Shifts & Shakeups

This Week in Restaurant News: A Pioneer Square Restaurant Says Goodbye

Plus, some exciting early summer popup events.

By Cassie Sawyer 6/8/2018 at 9:30am

Radici will be missed.

Image: Radici

Farewells

Radici
Another one bites the dust in Pioneer Square. In a heartfelt goodbye via Facebook, owner Rudy LaValle announced that June 13 will be the last service for the Italian eatery. LaValle didn’t give much reason as to why, but did tease the small possibility that he might “go crazy and start another project.”

Popups

Shake Shack at Canlis
On Saturday, June 23, the back parking lot of the fine-dining icon will host a popup for the famous east coast burgers and crinkle fries, with a few extra Canlis specials for good measure. This is a preview so to speak, since Shake Shack is opening a location in South Lake Union this fall. The event is open to all, on a first come, first served basis. There will be lawn games, rosé, live music, and (most assuredly) a huge turnout.

I-Collective at the London Plane
Sunday, June 9 at the London Plane will host an indigenous popup with I-Collective, a nonprofit organization that highlights the cuisine of Alaskan Native and Coast Salish cultures, think proteins like moose, caribou, and smoked salmon. The event also includes traditional drum music and local speaker/activists addressing important topics facing the Indigenous people of our nation.

Sweet Tooth Popup 
The Saturday Market in South Lake Union will be a whole lot sweeter on June 23 from 11am-4pm as more than 20 booths will be serving up desserts galore. Birthday cake cookies from Lowrider Bakery, ice cream stuffed and puffed waffle cones from Puffle Up, and colorful delights from Alexandra's Macarons are just a few of the sweet vendors on the list.   

Coming Soon

Bonchon
Eater Seattle has the latest update on the popular Korean chicken chain coming to First Hill. There’s no official opening date as of yet, but from the looks of the storefront, progress is moving right along.

Plenty of Clouds
South central Chinese food is coming to the old Anchovies and Olives location at 15th and Pine. Lisa Zack and Travis Post, a husband and wife team, are both longtime service industry veterans and Post was previously the head chef of Ethan Stowell’s Brambling Cross. As reported by Capitol Hill Seattle Blog, the duo has overhauled the interior of the space and plans on opening this summer.

Accolades

North American Beer Awards
Washington breweries fared well at the North American Beer Awards this year on June 2. Elysian Brewing Co, Fremont Brewing, Stoup, Georgetown, and Reuban’s Brews are the handful of Seattle breweries taking home medals. The Washington Beer Blog has the full list of state winners here.

Coffee Wire

Starbucks
Howard Shultz is officially stepping down from his role as executive chairman of Starbucks as of June 26. There is much mystery as to what is next for the business mogul, and Shultz has been cryptic when asked about his future ventures—leading some to speculate that a presidential run might not be out of the question. 

