District

07/05/2018 By Katheryn Grice

Best Bars

Skyline Flicks

Motif Seattle Announces Rooftop Movie Series

06/27/2018 By Stefan Milne

Recommendations

27 Patios for Prime Outdoor Dining

06/19/2018 By Seattle Met Staff

Changeups

Seven Beef Is Out. Its New Concept, Central Smoke, Is In.

05/02/2018 By Rosin Saez

Taqueria Time

The Bar Gods Giveth: The Saint Is Bringing Tacos Back

04/18/2018 By Rosin Saez

Barstool Dispatch

Gold Bar Tries to Answer the Question: What Does SLU Want?

04/17/2018 By Stefan Milne

Barstool Dispatch

10 Reasons You Should Head to Fremont's Bar House

04/10/2018 By Stefan Milne

Travel & Outdoors

Adios, John Wayne

Introducing the Palouse to Cascades State Park Trail

07/17/2018 By Allison Williams

Game Plan

Which Washington State Park Should You Visit?

07/17/2018 By Allison Williams Illustrations by Ryan Inzana

Adventure Ride

Ride at Lake Wenatchee

07/17/2018 By Allison Williams

Adventure Falls

Photograph at Palouse Falls

07/17/2018 By Allison Williams

Adventure Dive

Dive at Saltwater

07/17/2018 By Allison Williams

Adventure Climb

Climb at Peshastin Pinnacles

07/17/2018 By Allison Williams

Health & Wellness

Feature

Stranger Genes: How Seattle Scientists Are Advancing Gene Editing

07/17/2018 By Hayat Norimine Photography by Ian Bates

Best of the City

Top Doctors 2018

07/17/2018 Edited by Ariana Dawes

Explainer

Meet CBD, THC’s Non-Psychotropic Sibling

07/17/2018 By Stefan Milne

Shade Index

Not-So-Top Docs

07/17/2018 By Seattle Met Staff

Quote Unquote

Angela Garbes Is Like a Mother

06/19/2018 By Jessica Voelker

Tread Lightly

Trail Running Is Taking Over (and It's Not as Hard as You Think)

05/22/2018 By Allison Williams

Home & Real Estate

Habitat

A Natural Take on a Modern Mount Baker Home

07/17/2018 By Stefan Milne

Habitat

How to Design a Backyard Kitchen

06/19/2018 By Stefan Milne

Shade Index

Dubious Seattle Apartment Amenities

05/22/2018 By Seattle Met Staff

Apartments so extra

A Glimpse into Seattle's Perk-Packed Rental Market

05/22/2018 By Cassie Sawyer Illustrations by Daniel Fishel

Habitat

Interior Design: How to Have Fun with Patterns

04/30/2018 By Darren Davis

Habitat

A Colorful, Classic Update to a Queen Anne Craftsman

03/27/2018 By Darren Davis

509 Olive Way, Suite 305, Seattle, WA 98101
Phone: 206-957-2234 • Fax: 206-447-3388
© 2018 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Arts & Culture
  • News & City Life
  • Style & Shopping
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • The Met Pages
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe