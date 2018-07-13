  1. Arts & Culture
Culture Fix

Weekend What to Do July 13–15

Spend the whole weekend outside, don't recycle your milk cartons yet, and would ya look at all that free stuff.

By Mac Hubbard 7/13/2018 at 8:58am

Wimps take their new album title, Garbage People, very literally. 

Image: Courtesy Kill Rockstars and Kelly O

Fri, Jul 13
Ry Cooder
Someone who played with Captain Beefheart, scored Paris, Texas, and produced the Buena Vista Social Club's landmark album displays range, if nothing else. Ry Cooder has one of those names sparingly referenced yet attached to just about any musical niche you could imagine. Moore Theatre, $27–$57

Sat, Jul 14
TUFFEST
Local art collective TUF supports the creative aspirations of people often relegated to the outskirts of art. These efforts take over Judkins Park for the third annual installment of their arts festival, TUFFEST. You can read our preview of the event here. Judkins Park, Free

Milk Carton Derby
If downhill-bound soapboxes scare you, maybe floating lactose containers are more your speed. Seafair has many maritime traditions, but this one really touches on that Seattle desire for a dash of strangeness in everything. Green Lake, Free to attend, $25 to register

The Bash
Beer, bands, and local flavor that makes Seattle not your average city. Solid enough reasons to attend this four-stage deluge of thirty artists, including Sloucher, Versing, Dead Bars, and Great Spiders. Inscape, $25–$35

Wimps Album Release
Seattle punk band Wimps has been coaxing sharp dirty little gems out of a oft-exhausted genre since 2012. Their newest, Garbage People, adds some skronking sax to the equation but keeps things swift and funny. Clock-Out Lounge, $10 –Stefan Milne

Hot Off the Press Book Fair
Everyone loves a good book fair, and here you can stock that summer reading pile with visually stimulating selections from independent publishers. Plus, rub elbows with special guests Jim Woodring and Berlin cartoonist Lilli Loge. And, in seasonal fashion: music, food, and drink. Fantagraphics, Free

Sat, Jul 14 & Sun, Jul 15
Seattle Outdoor Theater Festival
Thespians unite in the park for a few of Shakespeare's smash hits—King Lear, Twelfth Night, and Henry IV, part 1—and a plebian B-side in the way of Jet City Improv's The Lost Folio. The spread also includes less bard-centric offerings, like Pinocchio and When You Wish Upon a Pizza. Volunteer Park, Free

All Weekend
West Seattle Summer Fest
For a free festival, West Seattle Summer Fest draws an impressive musical lineup each year. Early-aughts skate punks the Briefs kick things off Friday, and alt-darlings Dude York and surfy Shannon and the Clams both bring the party on Saturday, but that party runs all weekend long and welcomes all ages. Don’t worry: There’s still a beer garden. West Seattle Junction, Free – SM

Filed under
Summer Outdoors, Theater, Festivals, West Seattle Summerfest, TUF
Show Comments
