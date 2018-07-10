Entertainment Meets Advocacy at Nights at the Neptune

The Neptune Theater. Image: Chris Nelson

Now in its sixth year, the Neptune Theater’s Nights at the Neptune series showcases local artists whose work is shining a light on social justice issues in our community. Past years have featured performances from writer/actor Amontaine Aurore, legendary jazz trombone player Julian Priester, and the Color Lines Dance Ensemble.

This year promises a wealth of storytellers, musicians, filmmakers, and dancers, each gracing the historic stage in the name of social justice. Performances take place at the Neptune Theater every Thursday at 8pm from July 12 to August 16. Admission is free, but an online RSVP is recommended.

Here’s the full slate:

July 12

Dare to Claim the Sky by Sharon Nyree Williams

Seattle-based storyteller Sharon Nyree Williams will kick off the series with a collection of stories centered on family, faith, and being black in America. Williams has produced several short films, two poetry/storytelling albums, along with a laundry list of other accomplishments. Acclaimed violinist/vocalist Joe Kye opens.

July 19

#1hr2manup

Chris Anderson combines live music and improvised rhyme to create a biographical performance reflective of his own inner-city youth. Anderson is a songwriter/producer, DJ, MC, and drummer who has toured internationally for more than 10 years—during that time, he’s accompanied A-list artists like Erykah Badu, Gorillaz, and Mos Def both on the stage and in the studio. Local hip hop quintet Huey & the InFLOWentials will open to start the night off.

July 26

The Invisible Vegan

Filmmaker, actress, and vegan advocate Jasmine Leyva screens her documentary The Invisible Vegan, an investigative look at dietary trends among African Americans, showing how intertwined histories of slavery, twentieth-century socioeconomic inequalities, and the rise of Big Food have led to an increased consumption of meat, processed junk, and fast food. Leyva will answer audience questions after, along with Keith Tucker, founder and executive director of Hip Hop is Green (a national health initiative that aims to introduce young people in urban communities to healthy vegan foods).

Aug 2

Artist Watch 2018

Artist Watch 2018 will feature performances from up-and-coming Seattle hip hop artists: Silver Shadow D, Son of Sam, King Rich, DPH, and Kierra Shiday. Hosting is Seattle Sound Music Awards, an organization that recognizes Seattle Indie Artists currently making an impact in their respective fields and influencing change within their community.

Aug 9

Khu.éex—The Magic of Noise

Local group Khu.éex merges Native American cultural elements with funk and jazz. Here they screen a new documentary Khu.éex and the Spirit of Funk. A question session with producers and band members and a live performance to top it off.

Aug 16

Moonshine

“Moonshine” is the latest project from Seattleite Imana Gunawan. In it, she aims to explore the moon’s ability to “transform worlds, creatures, and beings on earth since the beginning of time.” The night will feature dance performances by Au Collective, costumes by Hallie Scott, visuals by Anissa Amalia, and new music by Donte "DaQween" Johnson, Emma Lee Toyoda, Ansar El, and CarLarans.