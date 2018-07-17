  1. News & City Life
  2. PubliCola

Last Week in Politics

Top 10 Stories: Gun Ownership Laws, Reunification at SeaTac, and Plastic Straw Ban Effects

Your weekly dose of top political stories.

By Grace Madigan 7/17/2018 at 9:54am

1. Yolany Padilla, the leading plaintiff in the Northwest Immigrant Rights Project's lawsuit against federal agencies, was reunited with her son on Saturday. Padilla was separated from her 6-year-old son when she arrived at the southern border from Honduras in May. She was released from the detention center in Tacoma on an $8,000 bond and held a press conference last week, when she demanded her son back. 

Padilla credited advocates for detainees as the reason she got her child back. Jorge Barón, NWIRP executive director, said there are still over 2,500 kids that have yet to be reunited with their families across the country.

2. Gun owners must lock up their firearms or face fines up to $10,000 under the new law passed by the Seattle City Council. Securing firearms decreases the chance of accidental firearm injuries and deaths to youth by 73 percent, according to a study by Harborview. The Giffords Law Center to Prevent Gun Violence ranks Washington state highly for its gun safety regulations. 

3. Seattle's plastic straw ban has created a national conversation. 

  • Starbucks announced it will stop using plastic straws in all of its stores by 2020. The coffee chain will replace the plastic straws with compostable or paper straws and straw-less lids for their iced drinks.  
  • Disability rights advocates have publicly criticized the plastic straw ban for not considering the fact that some people with disabilities need straws to drink. The city's ordinance does permit food establishments to provide people with flexible plastic straws who need them due to disabilities. But advocates said most businesses already do not comply with ADA laws, and this will only make people with disabilities have to deal with another metaphorical barrier in their lives.

4. A report shows that only a third of complaints against King County officers in 2016 had a chance of actually resulting in the disciplining of officers. KUOW reported that in 2016, the public lodged almost 700 complaints against King County officers. The King County Sheriff's Office marked two-thirds of the complaints as "not really about misconduct" or "minor misconduct handled by the supervisor."

King County's Office of Law Enforcement Oversight never knew about the complaints from the sheriff's office that weren't investigated. Some of the discarded complaints included allegations of sexual assault and violation of authority. 

5. Crosscut reported that the principal of the Seattle World School—a school for newly arrived students—resigned after threatening to call police on students at the school's prom. The incident has raised questions of principal Oksana Britsova's hiring in the first place.

The school's student body is largely made up of immigrants and refugees—and when Britsova threatened to call police, students thought she was going to call immigration. Before Seattle World School, Britsova worked at Center School, where faculty members signed a letter saying she berated them in meetings, was not culturally competent, and treated students of color differently.

6. The state legislature has created a task force to address the rising cost of child care. State representative Kristine Reeves sponsored the bill to create the task force. KNKX reported that Reeves, who has two children, paid $35,000 in child care last year.

While low-income families can qualify for subsidized child care, many middle-class families have to pay it all themselves. The task force will focus on developing policies and recommendations to incentivize employer-supported child care. 

7. Electric bills will increase next year for Seattle residents due to conservation and cost overrun. Seattle council members voted to approve a plan that will increase rates by an average of 4.5 percent every year for the next six years. Customers can expect to see a 5.8 percent increase in 2019. Because of conservation efforts, each kilowatt-hour sold has even more to recoup the cost. Projects like the new substation on Denny Way, which was supposed to cost $89 million, ended up costing $210 million also contributing to the need to increase prices. 

8. Representatives Pramila Jayapal and Adam Smith want to abolish Immigration and Customs EnforcementJayapal and representative Mark Pocan, from Wisconsin, plan to introduce a bill to eliminate the agency in the next few weeks. 

The Seattle Times reported that Smith called Jayapal's office expressing interest in working on the bill. ICE was created in 2003 after 9/11, while president Donald Trump and others have argued that getting rid of the agency would only increase crime and drugs. Jayapal cites the private contractors, deaths, and inhumane treatment as reasons to get rid of it. 

9. Trump announced the nominations of three Seattle attorneys to judiciary positions. The Seattle Times reported that Eric D. Miller was nominated to the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals. Tessa M. Gorman, an assistant U.S. attorney, and Kathleen M. O'Sullivan, a partner at Perkins Coie, were nominated to serve as district judges. The nominees will need to be confirmed by the Senate. 

10. Seven fast-food chains will no longer bar employees from transferring to another franchise location, Washington attorney general Bob Ferguson announced Thursday. The practice, known as a "no-poach agreement," essentially locks workers into lower wages because they can't transfer to a different location that pays better. Ferguson said the practice violates the state's antitrust law, and some economists say it can contribute to wages stagnating despite rising living costs. 

Filed under
Seattle City Light, Police Chief Search, Plastic Straw Ban
Show Comments

Related Content

Going Green

Starbucks Promises to Ditch Plastic Straws Worldwide by 2020

07/09/2018 By Hayat Norimine

City Hall

New Seattle Law Requires Gun Owners to Lock Up Firearms

07/10/2018 By Hayat Norimine

The Chief Search

Community Advocates Outraged Over Process, Urge Mayor to Consider Best for Police Chief

05/30/2018 By Hayat Norimine

Police Reform

Carmen Best Is Back in the Running for Seattle Police Chief

07/09/2018 By Hayat Norimine

Eat & Drink

Recommendations

Some of the City’s Hottest Destinations for Cool, Cool Treats

07/17/2018 By Seattle Met Staff and Rosin Saez

Review

Petite Galerie Revives the Dining of Bygone Days

07/17/2018 By Allecia Vermillion

News Feed

Seattle Restaurant News August 2018

07/17/2018 By Rosin Saez

Farmer Chef

The Evolution of Matt Dillon

07/17/2018 By Allecia Vermillion

Eat Here Now

What We're Eating Now August 2018

07/17/2018 By Rosin Saez, Allecia Vermillion, and Sean P. Sullivan

Tea Tranquility

9 Essential Seattle Tea Shops

07/16/2018 By Christina Ausley

Arts & Culture

Discounted Drama

6 Spots to Catch Cheap Movies

07/17/2018 By Christina Ausley

Monthly Planner

14 August Events You Can't Miss

07/17/2018 By Stefan Milne

Top Five

The Top Things to See or Do in Seattle August 2018

07/17/2018 By Stefan Milne

Aria Politic

Seattle Opera Refuses to Be a Museum Piece

07/17/2018 By Stefan Milne

The Sporting LIfe

The Accidental Cult of James Paxton

07/17/2018 By Eva Holland

Dirty Thirty

For 30 Years Sub Pop Has Given Us Great Music and Savvy PR

07/17/2018 By Stefan Milne

News & City Life

Police Reform

Carmen Best Will Be Seattle's New Police Chief After All

07/17/2018 By Hayat Norimine

Last Week in Politics

Top 10 Stories: Gun Ownership Laws, Reunification at SeaTac, and Plastic Straw Ban Effects

07/17/2018 By Grace Madigan

Feature

Stranger Genes: How Seattle Scientists Are Advancing Gene Editing

07/17/2018 By Hayat Norimine Photography by Ian Bates

Explainer

Meet CBD, THC’s Non-Psychotropic Sibling

07/17/2018 By Stefan Milne

Snap Judgment

Is the Monorail Worth Renovating?

07/17/2018 By Jaime Archer

The Sporting LIfe

The Accidental Cult of James Paxton

07/17/2018 By Eva Holland

Style & Shopping

How We Got That Shot

A Behind the Scenes Look at August 2018's Elements of Style

07/17/2018 By Sara Marie D’Eugenio

Elements of Style

Sportswear That Doesn’t Sacrifice Style for Function

07/17/2018 By Rosin Saez Photography by Justin Gollmer

Sales & Events

Wear What When July 16–23

07/16/2018 By Katheryn Grice

Sales & Events

Wear What When July 9–16

07/09/2018 By Katheryn Grice

Summer Style

13 Things You Need Before Hitting the Beach

07/05/2018 By Jaime Archer

Creation Station

A Craft Arts Studio with Classes Arrives in the U District

07/05/2018 By Katheryn Grice

Best Bars

Skyline Flicks

Motif Seattle Announces Rooftop Movie Series

06/27/2018 By Stefan Milne

Recommendations

27 Patios for Prime Outdoor Dining

06/19/2018 By Seattle Met Staff

Changeups

Seven Beef Is Out. Its New Concept, Central Smoke, Is In.

05/02/2018 By Rosin Saez

Taqueria Time

The Bar Gods Giveth: The Saint Is Bringing Tacos Back

04/18/2018 By Rosin Saez

Barstool Dispatch

Gold Bar Tries to Answer the Question: What Does SLU Want?

04/17/2018 By Stefan Milne

Barstool Dispatch

10 Reasons You Should Head to Fremont's Bar House

04/10/2018 By Stefan Milne

Travel & Outdoors

Adios, John Wayne

Introducing the Palouse to Cascades State Park Trail

07/17/2018 By Allison Williams

Game Plan

Which Washington State Park Should You Visit?

07/17/2018 By Allison Williams Illustrations by Ryan Inzana

Adventure Ride

Ride at Lake Wenatchee

07/17/2018 By Allison Williams

Adventure Falls

Photograph at Palouse Falls

07/17/2018 By Allison Williams

Adventure Dive

Dive at Saltwater

07/17/2018 By Allison Williams

Adventure Climb

Climb at Peshastin Pinnacles

07/17/2018 By Allison Williams

Health & Wellness

Feature

Stranger Genes: How Seattle Scientists Are Advancing Gene Editing

07/17/2018 By Hayat Norimine Photography by Ian Bates

Best of the City

Top Doctors 2018

07/17/2018 Edited by Ariana Dawes

Explainer

Meet CBD, THC’s Non-Psychotropic Sibling

07/17/2018 By Stefan Milne

Shade Index

Not-So-Top Docs

07/17/2018 By Seattle Met Staff

Quote Unquote

Angela Garbes Is Like a Mother

06/19/2018 By Jessica Voelker

Tread Lightly

Trail Running Is Taking Over (and It's Not as Hard as You Think)

05/22/2018 By Allison Williams

Home & Real Estate

Habitat

A Natural Take on a Modern Mount Baker Home

07/17/2018 By Stefan Milne

Habitat

How to Design a Backyard Kitchen

06/19/2018 By Stefan Milne

Shade Index

Dubious Seattle Apartment Amenities

05/22/2018 By Seattle Met Staff

Apartments so extra

A Glimpse into Seattle's Perk-Packed Rental Market

05/22/2018 By Cassie Sawyer Illustrations by Daniel Fishel

Habitat

Interior Design: How to Have Fun with Patterns

04/30/2018 By Darren Davis

Habitat

A Colorful, Classic Update to a Queen Anne Craftsman

03/27/2018 By Darren Davis

509 Olive Way, Suite 305, Seattle, WA 98101
Phone: 206-957-2234 • Fax: 206-447-3388
© 2018 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Arts & Culture
  • News & City Life
  • Style & Shopping
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • The Met Pages
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe