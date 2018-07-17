  1. Style & Shopping
How We Got That Shot

A Behind the Scenes Look at August 2018's Elements of Style

See how we brought sportswear to life for this month's style feature.

By Sara Marie D’Eugenio 7/17/2018 at 10:51am Published in the August 2018 issue of Seattle Met

Image: Sara Marie D’Eugenio

When associate editor Rosin Saez told the art department she wanted her picks for this month’s Elements of Style (“Sportswear That Doesn’t Sacrifice Style for Function”) to not only look good but keep up with an athlete’s movements, I recruited one of my CrossFit West Seattle coaches, chiropractic sports physician Karlie Causey. On May 21, at photographer Justin Gollmer’s Queen Anne studio, hair and makeup artist Katya Gudaeva gave my coach a high ponytail that would lend a still image overall movement. No stranger to high-intensity workouts, Causey was up to jump and lunge dozens of times, until we got the perfect shot.

sportswear, Behind the Scenes
