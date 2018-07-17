  1. Features
  2. 29 Epic Washington State Park Adventures

State Park Adventures

Hike, Paddle, and Climb: 14 More State Parks to Explore

Kayaking, glamping, sledding. And that's just the start. You wouldn’t believe what Washington's state parks hold.

By Allison Williams 7/17/2018 at 9:00am Published in the August 2018 issue of Seattle Met

Image: Ryan Inzana

Learn at Fort Columbia

Chinook, 3.5 hours from Seattle | Museum, Beaches, Vacation Houses

If anyone tries to invade Portland via the Columbia River, we’re good—provided the attacking forces can be stopped by World War I–era battlements. A Japanese submarine did get close in World War II; learn about it in the interpretive center, or just rent the historic old Steward’s House, stocked with tin ceilings, an antique stove, and a clawfoot tub for authentic historic cosplay.

Pay Respects at Curlew Lake State Park

Republic, 5.5 hours from Seattle | Fishing, Camping, Boating

Deep in north-central Washington, Curlew Lake feeds both the human anglers and the bald eagles and osprey that crave fresh trout from its waters. Nearby and overseen by the bigger park is Ranald MacDonald’s gravesite—but don’t mistake him for the scary clown hawking Big Macs. MacDonald was a 19th century half-Native American man from Astoria, grandson of a great chief, who sailed the world before tricking his way into Imperial Japan. He taught English and befriended locals years before the closed country  opened to Westerners. Today his grave is marked with a sign dubbing it the “smallest state park in Washington.”

Explorer George Vancouver named Deception Pass for its confusing geography.

Image: Shutterstock by Checubus

Canoe at Deception Pass

Anacortes, 1.5 hours from Seattle | Museum, Whale Watching, Hiking Trails

Love the log cabin look? Cheer the Civilian Conservation Corps—that Depression-era worker army of lodge-builders and trail-makers—at a CCC museum inside Washington’s most visited state park. Bring a boat to paddle from Whidbey to Fidalgo Island, under the famous Deception Pass Bridge, and to several islands in between, including ones whose secrets include a rentable cabin and neighbor-free campsites.

Canvas glamping tents in Millersylvania's forested campground.

Image: Courtesy Washington State Parks

Glamp at Millersylvania

Olympia, 1.25 hours from Seattle | Luxury Tents, Lake Access, Beer Garden

The party’s in Olympia: Not only does Millersylvania’s seasonal boat rental shop also hawk ice cream and nachos, but a historic wooden cabin down the lakeshore doubles as a beer garden, pairing craft brews with roasted peanuts. Six dolled-up canvas glamping tents stocked with memory foam mattresses and electric heaters permanently divorce the concepts of camping and roughing it.

Pictographs at Columbia Hills State Park.

Image: Shutterstock By Neil Lockhart

Understand the Columbia Hills

Dallesport, 4 hours from Seattle | Rock Climbing, Teepee Rental, History Tour

Her name is Tsagaglalal—that’s “She Who Watches” in the language of the Native American Wishram tribe that left a striking eye-shaped pictograph on the Columbia River rocks near Horsethief Lake. Though hundreds of years old, the drawing endured as modern Americans added their own graffiti to the site filled with petroglyphs that pre-date white settlers’ arrival, so now access is restricted to free tours guided by rangers. Nowhere is the state parks’ long history with Washington’s original residents more striking.

Kayak at Sucia Island

Orcas Island, 5 hours from Seattle | Waterfront Campground, Picnic Sites

Until you’ve left the easy comfort of the big San Juan Islands, you haven’t really seen Puget Sound’s magical archipelago. Just 2.5 miles north of Orcas, Sucia is the star of the long string of largely uninhabited park isles, a day kayak trip for the moderately ambitious. Consider it our own Jurassic Park—a theropod bone was found on the forested island in 2012.

The San Juan waters off Sucia.

Image: Sarah Schwimmer 

Discover What?

The Discover Pass—required to access most state parks—was instituted in 2011 and generated $22.8 million of park-sprucing cash in 2017.

  • $30: Annual Discover Pass (on-site park purchase)
  • $32: Annual Discover Pass (REI purchase)
  • $35: Annual Discover Pass (discoverpass.wa.gov purchase)

Tide Pool at Tolmie

Olympia, 1.25 hours from Seattle | Beaches, Dive Park, Trails

Watch where you step. When the tide’s out at Tolmie State Park, a patchwork of saltwater pools teem with sea life. Crouching muscles get a workout as you peer at anemones waving in the microcurrents, and crabs scurry underfoot across the kelp as sand dollars blanket the beach like polka dots. On August 11–12, naturalists from nonprofit Puget Sound Estuarium interpret the intertidal for visitors.

Fly a Kite at Fort Worden

Port Townsend, 2.25 hours from Seattle | Museums, Vacation Houses, Restaurants

Anyone bored at Fort Worden is a hopeless case. Among more than 400 acres—between the marine science and history museums, kayak rentals, art festivals, ghost-ridden army installations, and the restaurant inside an old military jail—sits the best kite-flying lawn in the state. Winds flip up a bluff from Puget Sound, right at where it meets the Strait of Juan de Fuca, onto the fort’s old parade grounds, a massive lawn ringed by historic barracks and officers’ quarters. Overwhelmed at the ever-busy state park? Pack a kite and make like Mary Poppins.

Image: Ryan Inzana

Forage at Leadbetter Point

Ocean Park, 3.5 hours from Seattle | Hiking Trails, Beaches, Bird Watching

The Long Beach Peninsula devotes six full weeks of fall—October 1 to November 15 annually—to fungi foraging when the Wild Mushroom Celebration holds its annual slate of mushroomy meals and workshops. Rangers in the peninsula park hand out maps of Leadbetter Point to make it clear where 'shroom hunting is allowed and where the resident snowy plover birds get the run of the place. Sneak across the Oregon border to Fort Stevens State Park for occasional ranger-led foraging hikes.

Rock the Peace

Throughout August, bands play the state park that abuts the Canadian border. The Peace Arch International Concert Series is on Sundays, free with a Discover Pass (Canadians too).

Surf at Westhaven

Westport, 2.75 hours from Seattle | Beachside Trail, Picnic Tables, Outdoor Showers

Even in the middle of winter, surf vans line the parking lot of Westport’s waterfront park, dogs keeping watch from the front seat while owners ride the break. Past sand dunes and under the watchful eye of the state’s tallest lighthouse, surfers dance on Pacific waves, the temperature bearable thanks to year-round wetsuits. Want to simply watch the daredevils? Driftwood is nature’s own couch.

Pacific waves at Westhaven State Park beckon surfers.

Image: Courtesy Scott Elliott Smithson

In the Ice Age, the dry falls were thunderous waterfalls.

Image: Shutterstock by Steve Smith

Hike at Sun Lakes-Dry Falls

Coulee City, 3.25 hours from Seattle | Hiking Trails, Golf Courses, Museum

If we called Central Washington’s dramatic landscapes “canyons” instead of the geologically specific “coulee,” would they be as famous as their Utah counterparts? We’ll never know, so the red rock formations and deep chasms bake under reliable sun, next to swim-friendly lakes too big to get truly crowded. Hike Umatilla Rock for five miles of close-ups of the Ice Age rock sculptures, and then take in the whole landscape from the Dry Falls Visitor Center perched on the canyon top.

Sled at Hyak

Snoqualmie Pass, 1 hour from Seattle | Sledding Hill, Nordic Ski Trails

The state’s more than 120 Sno-Parks, administered by the Washington State Parks and Recreation Commission, mostly serve as plowed parking lots for snowmobilers. But Hyak, just east of the downhill ski areas at Snoqualmie Pass, offers gravity-based thrills on its groomed sledding hill, helpfully fenced off at its base to halt runaway toboggans. Just across I-90, Gold Creek Sno-Park boasts a classic and mellow snowshoe route to Gold Creek Pond, free of avalanche danger.

Image: Shutterstock by jwdonley

Mountain Bike at Larrabee

Bellingham, 2 hours from Seattle | Camping, Trails, Fishing

Washington’s very first state park may date back to 1915, when widow Frances Larrabee donated the land off Chuckanut Drive, but it’s hardly stuck in the mud. Boaters and fishermen flock to the waters just off the rugged coastline of Samish Bay and to placid lakes in the park interior. More than 15 miles of bike-friendly trails wind past the fern-coated understory of old-growth forests, filled with mountain bikers tangling with roots and steep vertical. Some of the single-track is expert-level steep; Bellingham bike shops offer trail maps that grade each route’s difficulty.

Buried Treasure

Metal detection is restricted in state parks, meaning treasure hunters can sweep parking lots, some beaches, and other designated zones. Sites rife with historic relics are largely off-limits to detectors.

Image: Ryan Inzana

Swim at Twanoh

Union, 1.5 hours from Seattle | Hiking Trails, Oyster Harvesting, Campsites

In a region where you can swim in glacial melt in August, Hood Canal’s serene shoreline has a secret weapon—shallow beaches and not-so-frigid water temps. Thank the narrow natural canal for the calm swimming beach, roped off next to oyster-rich beds open for harvest year-round (and mussels in September). Turns out shellfish are cold-water wusses, too. 

Filed under
Swimming, Foraging Edibles, Glamping, Washington State History, Kayaking
Show Comments
  1. Up Next
  2. 29 Epic Washington State Park Adventures

Spelunk at Crawford

Tours at Gardner Cave show off stalagmites and underground pools—and offer Goonies vibes.

Climb at Peshastin Pinnacles

Scale the crag—or hike a more solid footpath—for lush views of fruit orchards.

Dive at Saltwater

Rockfish, wolf eels, and a shipwreck await those willing to brave cold waters.

Photograph at Palouse Falls

Whether a thunderous roar or cliffside icicle, the falls are an eastern Washington marvel.

Ride at Lake Wenatchee

The lake offers a whole slew of activities, but its spectacular vista is best seen on horseback.

Which Washington State Park Should You Visit?

State park overload is real, but we can narrow it down for you.

Introducing the Palouse to Cascades State Park Trail

The cross-state route has been reborn under a new name. Horse-drawn wagons still welcome.

Eat & Drink

Crisped Cheese Excitement

Windy City Pie Finds a Permanent Home on Phinney Ridge

10/17/2018 By Allecia Vermillion

Dark Arts

Halloween Event Guide 2018

10/17/2018 By Gwen Hughes

Food & Drink

Nosh Pit Weekly Planner October 17–23

10/17/2018 By Christina Ausley

Meal Reveals

Seattle Met's Secret Supper Is Back

10/16/2018 By Allecia Vermillion

Caffeination Stations

19 Shops for Your Caffeination Needs

10/16/2018 By Seattle Met Staff

Review

At Bellevue’s Ascend, Medium Rare Meets Rarified Air

10/16/2018 By Allecia Vermillion

Arts & Culture

Dark Arts

Halloween Event Guide 2018

10/17/2018 By Gwen Hughes

Monthly Planner

13 Seattle Events to Catch This November

10/16/2018 By Stefan Milne

Top Five

The Top Things to See and Do in Seattle November 2018

10/16/2018 By Stefan Milne

Symphony Du Soleil

Mateo Messina’s Symphonies Are Wild for a Good Cause

10/16/2018 By Stefan Milne

Snap Judgment

Should Taxpayers Fund Sports Stadiums?

10/16/2018 By Christina Ausley

Culture Fix

What to Do After Work October 15–18

10/15/2018 By Aly Brady

News & City Life

Progressive Taxation

Report: Washington State Taxes Are Still the Most Inequitable in the Country

10/17/2018 By Hayat Norimine and Christina Ausley

Academic Aces

10 Amazing Adventures at Seattle's Private Schools

10/16/2018 By Cassie Sawyer Illustrations by Amrita Marino

Kitchen Kind

Why Seattle Kitchens Are Different

10/16/2018 By Stefan Milne

Newsmakers

Perfect Party November 2018

10/16/2018 By Seattle Met Staff Illustrations by David Wilson

Left Turn

Are Third Parties the Future for Seattle Politics?

