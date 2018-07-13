  1. Eat & Drink
This Week in Restaurant News: 2 Icons of Seattle Dining Say Goodbye

Plus, Angela Stowell is the new CEO of FareStart.

By Cassie Sawyer 7/13/2018 at 9:00am

The Upstairs before it went down.

Image: Alison Klein

Closures

Pagliacci Pizza
After nearly four decades on the Ave, the very first location of Pagliacci Pizza in the University District is closing up shop on July 26. Last day of service will also mean free slices from 11 to 4, limit two per guest. Of course the homegrown chain's many other locations will remain.

Chandler’s Crab House
This South Lake Union seafood institution will be closing as of September 30 after 30 years of crab cracking. The Seattle Times reports the closure is due to Vulcan’s plans to redevelop the waterfront. As of now, the Schwartz Brothers Restaurant group does not have plans to relocate Chandler’s, but focus its energy on the three Daniel’s Broiler locations.

Wrecking Ball Blues

The Upstairs
Back in October, Amanda and Cory Chigbrow announced that their speakeasy bar—which was once a home for the couple in their early Belltown-dwelling lives—was closing. It shuttered in December, and now, the building's getting demolished, per an on-the-ground tipster, in preparation for its new life as a dentist's office. 

Greater Seattle Goings-On

Asadero
From a food truck outside a disco to a Kent strip mall brick-and-mortar, Chef David Orozco has relocated his original Mexican steakhouse to a larger space in Kent. The Ballard location on Leary Way opened in 2016, and the northern Mexican flavors and grilled cuts of Wagyu beef have been a popular addition to the neighborhood. And coming in early 2019, Orozco is planning a third location in Tacoma in the up-and-coming Stadium district.

Eritage Resort
This luxe Walla Walla resort and restaurant is officially open to the public as of July 13. James Beard Award–winning chef Jason Wilson worked with chef de cuisine Andrew Oldham to plan a menu packed with seasonal ingredients from local area farms. That menu includes roasted Alaskan halibut, bacon and razor clam chowder,  parsley-bone marrow salad, and warm summer corn soup that's topped with buttered crab and chilies. Expect a large selection of Washington wines and spirits.

Seismic Shift Changes 

Farestart
Angela Stowell has been named the CEO of FareStart, a local nonprofit training homeless and disadvantaged folks in restaurant and kitchen careers. Stowell has spent many years building a restaurant empire with husband Ethan Stowell.

Huxley Wallace Collective and Sea Creatures
News dropped yesterday that Josh Henderson is selling three of his restaurants to Sea Creatures, Renee Erickson's restaurant group.

Coming Soon

Le Coin
There were tears when chef Matthew Lewis announced the closure of his Creole soul food restaurant Roux in Fremont. And after much anticipation as to what will take over the vacant space, Eater Seattle reports that a French fancy-casual concept, Le Coin (meaning "the corner" in French) should be debuting soon.

Free Fry Friday

Li’l Woody’s
Free french fries? Yes, please. Get a side of crispy spuds at all Li’l Woody’s locations today with purchase of a burger or shake. Fun fact: The four locations of Li’l Woody’s combined go through 4,000 pounds of potatoes a week.

Now Open

Machine House Brewery
As Washington Beer Blog reported, this tap house focusing on English-style ales opened its second location on July 6 in the Central District near Seattle University. They debuted just in time for the World Cup rush, with eager football fans drinking cask-beers and testing out the new space.

Monka Brewing Co.
This brewpub opened its doors a few weeks ago in Shoreline on 15th Avenue and 175th Street, bringing straightforward beers (simply named: pale ale, amber, brown ale, blonde ale, and IPA) and a family-friendly space to the North City neighborhood. Owner and brewer Devin Walker worked at Georgetown Brewing in 2004 for a two year stint and continued home brewing over the years with plans to open his own space with partner Trez McBean. Outside food is encouraged, board games abound, and Monka beers will be ever changing. Hours are Wednesday to Saturday 2 to 9, and Sunday 2 to 8.

Popup Permanence 

Addo: Incubator  
Eric Rivera is a chef of many talents—and popups: cooking classes, tasting menus, chef collabs, and more. His popup Addo has a permanent home inside the Royal Drummer cafe with dinner service Thursday through Saturday from 6 to 9, and brunch Saturday and Sunday from 11 to 4. The dinner menu features dishes from Puerto Rico, Japan, and Hawaii. Also, Silva, Rivera’s Pacific Northwest–themed concept, is going mobile for all-inclusive weekend long dinner parties where guests eat, drink, and spend the night in towns like Long Beach, Bellingham, and Walla Walla. This guy just can't stop, won't stop.

 

Eat & Drink

