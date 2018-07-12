  1. Eat & Drink
Breakfast of Champions

Where to Watch the World Cup Final

It's never too early for drinking. Or an international championship soccer match—that, too.

By Grace Madigan 7/12/2018 at 10:00am

Russia hosted this year's World Cup and will pass on the duties to Qatar for the 2022 tournament. 

Sure, some might consider 8 in the morning too early to start drinking, but the FIFA World Cup only comes once every four years and, hell, it's 6pm in Russia. Whether you're rooting for France or Croatia, grab your friends and head over to these places to catch the big game. But be warned: Most of these places are expecting huge crowds so set those alarms. 

Cafe Presse

Allez Les Bleus! All are welcome but if you're rooting for France this is where you'll want to be. This French cafe has been offering $14 bottles of white, red or rosé and $10 charcuterie and cheese plates for France's matches. Get here early though, this spot is a known favorite of local soccer aficionados. 

Shawn O'Donnell's American Grill and Irish Pub

Maybe you're not so crazy about the idea of a pitcher for breakfast but perhaps a mimosa could change your mind? Shawn O'Donnell's is offering $15 bottomless mimosas and if you're viewing companions are more beer inclined then they can take advantage of the $5 Carlsons. 

Rhein Haus

The Germans made a disgraced early exit this World Cup but that isn't stopping Rhein Haus from participating in final match festivities. The beer hall will open at 7am and serve a breakfast buffet that the whole family is welcome to. 

Reuben's

If you're more into the beer aspect of this event than the soccer, then you might consider Reuben's taproom for viewing the match. This Ballard brewery will open early for the game which is great news for beer enthusiasts. 

Fadó Irish Pub

This Irish pub is another soccer-centric establishment. Fadó will offer breakfast and snacks as well as $6 bloody marys and $4 mimosas. Plus, if you've got a big group, you can call ahead to secure prime viewing spots without having to start a brawl.

Flatstick Pub

Hunker down at Flatstick in Pioneer Square for a double headers: first, the World Cup final and then the Sounders game right after. The pub will offer beermosas, classic mimosas, and mimosas made with Rachel's Ginger Beer. 

George and Dragon Pub

The English lads made quite a run this year but didn't quite make it to the final. But that doesn't mean you can't still enjoy this British-style pub which has set up a beer garden complete with TVs to maximize capacity.  

Queen Anne Beerhall

Another family friendly option, this beer hall will show the big game on their projector screen. The massive space is also offering several specials including an Elysian Superfuzz pale ale. 

The Atlantic Crossing Pub

Located on Roosevelt this establishment is the official pub of the Seattle Sounders, Seattle Reign, American Outlaws Seattle Chapter, and Arsenal America to name a few. Rub elbows with fellow soccer enthusiasts at this joint while sipping European beers. 

Machine House

The new Central District taproom just opened for the latter matches of the World Cup, but now that it's up and running Machine House has been a go-to for neighborhood football fans. While the English-style spot pouring cask ales—porters, dark milds, best bitters, and other naturally carbonated beers served on the traditionally warmer side—may still be lamenting England's loss, it will have the final match on, too. Bonus: They have a lineup of toasts for morning sustenance!

Atlantic Crossing

Happy Hour 6508 Roosevelt Way NE

The U-District gastropub specializes in English and Irish beers and spirits.

Flatstick Pub

Pub, Sports Bar Multiple Locations

At Flatstick Pub, local craft beer on tap meets a 9-hole mini golf course and other inventive hybrid games—try your hand at the mini-golf and shuffle board c...

Reuben’s Brews

Brewery, Editors Pick 5010 14th Ave NW

Brit-born brewer Adam Robbings quickly built one of the most respected beer operations in town. His ardent followers can congregate in Reuben's new, larger t...

Queen Anne Beerhall

$$ Continental 203 W Thomas St

As the name implies, this sweeping place is indeed a beer hall, all whopping 7,000 square feet of it. It rips a page out of ye olde Bavarian drinking playboo...

The George and Dragon Pub

$ Sandwiches/Deli 206 N 36th St

No pub this side of Liverpool takes its Champions League football as seriously as the G & D. Sit cheek by jowl with the other lads whilst chomping on ban...

Fado Irish Pub and Restaurant

$ Sandwiches/Deli 801 1st Ave

The Seattle outpost of a national chain got the Oirish right: lunches and dinners from boxty to corned beef and cabbage; a merry band of tattooed servers; an...

Rhein Haus

$$ Global 912 12th Ave

A massively tricked out German-style beer hall, dripping with chandeliers and reclaimed wood paneling and finished off with some bocce ball courts—it's an un...

Editor’s Pick

Cafe Presse

$$ French 1117 12th Ave

It's the most come-as-you-are French cafe in town, suffused with a casual dailiness that makes it dangerously easy to become a regular. And by the looks of i...

