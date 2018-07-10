  1. Arts & Culture
  2. Upcoming Events

Culture Fix

Entertainment Meets Advocacy at Nights at the Neptune

The Seattle Theater Group's free annual performance series returns for its sixth year.

By Landon Groves 7/10/2018 at 9:05am

The Neptune Theater.

Image: Chris Nelson

Now in its sixth year, the Neptune Theater’s Nights at the Neptune series showcases local artists whose work is shining a light on social justice issues in our community. Past years have featured performances from writer/actor Amontaine Aurore, legendary jazz trombone player Julian Priester, and the Color Lines Dance Ensemble.

This year promises a wealth of storytellers, musicians, filmmakers, and dancers, each gracing the historic stage in the name of social justice. Performances take place at the Neptune Theater every Thursday at 8pm from July 12 to August 16. Admission is free, but an online RSVP is recommended.

Here’s the full slate:

July 12
Dare to Claim the Sky by Sharon Nyree Williams
Seattle-based storyteller Sharon Nyree Williams will kick off the series with a collection of stories centered on family, faith, and being black in America. Williams has produced several short films, two poetry/storytelling albums, along with a laundry list of other accomplishments. Acclaimed violinist/vocalist Joe Kye opens.

July 19
#1hr2manup
Chris Anderson combines live music and improvised rhyme to create a biographical performance reflective of his own inner-city youth. Anderson is a songwriter/producer, DJ, MC, and drummer who has toured internationally for more than 10 years—during that time, he’s accompanied A-list artists like Erykah Badu, Gorillaz, and Mos Def both on the stage and in the studio. Local hip hop quintet Huey & the InFLOWentials will open to start the night off.

July 26
The Invisible Vegan
Filmmaker, actress, and vegan advocate Jasmine Leyva screens her documentary The Invisible Vegan, an investigative look at dietary trends among African Americans, showing how intertwined histories of slavery, twentieth-century socioeconomic inequalities, and the rise of Big Food have led to an increased consumption of meat, processed junk, and fast food. Leyva will answer audience questions after, along with Keith Tucker, founder and executive director of Hip Hop is Green (a national health initiative that aims to introduce young people in urban communities to healthy vegan foods).

Aug 2
Artist Watch 2018
Artist Watch 2018 will feature performances from up-and-coming Seattle hip hop artists: Silver Shadow D, Son of Sam, King Rich, DPH, and Kierra Shiday. Hosting is Seattle Sound Music Awards, an organization that recognizes Seattle Indie Artists currently making an impact in their respective fields and influencing change within their community.

Aug 9
Khu.éex—The Magic of Noise 
Local group Khu.éex merges Native American cultural elements with funk and jazz. Here they screen a new documentary Khu.éex and the Spirit of Funk. A question session with producers and band members and a live performance to top it off.

Aug 16
Moonshine
“Moonshine” is the latest project from Seattleite Imana Gunawan. In it, she aims to explore the moon’s ability to “transform worlds, creatures, and beings on earth since the beginning of time.” The night will feature dance performances by Au Collective, costumes by Hallie Scott, visuals by Anissa Amalia, and new music by Donte "DaQween" Johnson, Emma Lee Toyoda, Ansar El, and CarLarans.

Filed under
Free Show, Social Justice, Neptune Theatre
Show Comments
In this Article

Dance

Nights at the Neptune: Moonshine

Free The Neptune Theater

“Moonshine” is the latest project from prolific Seattleite Imana Gunawan. In it, she aims to explore the moon’s ability to “transform worlds, creatures, and ...

Concerts, Film

Nights at the Neptune: Khu.éex—The Magic of Noise

Free The Neptune Theater

Local group Khu.éex merges Native American cultural elements with funk and jazz. Here they screen a new documentary Khu.éex and the Spirit of Funk. A questio...

Concerts

Nights at the Neptune: Artist Watch 2018

Free The Neptune Theater

Artist Watch 2018 will feature performances from up-and-coming Seattle hip hop artists: Silver Shadow D, Son of Sam, King Rich, DPH, and Kierra Shiday. Hosti...

Film

Nights at the Neptune: The Invisible Vegan

Free The Neptune Theater

Filmmaker, actress, and vegan advocate Jasmine Leyva screens her documentary The Invisible Vegan, an investigative look at dietary trends among African Ameri...

Concerts

Nights at the Neptune: #1hr2manup

Free The Neptune Theater

Chris Anderson combines live music and improvised rhyme to create a biographical performance reflective of his own inner-city youth. Anderson is a songwriter...

Books & Talks

Nights at the Neptune: Dare to Claim the Sky by Sharon Nyree Williams

Free The Neptune Theater

Seattle-based storyteller Sharon Nyree Williams will kick off the Nights at the Neptune series with a collection of stories centered around family, faith, an...

Related Content

Stand Up

Check It Out: Hari Kondabolu Is All Over Western Washington for the Next Week

04/26/2018 By Stefan Milne

The Only Theater in Town

The Paramount's 1928 Opening Bash Brought a Bit of Hollywood to the Pacific Northwest

