  1. News & City Life
  2. PubliCola

Immigrant Rights

Asylum Seeker in Seattle Suing ICE Demands Her Son Back

Yolany Padilla, 24, crossed the southern border with her 6-year-old son on May 18.

By Hayat Norimine 7/11/2018 at 6:14pm

Yolany Padilla, left, through her interpreter describes her experience being separated from her 6-year-old son after crossing the U.S.-Mexico border on May 18.

Image: Hayat Norimine

Yolany Padilla and her 6-year-old son arrived at the southern U.S. border in Hidalgo, Texas, on May 18 seeking asylum from her home country of Honduras.

Padilla said federal officers then led them to a detention center, threw away their belongings, and locked them in a holding cell referred to as an "icebox" for the cold temperatures. They took one photo of her, and one photo of her and her son, Jelsin. 

"That's the last time I saw my son," she said through her Spanish interpreter, Lizeth Garcia. "Nobody told us anything. We asked questions, but they told us, 'We should've thought about that before we crossed the border.'"

A few days after being released from detention on an $8,000 bond, Padilla at a Wednesday press conference described the separation with her son and experience with federal authorities in Texas before her transfer to Washington state—she spent about a month at the federal prison in SeaTac, then three days at the Northwest Detention Center in Tacoma.

Padilla, 24, is now the leading plaintiff suing federal agencies through Northwest Immigrant Rights Project to demand that families be reunited with their children. Her son was transferred to New York City after their separation; and despite her release, attorneys said the government is now asking for proof of her fitness as a parent—a process only required of children who cross the border unaccompanied.

Padilla's attorney, Leta Sanchez, said Padilla still doesn't know the details of his son's foster home or how to easily contact him. ICE did not immediately respond to a request for comment Wednesday evening. 

"She is a dedicated and loving mother. She has never left Jelsin's side," Sanchez said, adding that she's been asked for more fingerprints (despite having provided them at every detention center), an application to prove income and housing, and background checks. "Every day that Jelsin is withheld from his mother, the damage that has already been caused is perpetuated. ... He cried on the phone this morning because he doesn't understand why she isn't coming to get him." 

NWIRP attorneys said they verified at least 55 parents who have been separated from their children by immigration detention in Washington state; that excludes parents whose children are now not in federal authority but in the hands of a spouse or other relative. 

Padilla said other detained parents have yet to make contact with their children. 

"The punishment has been completed. They have achieved their goal," Padilla said. "It's time to return our kids." 

Filed under
Northwest Immigrant Rights Project, Undocumented Immigrants
Show Comments

Related Content

Immigrant Rights

Immigrant Mothers Separated from Their Children, Held in SeaTac

06/07/2018 By Hayat Norimine

Immigrant Rights

Thousands Protest Immigration Policy at SeaTac's Federal Prison

07/01/2018 By Grace Madigan

Immigrant Rights

Asylum Seekers Separated from Their Children Sue Federal Agencies

06/26/2018 By Hayat Norimine

Light a Fire 2018: Game-Changing Action

How Northwest Immigrant Rights Project Stopped a One-Way Ticket to a Death Sentence

05/22/2018 By Hayat Norimine

Eat & Drink

Vive La Révolution

Where to Toast to Freedom This Bastille Day

07/11/2018 By Landon Groves

Big Moves

Angela Stowell Is the New CEO of FareStart

07/11/2018 By Allecia Vermillion

Food & Drink

Nosh Pit Weekly Planner July 11–17

07/11/2018 By Grace Madigan

Drinking Outside the Bun

Taco Bell Has a Frozen Drink Made with a Washington Rosé

07/10/2018 By Christina Ausley

Going Green

Starbucks Promises to Ditch Plastic Straws Worldwide by 2020

07/09/2018 By Hayat Norimine

Pizza Partings

Pagliacci Pizza's First-Ever Location Is Closing

07/09/2018 By Rosin Saez

Arts & Culture

Red Carpet

Seattleite Rachelle Henry Is Nominated for Two Young Artist Awards

07/11/2018 By Katheryn Grice

Culture Fix

Entertainment Meets Advocacy at Nights at the Neptune

07/10/2018 By Landon Groves

Culture Fix

What to Do After Work July 9–12

07/09/2018 By Mac Hubbard

Culture Fix

Weekend What to Do July 6–8

07/06/2018 By Mac Hubbard

First Thursday

July Art Walk Planner

07/05/2018 By Stefan Milne

The Right Note

Pop Ballads Reigned at the Karaoke World Championship

07/03/2018 By Jaime Archer

News & City Life

Immigrant Rights

Asylum Seeker in Seattle Suing ICE Demands Her Son Back

07/11/2018 By Hayat Norimine

City Hall

New Seattle Law Requires Gun Owners to Lock Up Firearms

07/10/2018 By Hayat Norimine

Going Green

Starbucks Promises to Ditch Plastic Straws Worldwide by 2020

07/09/2018 By Hayat Norimine

Last Week In Politics

Top 10 Stories: Police Chief Finalists, Open Public Meetings Lawsuits, and November Initiatives

07/09/2018 By Grace Madigan

Police Reform

Carmen Best Is Back in the Running for Seattle Police Chief

07/09/2018 By Hayat Norimine

Q&A

Northwest Immigrant Rights Project Attorney Talks Trump and the Detention Center

07/05/2018 By Hayat Norimine

Style & Shopping

Sales & Events

Wear What When July 9–16

07/09/2018 By Katheryn Grice

Summer Style

13 Things You Need Before Hitting the Beach

07/05/2018 By Jaime Archer

Creation Station

A Craft Arts Studio with Classes Arrives in the U District

07/05/2018 By Katheryn Grice

Sales & Events

Wear What When July 2–9

07/02/2018 By Katheryn Grice

First Look

Follain Is Officially Open in the University Village

06/29/2018 By Rosin Saez Photography by Katheryn Grice

Sales and Events

Wear What When June 25–July 2

06/25/2018 By Katheryn Grice

Best Bars

Skyline Flicks

Motif Seattle Announces Rooftop Movie Series

06/27/2018 By Stefan Milne

Recommendations

27 Patios for Prime Outdoor Dining

06/19/2018 By Seattle Met Staff

Changeups

Seven Beef Is Out. Its New Concept, Central Smoke, Is In.

05/02/2018 By Rosin Saez

Taqueria Time

The Bar Gods Giveth: The Saint Is Bringing Tacos Back

04/18/2018 By Rosin Saez

Barstool Dispatch

Gold Bar Tries to Answer the Question: What Does SLU Want?

04/17/2018 By Stefan Milne

Barstool Dispatch

10 Reasons You Should Head to Fremont's Bar House

04/10/2018 By Stefan Milne

Travel & Outdoors

Travel, Eh?

25 Reasons to Visit British Columbia Right Now

06/19/2018 By Allison Williams Illustrations by Ryan Snook

Shade Index

Oh Canada, We're Not That Jealous of You

06/19/2018 By Seattle Met Staff

Cover Story

The Insider’s Guide to Pacific Northwest Hiking

05/22/2018 By Allison Williams

Tread Lightly

Trail Running Is Taking Over (and It's Not as Hard as You Think)

05/22/2018 By Allison Williams

No Chihuahua Left Behind

Northwest Adventure Dogs Have Their Very Own Search and Rescue

05/22/2018 By Allison Williams

Pooch Perks

Dogs Are Gearheads, Too

05/22/2018 By Allison Williams

Health & Wellness

Quote Unquote

Angela Garbes Is Like a Mother

06/19/2018 By Jessica Voelker

Tread Lightly

Trail Running Is Taking Over (and It's Not as Hard as You Think)

05/22/2018 By Allison Williams

Best of the City

7 Gyms and Fitness Classes That Are Worth the Sweat

04/24/2018 By Hayat Norimine

Down the Hatch, Dudes

Male Oral Contraception Could Soon Be a Thing, According to the UW

04/23/2018 By Rosin Saez

Fists of Fury

Self-Defense Classes Work. Where Do They Fit in the Age of #MeToo?

02/27/2018 By Karin Vandraiss Videography by Sara Marie D’Eugenio

Methodology

Top Dentists 2018

01/15/2018 Edited by Ariana Dawes

Home & Real Estate

Habitat

How to Design a Backyard Kitchen

06/19/2018 By Stefan Milne

Shade Index

Dubious Seattle Apartment Amenities

05/22/2018 By Seattle Met Staff

Apartments so extra

A Glimpse into Seattle's Perk-Packed Rental Market

05/22/2018 By Cassie Sawyer Illustrations by Daniel Fishel

Habitat

Interior Design: How to Have Fun with Patterns

04/30/2018 By Darren Davis

Habitat

A Colorful, Classic Update to a Queen Anne Craftsman

03/27/2018 By Darren Davis

Out of Sight

What Are Seattle Views Really Worth—And What Happens When We Lose Them?

03/27/2018 By Hayat Norimine

509 Olive Way, Suite 305, Seattle, WA 98101
Phone: 206-957-2234 • Fax: 206-447-3388
© 2018 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Arts & Culture
  • News & City Life
  • Style & Shopping
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • The Met Pages
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe