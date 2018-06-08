Weekend What to Do June 8–10

Nothing like a good ol' power tool race at Georgetown Carnival to start off summer. Image: Georgetown Merchants Association

Fri, Jun 8

Shake Ya A$$

Democracy thrives on Capitol Hill as Neumos gives the people what they want: music about butts. Whenever this wildly popular hip-jiggler recurs, it draws a crowd. Only the naïve fixate on "Baby Got Back"—the muse here is as inexhaustible as it is various. Neumos, $5

Fri, Jun 8–Sun, Jun 10

NW New Works Festival 2018

Performance vanguard On the Boards puts on the 35th installment of its annual festival showcasing new and in-progress works spanning dance, theater, music, performance, and film for two weekends. No shortage of ideas to draw you in here: African diaspora, absurdism mixed with shimmying, a killer plastic surgeon, questions about white racial framing, and phallic puppets in 17th century Sweden. Weekend 2 runs June 15–June 17. On the Boards, $16–$34

Until the Flood

In Until the Flood, Pulitzer Prize finalist Dael Orlandersmith explores the death of Michael Brown in Ferguson, Missouri, through a prism. The one-woman show portrays eight characters distilled from her interviews with people who experienced the scene firsthand. Watch Orlandersmith don the persona of a racist white cop, next an exhausted black 17-year-old in an exploration of race relations and excessive police force in America. Through July 8. ACT Theatre, $15–$85

Sat, Jun 9

Georgetown Carnival

You'd be hard-pressed to think of anything that better epitomizes the post-industrial eccentricity of Georgetown than the annual power tool races at the neighborhood's carnival. You'll also find the usual carnival baselines here: street food, live music (Selene Vigil, The Black Tones, Freddie Trujillo, Stag, Sky Cries Mary), and even a little juggling. The event overlaps with the monthly Art Attack, which gains a new gallery in the way of Fogue and features a slew of affordable art (to the tune of $30 a piece) by over 200 artists at Studio E. Georgetown, various locations, Free

Jini Dellaccio: Caught in the Act opening

In conjunction with the Georgetown Carnival, Fantagraphics opens its month-long exhibition of photographer Jini Dellaccio. Names like the Rolling Stones, the Who, and Buffalo Springfield stud Dellaccio's portfolio, but she first broke in to the male-dominated circle of rock photography by covering proto-punk Northwest bands like the Sonics. This show features images of these local acts from the 1960s, in addition to previously unshown work. Through July 11. Fantagraphics, Free

Soul Selections

You can often find Central District-born-and-bred Gifted Gab rapping about town, but you won't want to miss her and the rest of this show curated by SassyBlack at the Fremont Abbey, where rhyming meets prime acoustics. Fremont Abbey Arts Center, $5–$13