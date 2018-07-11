  1. Eat & Drink
Nosh Pit Weekly Planner July 11–17

The week in which: Southpaw hosts a pop up, seafood abounds in Ballard, and DragonFest brings food and fun times.

By Grace Madigan 7/11/2018 at 9:00am

Bastille cafe & bar will host a night of festivities including a costume party in honor of the French celebration. (Photo courtesy of Bastille Restaurant)

Thu, July 12
Pop-Up Bar at Southpaw
Here's a new place to add to your list of late night eats. Every Thursday thru Saturday from 9pm to 2am, Southpaw will host a pop up bar which will feature a special cocktail menu and slices for $1.50. The creation of Lark server Fernando Pacheco and opening bar manager of Lark, Mike McNett, the pop up bar will have karaoke on Thursdays, open mic nights on Fridays, and DJs to spin tunes on Saturdays.

Sat, July 14
Bastille Day Around Seattle
Viva la révolution! Restaurants and bars, both French and non, and drinking to the revolution. Bastille Day, the French national holiday that marks the anniversary of storming Bastille, is July 14. And we have an abbreviated guide of where you can celebrate amongst fellow revolutionaries, which includes a casino night at RN74, $5 rosé and burlesque at Bastille in Ballard, plus more. 

July 13–15
Ballard Seafood Fest
Ballard's past is celebrated every July with its Seafood Fest which honors the Scandinavian community and the fishing industry that built the neighborhood years ago. Explore the festival which will offer music, games, and of course seafood to meet all your fishy desires. Tumble Swede will have a booth which will offer up their latest creation, lobster tail corndogs. And if you're feeling the Viking inside of you wanting to be let out, compete in a lutefisk eating competition. If you don't know what that is then you're probably better for it. 

July 14 & 15
Dragon Fest
Spend some time in the International District this weekend beyond just your favorite dim sum restaurant and discover what else the community has to offer. This pan-Asian celebration offers cultural performances and food from around the world. Watch martial artists, drill teams, and dance troops perform as you scarf down $3 bites from over 40 vendors. 

Mon, July 16
Bon Appétit! The Julia Child Operetta
Love Julia Child? Love cake? If you love one or both then you'll probably find this quirky opera to your tasting. Watch an operetta which pays homage to the American chef with a re-enactment of Julia Child preparing a chocolate cake which you yourself can enjoy. Child's real life grandniece Julia Child Prud'homme acts as host for the night. The $26 tickets get you dessert and the opportunity to be in the presence of the great Julia Child—kind of. 

Mon, July 16
Barangay Fiesta at Trove
Joule sous chef Tom Hoolihan is teaming up with Trove cooks to throw a Filipino party. All you have to do is show up with an empty stomach, no reservations needed. The menu includes Filipino staples like lumpia, pancit, and crispy pata. 

Please send event details for consideration to noshplanner@seattlemet.com. Thank you.

