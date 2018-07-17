  1. Arts & Culture
  2. Upcoming Events

Top Five

The Top Things to See or Do in Seattle August 2018

The Bob’s Burgers cast cooks up some comedy, J. Cole rules Bumbershoot, and galleries get paid.

By Stefan Milne 7/17/2018 at 9:00am Published in the August 2018 issue of Seattle Met

Jessica Hernandez

Image: Courtesy Sam McGuire

Concert

Jessica Hernandez and the Deltas

Aug 17 When Jessica Hernandez set out to investigate her Mexican and Cuban heritage with her band, the Deltas, for their second album, she actually made two—Teléfono in Spanish, Telephone in English. The lyrics are totally recast, though both preserve the band’s sound, as if Amy Winehouse joined a Latin surf punk outfit and had an excellent time. The Crocodile

Image: Courtesy John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation

Books & Talks

Ben Lerner

Aug 9 Ben Lerner—a Fulbright scholar and a Guggenheim and MacArthur fellow—will speak as part of Hugo House’s Word Works Series on “the novel as a curatorial form.” Fiction’s ability to transform, transmute, and transcend visual works is a theme that in his own writing he’s mined artfully for years, and where better to discuss it than beneath the same roof as the Frye Museum’s canonical collection? Frye Art Museum

Image: Courtesy David Conger

Special Events

Bumbershoot

Aug 31–Sept 2 Other Seattle music festivals might be younger or wilder, but Bumbershoot still rules. This year hip-hop royalty like J. Cole and Lil Wayne, local folk lords Fleet Foxes, and a slew of other acts—musical, comedic, political, culinary—descend for three days on Seattle Center to usher out the summer with oomph. Seattle Center

Comedy

A Night of Comedy from The Cast of Bob's Burgers

"Do you guys think that if they sent a werewolf to the moon, he'd be a werewolf permanently?" —Kristen Schaal

Aug 10 The cast of Bob’s Burgers—including Kristen Schaal, H. John Benjamin, and Eugene Mirman—cooks up a night of laughs. Moore Theatre

Jessica Drenk's pencil sculpture is writ large at Seattle Art Fair.

Image: Courtesy Jessica Drenk / Cynthia Reeves Gallery

Visual Art

Seattle Art Fair

Aug 2–5 Galleries—over 100 of them, from Paris and Tokyo and right here—fill the CenturyLink Field Event Center to hawk art for a weekend. But if the Seattle Art Fair’s grand-scale commerce seems crass—relegating radiant works to the same context as a squeegee demo—just remember that starving artists actually starving is infinitely crasser. CenturyLink Field Event Center

Hugo House, Seattle Art Fair, Bumbershoot, Concerts
Health & Wellness

Stay Healthy

Top Doctors 2018

09/21/2018 Edited by Ariana Dawes

Say Cheese

Top Dentists 2018

09/21/2018 Edited by Ariana Dawes

Feature

Stranger Genes: How Seattle Scientists Are Advancing Gene Editing

07/17/2018 By Hayat Norimine Photography by Ian Bates

Best of the City

Top Doctors 2018

07/17/2018 Edited by Ariana Dawes

Explainer

Meet CBD, THC’s Non-Psychotropic Sibling

07/17/2018 By Stefan Milne

Shade Index

Not-So-Top Docs

07/17/2018 By Seattle Met Staff

Home & Real Estate

Shade Index

Dubious Seattle Apartment Amenities

09/21/2018 By Seattle Met Staff

Apartments So Extra

Seattle's Top 25 Perk-Packed Apartment Buildings

09/21/2018 By Cassie Sawyer

Real Estate Heaven

The 25 Hottest Neighborhoods in Seattle

09/21/2018 By Darren Davis

Character Flaws

History’s Not a Facade

09/11/2018 By Stefan Milne

Habitat

How to Pull Off an Open Floor Plan

09/11/2018 By Stefan Milne

Habitat

How to Design Kids' Rooms

08/14/2018 By Stefan Milne

