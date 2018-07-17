Elements of Style
Sportswear That Doesn’t Sacrifice Style for Function
Seattle’s long had the leisurely athletic look on lock, but nowadays local outfitters help sportswear feel as sartorial as it is practical.
1. Best in a Supporting Role
Monroe bra in powder blue ($48) at Girlfriend Collective.
2. Channeling Our Inner Sporty Spice
Vigor vest in frost ($90) at Oiselle, 2632 NE University Village St, University District.
3. A Stylish Leg Up
Ghost high-waist mesh crop pant ($90) at Brooks Running, 3400 Stone Way N, Fremont.
4. Sleek Sneaks
Revel 2 running shoe ($100) at Brooks Running, 3400 Stone Way N, Fremont.