Seattleite Rachelle Henry Is Nominated for Two Young Artist Awards

The 17-year-old writer, director, and actress will head to LA this weekend for the award show.

By Katheryn Grice 7/11/2018 at 9:18am

Image: Katheryn Grice

Rachelle Henry—a 17-year-old writer, actress, director (and Seattleite)—is set to hit the red carpet later this week at the 39th Annual Young Artist Awards in L.A. She’s been nominated for Best Teen Actress for a Voice-Over Roll for her work in “Beast,” a drama about a father confronting his daughter’s killer, which she narrates. She’s also up for Best Teen Actress in a Short Film for her work in “Hitched,” which she also produced, a runaway-bride comedy that takes a horrific turn. The YAA is Hollywood’s oldest running awards show that  honors and recognizes young talent. Previous winners include Leonardo DiCaprio, Neil Patrick Harris, Jodie Foster, and Dakota Fanning.

Last year Henry made a splash at the 38th Annual Young Artist Awards, winning the title of Best Teen Actress in a Short Film for “Jersey Gurl,” which she both produced and performed in. She also snagged Best Young Actress at the 2017 Young Entertainer Awards for her role in “Grifters.”

Henry’s love of film began when, at age six, her friends told her about a Nickelodeon casting taking place in Seattle. She remembers being told that she would have to work very hard for a long time to get where she wanted to be in this industry.  It’s a huge investment, a lifetime commitment, one she was willing to make and continues to make every day.

Henry hasn’t lived the typical teenage experience. She splits her time between Seattle and a room her family rents in North Hollywood. Oftentimes she is asked to be in L.A. a day before an event, so her grandparents, who are also her managers, pack up the car and head out for the 20 plus hour car ride.

She’s been in online school since fifth grade, and is now enrolled in Running Start. But Henry is still committed to a film career. “To be able to master three different branches of film production would be a dream,” she says, “and to be able to work full time doing it and still be able to play, is like the dream.” Although most teenagers would be going to class on campus every day, Henry doesn’t feel as though she’s missing out because of her full schedule: “It definitely does not feel like a lack of a life. It’s a very full life.”

Seattle Film News, Award Show
Arts & Culture

Red Carpet

Seattleite Rachelle Henry Is Nominated for Two Young Artist Awards

07/11/2018 By Katheryn Grice

News & City Life

Immigrant Rights

Asylum Seeker in Seattle Suing ICE Demands Her Son Back

07/11/2018 By Hayat Norimine

City Hall

New Seattle Law Requires Gun Owners to Lock Up Firearms

07/10/2018 By Hayat Norimine

Going Green

Starbucks Promises to Ditch Plastic Straws Worldwide by 2020

07/09/2018 By Hayat Norimine

Last Week In Politics

Top 10 Stories: Police Chief Finalists, Open Public Meetings Lawsuits, and November Initiatives

07/09/2018 By Grace Madigan

Police Reform

Carmen Best Is Back in the Running for Seattle Police Chief

07/09/2018 By Hayat Norimine

Q&A

Northwest Immigrant Rights Project Attorney Talks Trump and the Detention Center

07/05/2018 By Hayat Norimine

Style & Shopping

Sales & Events

Wear What When July 9–16

07/09/2018 By Katheryn Grice

Summer Style

13 Things You Need Before Hitting the Beach

07/05/2018 By Jaime Archer

Creation Station

A Craft Arts Studio with Classes Arrives in the U District

07/05/2018 By Katheryn Grice

Sales & Events

Wear What When July 2–9

07/02/2018 By Katheryn Grice

First Look

Follain Is Officially Open in the University Village

06/29/2018 By Rosin Saez Photography by Katheryn Grice

Sales and Events

Wear What When June 25–July 2

06/25/2018 By Katheryn Grice

Home & Real Estate

Habitat

How to Design a Backyard Kitchen

06/19/2018 By Stefan Milne

Shade Index

Dubious Seattle Apartment Amenities

05/22/2018 By Seattle Met Staff

Apartments so extra

A Glimpse into Seattle's Perk-Packed Rental Market

05/22/2018 By Cassie Sawyer Illustrations by Daniel Fishel

Habitat

Interior Design: How to Have Fun with Patterns

04/30/2018 By Darren Davis

Habitat

A Colorful, Classic Update to a Queen Anne Craftsman

03/27/2018 By Darren Davis

Out of Sight

What Are Seattle Views Really Worth—And What Happens When We Lose Them?

03/27/2018 By Hayat Norimine

