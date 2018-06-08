Paige Lewis and Kaveh Akbar Are Throwing a Huge Love-Poem Reading Party

Paige Lewis and Kaveh Akbar are getting married on June 9 in Seattle. Both are rising poet stars. Lewis just published “You Can Take Off Your Sweater, I’ve Made Today Warm” in Poetry and has a chapbook, Reasons to Wake You, coming later this year. Akbar’s been placing poems in the New Yorker and Tin House, and in September he released his first full-length book, Calling a Wolf a Wolf. The couple also run Divedapper, which publishes charmingly informal, yet intelligent conversations with poets like Ada Limón, Sharon Olds, and Frank Bidart.

Lewis and Akbar met in grad school in Tallahase and now live in Indiana, but Akbar’s family lives in Seattle, so they—along with a wildly talented group of poet friends (Jane Wong, Robert Olen Butler, Fatimah Asghar, and about 20 more)—are coming to the city for their wedding.

Given that a heap of poets lovingly converging in a bookish city is not that common an event, Lewis and Akbar decided to throw reading fete at Elliot Bay Book Company the night before. Twenty-eight or so poets will read love poems and celebrate the marriage and poetry in general. They’ll also be collecting donations for Solid Ground Seattle, which takes a comprehensive approach to systemic problems like homelessness, racism, hunger, and transportation.

It’s hard to imagine a more deeply joyful way to spend a Friday night.

A Celebration of Love Poems

June 8, Elliott Bay Book Company, free