10/16/2018 By Hayat Norimine

Explainer

The Space Needle Unveils Its New Look

10/16/2018 By Jaime Archer

Style & Shopping

Highly Accessorized

11 Gadgets to Help Posh Up Your Pot

10/16/2018 By Rosin Saez

Sales & Events

Wear What When October 15–21

10/15/2018 By Elizabeth Podlesnik

Seasonal Wish List

10 Must-Haves for Fall

10/08/2018 By Seattle Met Staff

Sales & Events

Wear What When October 8–14

10/08/2018 By Elizabeth Podlesnik

Sales & Events

Wear What When October 1–7

10/01/2018 By Elizabeth Podlesnik

Style Recap

Bellevue Fashion Week's 2018 Independent Designer Runway Show Was a Blast

09/27/2018 By Rosin Saez

Best Bars

Opening Dispatch

Pioneer Square Bar Bad Bishop Debuts October 24

10/09/2018 By Cassie Sawyer

Libation Listicle

5 Essential Seattle Bars

09/21/2018 By Seattle Met Staff

Keeping Up With the Scandinavians

Freya and Skål Keep Ballard’s Nordic Roots Alive

08/14/2018 By Rosin Saez

Skyline Flicks

Motif Seattle Announces Rooftop Movie Series

06/27/2018 By Stefan Milne

Recommendations

27 Patios for Prime Outdoor Dining

06/19/2018 By Seattle Met Staff

Changeups

Seven Beef Is Out. Its New Concept, Central Smoke, Is In.

05/02/2018 By Rosin Saez

Travel & Outdoors

Rejuvenation Vacation

These Resorts Bring Wellness to the Oregon Coast

10/16/2018 By Allison Williams

Branching Out

Larch Season Is Finally Here

10/03/2018 By Allison Williams

Insta-Worthy Spots

Fall's Most Instagrammable Locations

09/27/2018 By Sara Marie D’Eugenio

Adventure Awaits

10 Best Hikes Close to Seattle

09/21/2018 By Seattle Met Staff

Hang Around Town

19 Urban Adventures for the Whole Family

09/21/2018 By Allecia Vermillion

How We Got That Shot

Road Trips 2018: Behind the Scenes

09/11/2018 Videography by Sara Marie D’Eugenio

Health & Wellness

Stay Healthy

Top Doctors 2018

09/21/2018 Edited by Ariana Dawes

Say Cheese

Top Dentists 2018

09/21/2018 Edited by Ariana Dawes

Feature

Stranger Genes: How Seattle Scientists Are Advancing Gene Editing

07/17/2018 By Hayat Norimine Photography by Ian Bates

Best of the City

Top Doctors 2018

07/17/2018 Edited by Ariana Dawes

Explainer

Meet CBD, THC’s Non-Psychotropic Sibling

07/17/2018 By Stefan Milne

Shade Index

Not-So-Top Docs

07/17/2018 By Seattle Met Staff

Home & Real Estate

Shade Index

Dubious Seattle Apartment Amenities

09/21/2018 By Seattle Met Staff

Apartments So Extra

Seattle's Top 25 Perk-Packed Apartment Buildings

09/21/2018 By Cassie Sawyer

Real Estate Heaven

The 25 Hottest Neighborhoods in Seattle

09/21/2018 By Darren Davis

Character Flaws

History’s Not a Facade

09/11/2018 By Stefan Milne

Habitat

How to Pull Off an Open Floor Plan

09/11/2018 By Stefan Milne

Habitat

How to Design Kids' Rooms

08/14/2018 By Stefan Milne

509 Olive Way, Suite 305, Seattle, WA 98101
Phone: 206-957-2234 • Fax: 206-447-3388
© 2018 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Arts & Culture
  • Style & Shopping
  • News & City Life
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • The Met Pages
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe