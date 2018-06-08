  1. Arts & Culture
  2. Upcoming Events

Culture Fix

Weekend What to Do June 8–10

One of the great female rock n roll photographers, a musical ode to butts, and more offerings from festival season.

By Mac Hubbard 6/8/2018 at 2:02pm

Nothing like a good ol' power tool race at Georgetown Carnival to start off summer.

Image: Georgetown Merchants Association

Fri, Jun 8

Shake Ya A$$
Democracy thrives on Capitol Hill as Neumos gives the people what they want: music about butts. Whenever this wildly popular hip-jiggler recurs, it draws a crowd. Only the naïve fixate on "Baby Got Back"—the muse here is as inexhaustible as it is various. Neumos, $5

Fri, Jun 8–Sun, Jun 10

NW New Works Festival 2018
Performance vanguard On the Boards puts on the 35th installment of its annual festival showcasing new and in-progress works spanning dance, theater, music, performance, and film for two weekends. No shortage of ideas to draw you in here: African diaspora, absurdism mixed with shimmying, a killer plastic surgeon, questions about white racial framing, and phallic puppets in 17th century Sweden. Weekend 2 runs June 15–June 17. On the Boards, $16–$34

Until the Flood
In Until the Flood, Pulitzer Prize finalist Dael Orlandersmith explores the death of Michael Brown in Ferguson, Missouri, through a prism. The one-woman show portrays eight characters distilled from her interviews with people who experienced the scene firsthand. Watch Orlandersmith don the persona of a racist white cop, next an exhausted black 17-year-old in an exploration of race relations and excessive police force in America. Through July 8. ACT Theatre, $15–$85

Sat, Jun 9

Georgetown Carnival
You'd be hard-pressed to think of anything that better epitomizes the post-industrial eccentricity of Georgetown than the annual power tool races at the neighborhood's carnival. You'll also find the usual carnival baselines here: street food, live music (Selene Vigil, The Black Tones, Freddie Trujillo, Stag, Sky Cries Mary), and even a little juggling. The event overlaps with the monthly Art Attack, which gains a new gallery in the way of Fogue and features a slew of affordable art (to the tune of $30 a piece) by over 200 artists at Studio E. Georgetown, various locations, Free

Jini Dellaccio: Caught in the Act opening
In conjunction with the Georgetown Carnival, Fantagraphics opens its month-long exhibition of photographer Jini Dellaccio. Names like the Rolling Stones, the Who, and Buffalo Springfield stud Dellaccio's portfolio, but she first broke in to the male-dominated circle of rock photography by covering proto-punk Northwest bands like the Sonics. This show features images of these local acts from the 1960s, in addition to previously unshown work. Through July 11. Fantagraphics, Free

Soul Selections
You can often find Central District-born-and-bred Gifted Gab rapping about town, but you won't want to miss her and the rest of this show curated by SassyBlack at the Fremont Abbey, where rhyming meets prime acoustics. Fremont Abbey Arts Center, $5–$13

Filed under
Gifted Gab, Theater, Summer Events, Georgetown Carnival
Show Comments
In this Article

Concerts

Soul Selections

8:00 PM $5–$13 Fremont Abbey Arts Center

You can often find Central District-born-and-bred Gifted Gab rapping about town, but you won't want to miss her and the rest of this show curated by SassyBla...

Art

Jini Dellaccio: Caught in the Act

12:00 PM Free Fantagraphics Books

In conjunction with the Georgetown Carnival, Fantagraphics opens its month-long exhibition of photographer Jini Dellaccio. Names like the Rolling Stones, the...

Special Events

Georgetown Carnival 2018

12:00 PM Free Georgetown - Various Locations

You'd be hard-pressed to think of anything that better epitomizes the post-industrial eccentricity of Georgetown than the annual power tool races at the neig...

Theater

Until the Flood

7:30 PM $15–$85 ACT Theatre

In Until the Flood, Pulitzer Prize finalist Dael Orlandersmith explores the death of Michael Brown in Ferguson, Missouri, through a prism. The one-woman show...

Theater

NW New Works Festival 2018

5:00 PM $16–$34 On the Boards

Performance vanguard On the Boards puts on the 35th installment of its annual festival showcasing new and in-progress works spanning dance, theater, music, p...

Special Events

Shake Ya A$$

$5 Neumos

Democracy thrives on Capitol Hill as Neumos gives the people what they want: music about butts. Whenever this wildly popular hip-jiggler recurs, it draws a c...

Related Content

Fiendish Conversation

SassyBlack Is More Than a Throwback

06/21/2017 By Darren Davis

Sales & Events

Wear What When April 30–May 6

04/30/2018 By Katheryn Grice

Mother's Day Gift Guide 2018

Don't Know What to Get Mom? We've Got You.

05/02/2018 By Katheryn Grice

Warm Weather Wish List

The Met Set: 5 Shop Talk Must-Haves for June

06/07/2018 By Katheryn Grice

Eat & Drink

Last Call

Anthony Bourdain's Mark on Seattle—and the World—Will Live On

12:40pm By Rosin Saez

Shifts & Shakeups

This Week in Restaurant News: A Pioneer Square Restaurant Says Goodbye

9:30am By Cassie Sawyer

Food & Drink

Nosh Pit Weekly Planner June 6–12

06/06/2018 By Grace Madigan

Yesssss

Shake Shack Will Pop Up at Canlis

06/05/2018 By Allecia Vermillion

Shifts & Shakeups

This Week in Restaurant News: Bars and Barbecue Updates

06/01/2018 By Cassie Sawyer

Expansion Mode

Bok a Bok Brings Chicken to Burien

05/31/2018 By Rosin Saez

Arts & Culture

Culture Fix

Weekend What to Do June 8–10

2:02pm By Mac Hubbard

Culture Fix

Paige Lewis and Kaveh Akbar Are Throwing a Huge Love Poem Reading

9:00am By Stefan Milne

Art Walk

June First Thursday Planner

06/07/2018 By Stefan Milne

Festival Recap

Upstream 2018 Artist Portraits

06/06/2018 Photography by Victoria Holt Edited by Stefan Milne

Festival Season

Upstream 2018 Photo Recap

06/05/2018 Photography by Victoria Holt Edited by Stefan Milne

Culture Fix

What to Do After Work June 4–7

06/04/2018 By Mac Hubbard

News & City Life

Immigrant Rights

Immigrant Mothers Separated from Their Children, Held in SeaTac

06/07/2018 By Hayat Norimine

2020 Presidential Election

Howard Schultz Totally Wants to Run for President

06/06/2018 By Hayat Norimine

Police Accountability

SPD Releases Body Camera Video of Officer Charged with Assault

06/06/2018 By Hayat Norimine

Hooray

Seattle Met Wins Gold!

06/06/2018 With Seattle Met Staff

Police Accountability

Seattle Police Officer Charged with Assault

06/01/2018 By Hayat Norimine

The Chief Search

Community Advocates Outraged Over Process, Urge Mayor to Consider Best for Police Chief

05/30/2018 By Hayat Norimine

Style & Shopping

Warm Weather Wish List

The Met Set: 5 Shop Talk Must-Haves for June

06/07/2018 By Katheryn Grice

Sales & Events

Wear What When June 4–11

06/04/2018 By Katheryn Grice

Looking Good

2 Style Events You Shouldn't Miss This Weekend

06/01/2018 By Rosin Saez

Sales & Events

Wear What When May 28–June 4

05/29/2018 By Katheryn Grice

Retail Wire

Marcus Lalario Teams Up on a New Shop: Can't Blame the Youth

05/25/2018 By Rosin Saez

Retail Wire

Universal Standard's New Showroom Is Open in Belltown

05/25/2018 By Rosin Saez

Best Bars

Changeups

Seven Beef Is Out. Its New Concept, Central Smoke, Is In.

05/02/2018 By Rosin Saez

Taqueria Time

The Bar Gods Giveth: The Saint Is Bringing Tacos Back

04/18/2018 By Rosin Saez

Barstool Dispatch

Gold Bar Tries to Answer the Question: What Does SLU Want?

04/17/2018 By Stefan Milne

Barstool Dispatch

10 Reasons You Should Head to Fremont's Bar House

04/10/2018 By Stefan Milne

Barstool Dispatch

Left Bank Is the New Breed of Seattle Wine Bar

04/03/2018 By Stefan Milne

Bar Store Dispatch

The Bar Bazaar Is the Stuff of Bartenders' Dreams—and It's Open on Western Ave

03/23/2018 By Rosin Saez

Travel & Outdoors

Cover Story

The Insider’s Guide to Pacific Northwest Hiking

05/22/2018 By Allison Williams

Tread Lightly

Trail Running Is Taking Over (and It's Not as Hard as You Think)

05/22/2018 By Allison Williams

No Chihuahua Left Behind

Northwest Adventure Dogs Have Their Very Own Search and Rescue

05/22/2018 By Allison Williams

Pooch Perks

Dogs Are Gearheads, Too

05/22/2018 By Allison Williams

Guns on Board

Who Packs a Gun When They're Backpacking? More People Than You’d Expect.

05/22/2018 By Allison Williams

Bear With Us

Grizzlies Might Return to the Cascade Mountains

05/22/2018 By Allison Williams

Health & Wellness

Tread Lightly

Trail Running Is Taking Over (and It's Not as Hard as You Think)

05/22/2018 By Allison Williams

Best of the City

7 Gyms and Fitness Classes That Are Worth the Sweat

04/24/2018 By Hayat Norimine

Down the Hatch, Dudes

Male Oral Contraception Could Soon Be a Thing, According to the UW

04/23/2018 By Rosin Saez

Fists of Fury

Self-Defense Classes Work. Where Do They Fit in the Age of #MeToo?

02/27/2018 By Karin Vandraiss Videography by Sara Marie D’Eugenio

Methodology

Top Dentists 2018

01/15/2018 Edited by Ariana Dawes

Top Dentists 2018

Northwest Dental Innovations Over the Years

01/05/2018 By Jaime Archer, Isabel Boutiette, Araz Hachadourian, Manola Secaira, and Diane Stephani

Home & Real Estate

Shade Index

Dubious Seattle Apartment Amenities

05/22/2018 By Seattle Met Staff

Apartments so extra

A Glimpse into Seattle's Perk-Packed Rental Market

05/22/2018 By Cassie Sawyer Illustrations by Daniel Fishel

Habitat

Interior Design: How to Have Fun with Patterns

04/30/2018 By Darren Davis

Habitat

A Colorful, Classic Update to a Queen Anne Craftsman

03/27/2018 By Darren Davis

Out of Sight

What Are Seattle Views Really Worth—And What Happens When We Lose Them?

03/27/2018 By Hayat Norimine

Nonstarter Home

Seattle Is Still a Seller’s Market. But Who Can Afford to Buy?

02/27/2018 By Ciara O'Rourke

509 Olive Way, Suite 305, Seattle, WA 98101
Phone: 206-957-2234 • Fax: 206-447-3388
© 2018 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Arts & Culture
  • News & City Life
  • Style & Shopping
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • The Met Pages
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe