The Top Things to See or Do in Seattle August 2018

Jessica Hernandez Image: Courtesy Sam McGuire

Concert

Aug 17 When Jessica Hernandez set out to investigate her Mexican and Cuban heritage with her band, the Deltas, for their second album, she actually made two—Teléfono in Spanish, Telephone in English. The lyrics are totally recast, though both preserve the band’s sound, as if Amy Winehouse joined a Latin surf punk outfit and had an excellent time. The Crocodile

Books & Talks

Aug 9 Ben Lerner—a Fulbright scholar and a Guggenheim and MacArthur fellow—will speak as part of Hugo House’s Word Works Series on “the novel as a curatorial form.” Fiction’s ability to transform, transmute, and transcend visual works is a theme that in his own writing he’s mined artfully for years, and where better to discuss it than beneath the same roof as the Frye Museum’s canonical collection? Frye Art Museum



Special Events

Aug 31–Sept 2 Other Seattle music festivals might be younger or wilder, but Bumbershoot still rules. This year hip-hop royalty like J. Cole and Lil Wayne, local folk lords Fleet Foxes, and a slew of other acts—musical, comedic, political, culinary—descend for three days on Seattle Center to usher out the summer with oomph. Seattle Center

Comedy

"Do you guys think that if they sent a werewolf to the moon, he'd be a werewolf permanently?" —Kristen Schaal

Aug 10 The cast of Bob’s Burgers—including Kristen Schaal, H. John Benjamin, and Eugene Mirman—cooks up a night of laughs. Moore Theatre

Jessica Drenk's pencil sculpture is writ large at Seattle Art Fair. Image: Courtesy Jessica Drenk / Cynthia Reeves Gallery

Visual Art

Aug 2–5 Galleries—over 100 of them, from Paris and Tokyo and right here—fill the CenturyLink Field Event Center to hawk art for a weekend. But if the Seattle Art Fair’s grand-scale commerce seems crass—relegating radiant works to the same context as a squeegee demo—just remember that starving artists actually starving is infinitely crasser. CenturyLink Field Event Center