04/26/2018 By Darren Davis

(Free) Ticket Alert

Death Cab for Cutie Announces a Free Show at the Paramount

05/16/2018 By Stefan Milne

Culture Fix

What to Do After Work May 21–24

05/21/2018 By Mac Hubbard

Eat & Drink

Drinking Outside the Bun

Taco Bell Has a Frozen Drink Made with a Washington Rosé

07/10/2018 By Christina Ausley

Going Green

Starbucks Promises to Ditch Plastic Straws Worldwide by 2020

07/09/2018 By Hayat Norimine

Pizza Partings

Pagliacci Pizza's First-Ever Location Is Closing

07/09/2018 By Rosin Saez

Shifts & Shakeups

This Week in Restaurant News: Tinned Fish and Baijiu Shots

07/06/2018 By Cassie Sawyer

Food & Drink

Nosh Pit Weekly Planner July 4–10

07/04/2018 By Grace Madigan

Fun With Listicles

5 Brunch Spots for Bottomless Mimosas

06/29/2018 By Landon Groves

Arts & Culture

Culture Fix

Entertainment Meets Advocacy at Nights at the Neptune

07/10/2018 By Landon Groves

Culture Fix

What to Do After Work July 9–12

07/09/2018 By Mac Hubbard

Culture Fix

Weekend What to Do July 6–8

07/06/2018 By Mac Hubbard

First Thursday

July Art Walk Planner

07/05/2018 By Stefan Milne

The Right Note

Pop Ballads Reigned at the Karaoke World Championship

07/03/2018 By Jaime Archer

Culture Fix

What to Do After Work July 2–5

07/02/2018 By Mac Hubbard

News & City Life

City Hall

New Seattle Law Requires Gun Owners to Lock Up Firearms

07/10/2018 By Hayat Norimine

Going Green

Starbucks Promises to Ditch Plastic Straws Worldwide by 2020

07/09/2018 By Hayat Norimine

Last Week In Politics

Top 10 Stories: Police Chief Finalists, Open Public Meetings Lawsuits, and November Initiatives

07/09/2018 By Grace Madigan

Police Reform

Carmen Best Is Back in the Running for Seattle Police Chief

07/09/2018 By Hayat Norimine

Q&A

Northwest Immigrant Rights Project Attorney Talks Trump and the Detention Center

07/05/2018 By Hayat Norimine

That Washington

Worried About Roe v. Wade? Abortion Rights Are Safe in Washington for Now

07/03/2018 By Hayat Norimine

Style & Shopping

Sales & Events

Wear What When July 9–16

07/09/2018 By Katheryn Grice

Summer Style

13 Things You Need Before Hitting the Beach

07/05/2018 By Jaime Archer

Creation Station

A Craft Arts Studio with Classes Arrives in the U District

07/05/2018 By Katheryn Grice

Sales & Events

Wear What When July 2–9

07/02/2018 By Katheryn Grice

First Look

Follain Is Officially Open in the University Village

06/29/2018 By Rosin Saez Photography by Katheryn Grice

Sales and Events

Wear What When June 25–July 2

06/25/2018 By Katheryn Grice

Best Bars

Skyline Flicks

Motif Seattle Announces Rooftop Movie Series

06/27/2018 By Stefan Milne

Recommendations

27 Patios for Prime Outdoor Dining

06/19/2018 By Seattle Met Staff

Changeups

Seven Beef Is Out. Its New Concept, Central Smoke, Is In.

05/02/2018 By Rosin Saez

Taqueria Time

The Bar Gods Giveth: The Saint Is Bringing Tacos Back

04/18/2018 By Rosin Saez

Barstool Dispatch

Gold Bar Tries to Answer the Question: What Does SLU Want?

04/17/2018 By Stefan Milne

Barstool Dispatch

10 Reasons You Should Head to Fremont's Bar House

04/10/2018 By Stefan Milne

Travel & Outdoors

Travel, Eh?

25 Reasons to Visit British Columbia Right Now

06/19/2018 By Allison Williams Illustrations by Ryan Snook

Shade Index

Oh Canada, We're Not That Jealous of You

06/19/2018 By Seattle Met Staff

Cover Story

The Insider’s Guide to Pacific Northwest Hiking

05/22/2018 By Allison Williams

Tread Lightly

Trail Running Is Taking Over (and It's Not as Hard as You Think)

05/22/2018 By Allison Williams

No Chihuahua Left Behind

Northwest Adventure Dogs Have Their Very Own Search and Rescue

05/22/2018 By Allison Williams

Pooch Perks

Dogs Are Gearheads, Too

05/22/2018 By Allison Williams

Health & Wellness

Quote Unquote

Angela Garbes Is Like a Mother

06/19/2018 By Jessica Voelker

Tread Lightly

Trail Running Is Taking Over (and It's Not as Hard as You Think)

05/22/2018 By Allison Williams

Best of the City

7 Gyms and Fitness Classes That Are Worth the Sweat

04/24/2018 By Hayat Norimine

Down the Hatch, Dudes

Male Oral Contraception Could Soon Be a Thing, According to the UW

04/23/2018 By Rosin Saez

Fists of Fury

Self-Defense Classes Work. Where Do They Fit in the Age of #MeToo?

02/27/2018 By Karin Vandraiss Videography by Sara Marie D’Eugenio

Methodology

Top Dentists 2018

01/15/2018 Edited by Ariana Dawes

Home & Real Estate

Habitat

How to Design a Backyard Kitchen

06/19/2018 By Stefan Milne

Shade Index

Dubious Seattle Apartment Amenities

05/22/2018 By Seattle Met Staff

Apartments so extra

A Glimpse into Seattle's Perk-Packed Rental Market

05/22/2018 By Cassie Sawyer Illustrations by Daniel Fishel

Habitat

Interior Design: How to Have Fun with Patterns

04/30/2018 By Darren Davis

Habitat

A Colorful, Classic Update to a Queen Anne Craftsman

03/27/2018 By Darren Davis

Out of Sight

What Are Seattle Views Really Worth—And What Happens When We Lose Them?

03/27/2018 By Hayat Norimine

509 Olive Way, Suite 305, Seattle, WA 98101
Phone: 206-957-2234 • Fax: 206-447-3388
© 2018 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Arts & Culture
  • News & City Life
  • Style & Shopping
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • The Met Pages
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe