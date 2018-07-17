  1. Health & Wellness

Best of the City

Top Doctors 2018

Our 13th annual list of the best health care professionals in the Seattle area features 753 doctors, physician assistants, nurse practitioners, and more in 78 specialties.

Edited by Ariana Dawes 7/17/2018 at 9:00am Published in the August 2018 issue of Seattle Met

 
 

Image: Shutterstock by Mriman

Search our interactive database of 2018's top doctors and health practitioners.

How We Made the List

Seattle Met partnered with the Professional Research Services survey company to poll health care practitioners licensed by the Washington State Department of Health in King, Snohomish, and Pierce counties, asking, “If you or a loved one needed care, whom would you choose?” Voters nominated their most esteemed peers based on years of experience, competency, rapport with patients, patient satisfaction and compliance with care recommendations, and ability to work effectively with colleagues across specialties to deliver the best patient care. The top vote recipients were vetted with the DOH to ensure good standing before inclusion on the list, which is excerpted here alphabetically by specialty. Practitioners in Snohomish and Pierce counties were omitted for space in print and can be found in our interactive database. This list of top doctors, physician assistants, and nurse practitioners should be viewed as just one of many resources to consult when finding the best care.

