Where to Watch the World Cup Final

Russia hosted this year's World Cup and will pass on the duties to Qatar for the 2022 tournament.

Sure, some might consider 8 in the morning too early to start drinking, but the FIFA World Cup only comes once every four years and, hell, it's 6pm in Russia. Whether you're rooting for France or Croatia, grab your friends and head over to these places to catch the big game. But be warned: Most of these places are expecting huge crowds so set those alarms.

Allez Les Bleus! All are welcome but if you're rooting for France this is where you'll want to be. This French cafe has been offering $14 bottles of white, red or rosé and $10 charcuterie and cheese plates for France's matches. Get here early though, this spot is a known favorite of local soccer aficionados.

Maybe you're not so crazy about the idea of a pitcher for breakfast but perhaps a mimosa could change your mind? Shawn O'Donnell's is offering $15 bottomless mimosas and if you're viewing companions are more beer inclined then they can take advantage of the $5 Carlsons.

The Germans made a disgraced early exit this World Cup but that isn't stopping Rhein Haus from participating in final match festivities. The beer hall will open at 7am and serve a breakfast buffet that the whole family is welcome to.

If you're more into the beer aspect of this event than the soccer, then you might consider Reuben's taproom for viewing the match. This Ballard brewery will open early for the game which is great news for beer enthusiasts.

This Irish pub is another soccer-centric establishment. Fadó will offer breakfast and snacks as well as $6 bloody marys and $4 mimosas. Plus, if you've got a big group, you can call ahead to secure prime viewing spots without having to start a brawl.

Hunker down at Flatstick in Pioneer Square for a double headers: first, the World Cup final and then the Sounders game right after. The pub will offer beermosas, classic mimosas, and mimosas made with Rachel's Ginger Beer.

The English lads made quite a run this year but didn't quite make it to the final. But that doesn't mean you can't still enjoy this British-style pub which has set up a beer garden complete with TVs to maximize capacity.

Another family friendly option, this beer hall will show the big game on their projector screen. The massive space is also offering several specials including an Elysian Superfuzz pale ale.

Located on Roosevelt this establishment is the official pub of the Seattle Sounders, Seattle Reign, American Outlaws Seattle Chapter, and Arsenal America to name a few. Rub elbows with fellow soccer enthusiasts at this joint while sipping European beers.

The new Central District taproom just opened for the latter matches of the World Cup, but now that it's up and running Machine House has been a go-to for neighborhood football fans. While the English-style spot pouring cask ales—porters, dark milds, best bitters, and other naturally carbonated beers served on the traditionally warmer side—may still be lamenting England's loss, it will have the final match on, too. Bonus: They have a lineup of toasts for morning sustenance!