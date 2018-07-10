Taco Bell Has a Frozen Drink Made with a Washington Rosé

Taco Bell and Washington's own Charles and Charles Rosé prepare to debut their boozy frosé. Image: Taco Bell

Yes way: Rosé, along with the movement of millennial pink–hued everything, steadily continues to dominate the moment. And Taco Bell is here to freeze it for the masses.

The national chain, better known for its ability to create a taco shell out of Doritos than sling boozy slushies, has enlisted the help of Charles Bieler and Charles Smith for its latest project: the frosé. The pair of Charleses, cofounders and vintners behind Washington’s own Charles and Charles label, have officially partnered with Taco Bell on a frozen rosé drink only available at two of its Cantina locations in Newport Beach, California and Dearborn, Chicago.

The Cantinas—a departure from Taco Bell’s usual fluorescently lit fast-food chains—are Taco Bells that went on spring break. Bacardi with your Mountain Dew Baja Blast? Yes, you can get that there, along with beer, sangria, and their Twisted Freezes such as the new Berry Frosé Twisted Freeze made with Charles and Charles rosé. (People, this is what Living Más™ looks like.)

Alas, there aren’t any Taco Bell Cantinas in Washington.

“Taco Bell is known for innovative, craveable food,” said Nick Bedell, Taco Bell marketing manager. It's that thinking outside the bun mentality, if you will. “But in recent years has turned attention towards also getting creative with drinks, and the frosé is an extension of that innovation.”

Charles and Charles is the bestselling rosé (at around $12 at most grocers) in the country in its category, according to Nielsen total retail. They grow all of their grapes in Washington, the second largest wine growing region in the United States, so it’s no surprise the two wine gurus are confident in their grape-grappling abilities. “Charles and Charles Rosé is the perfect rosé to use because it’s balanced, with notes of citrus and red fruit, pairing beautifully with the berry flavors,” said Bieler.

If all goes well this summer, the frosé may make its boozy debut at other Cantinas across America. But at least we know in our rosé-loving hearts that it has its origin right here in Washington.