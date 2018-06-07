  1. Arts & Culture
  2. Visual Art

Art Walk

June First Thursday Planner

Five exhibits to see in Pioneer Square this month.

By Stefan Milne 6/7/2018 at 9:00am

Equilibre Sur I Horizon by Joan Miró. 

Image: Davidson Galleries

Joan Miró

Davidson Galleries
Catalan painter Joan Miró fused surrealism with abstract art to create a style that, while always beguiling, never seems abstruse. Pleasure is everywhere in these lithographs—splashes of color, figures that feel at once hieroglyphic and modern. Opening reception, 6–8pm.

Image: Courtesy Greg Kucera Gallery

Deborah Butterfield

Greg Kucera Gallery
Since the late 1970s, Deborah Butterfield has incorporated found materials into her larger-than-life horse sculptures. In this new exhibit, she shapes the pack animal’s imposing figures using debris from all over, including some still making its way to this side of the Pacific Ocean following the 2011 tsunami in Japan. The resulting sculptures call to mind the inescapable nature of objects even as they find new significance. Opening reception, 6–8pm. – Mac Hubbard

Stay Put by Lisa Golightly. 

Image: Linda Hodges Gallery

Zac Culler and Lisa Golightly

Linda Hodges Gallery
This dual show features two Northwest artists. Seattleite Zac Culler’s works range from natural portraiture to walleyed mandalas to cartoons of a naked Trump with a mosquito proboscis for genitalia. Meanwhile Portlander Lisa Golightly’s paintings come on like half-forgotten memories. Details smear, whole landscapes appear whited out, and the effect is a sort of existential austerity—but the riveting humanist kind, like Camus sentences. Opening reception, 6–8pm.

Poet Anastacia-Renee. 

Image: Mount Analogue

Poetry in a Time of Chaos

Mount Analogue
Seattle Civic Poet Anastacia-Renee closes her Speak to Me series—a free intergenerational workshop—with an interactive poetry instillation. That will include a blow-up poem environment, complete with huggable glowing orbs and Anastacia-Renee’s visual art. Throughout June, she’ll also host workshops in the instillation. Opening reception, 5–10pm.

Image: Statix

Objects of Affection

Statix Gallery
Nearly 50 artists went hunting for used objects, for less than $20, that they could turn into art— maybe a bag of shredded U.S. currency, maybe an old globe—each of which becomes a work in this multi-artist show. Opening reception, 5–10pm.

Filed under
Mount Analogue, Pioneer Square, Art Walk, First Thursday
Show Comments
In this Article

Art

Objects of Affection

Editor’s Pick Free Statix Gallery

Nearly 50 artists went hunting for used objects, for less than $20, that they could turn into art— maybe a bag of shredded U.S. currency, maybe an old globe—...

Art, Books & Talks

Poetry in a Time of Chaos

Editor’s Pick Free Mount Analogue

Seattle Civic Poet Anastacia-Renee closes her Speak to Me series—a free intergenerational workshop—with an interactive poetry instillation. That will include...

Art

Zac Culler and Lisa Golightly

Editor’s Pick Linda Hodges Gallery

This dual show features two Northwest artists. Seattleite Zac Culler’s works range from natural portraiture to walleyed mandalas to cartoons of a naked Trump...

Art

Deborah Butterfield: Sculpture

10:30 AM Free Greg Kucera Gallery

The majestic wildness of horses has been the muse of artists for millennia, but few manage to capture the animals' spirit like Debroah Butterfield. Since the...

Art

Joan Miró

Editor’s Pick Free Davidson Galleries

Related Content

Art Walk

May 3 First Thursday Planner

05/03/2018 By Stefan Milne

First Thursday

August Art Walk Planner

08/02/2018 By Stefan Milne

Exhibitionism

A LONE Is an Exhibition on a City-Sized Scale

05/18/2018 By Mac Hubbard

Nooooooo

E. Smith Mercantile Will Close Up Shop in June

05/15/2018 By Rosin Saez

Eat & Drink

Shifts & Shakeups

This Week in Restaurant News: Iron Chefs and Master Somms

10:00am By Cassie Sawyer

Closed for Business

Well, the Return of Babirusa Was Short-Lived

9:15am By Rosin Saez

Fall Is Coming

10 Ways to Celebrate Cider Week

09/06/2018 By Christina Ausley

Food & Drink

Nosh Pit Weekly Planner September 5–11

09/05/2018 By Grace Madigan

Brew News

Magnuson Cafe and Brewery Is the Place to Be in the Waning Days of Summer

09/04/2018 By Rosin Saez Photography by Katheryn Grice

Fun With Listicles

11 Essential Spots for Seafood in Seattle

09/04/2018 By Jaime Archer

Arts & Culture

Woe

Seattle Opera General Director Aidan Lang Will Leave at the End of This Season

09/06/2018 By Stefan Milne

Culture Fix

Weekend What to Do September 7–9

09/06/2018 By Mac Hubbard

Local Talent

Fiendish Conversation with Ruler's Matt Batey

09/05/2018 By Stefan Milne

Culture Fix

What to Do After Work September 4–6

09/04/2018 By Landon Groves

Home For Orphans

How One Seattle Pirate Radio Station Is Making the Local Scene Think Globally

08/31/2018 By Mac Hubbard

Light Moves

Artist Maja Petric Creates a Cosmos at MadArt Studio

08/30/2018 By Stefan Milne

News & City Life

#SaveTheShowbox

Showbox Owner Sues the City

09/05/2018 By Hayat Norimine

Last Week in Politics

Top 10 Stories: City Light, Teachers Strike, and Paul Allen

09/04/2018 By Grace Madigan

Mayor's Office

Durkan Nominates Debra Smith as Next Seattle City Light CEO

08/28/2018 By Hayat Norimine

Last Week in Politics

Top 10 Stories: Initiative 1639, Smoky Skies, and Sexual Violence Against Indigenous Women

08/28/2018 By Grace Madigan

Last Week in Politics

Top 10 Stories: Carmen Best, the Showbox, and Matt Manweller

08/21/2018 By Grace Madigan

Climate Change

Clean Air Officials Advise Staying Inside, Says Air Is "Unhealthy for Everyone"

08/20/2018 By Hayat Norimine

Style & Shopping

Fashion Happenings

What Defines Pacific Northwest Style Photo Recap

2:15pm By Rosin Saez Photography by Pavel Verbovski

Retail Wire

Fabletics Opens First Location in Pacific Northwest

09/05/2018 By Katheryn Grice

Sales & Events

Wear What When September 3–10

09/03/2018 By Katheryn Grice

Sales & Events

Wear What When August 27–September 3

08/27/2018 By Katheryn Grice

Shop Talk IRL

Come Hang with Seattle Met for an Evening of Style

08/24/2018 By Rosin Saez

Sales & Events

Wear What When August 20–27

08/20/2018 By Katheryn Grice

Best Bars

Keeping Up With the Scandinavians

Freya and Skål Keep Ballard’s Nordic Roots Alive

08/14/2018 By Rosin Saez

Skyline Flicks

Motif Seattle Announces Rooftop Movie Series

06/27/2018 By Stefan Milne

Recommendations

27 Patios for Prime Outdoor Dining

06/19/2018 By Seattle Met Staff

Changeups

Seven Beef Is Out. Its New Concept, Central Smoke, Is In.

05/02/2018 By Rosin Saez

Taqueria Time

The Bar Gods Giveth: The Saint Is Bringing Tacos Back

04/18/2018 By Rosin Saez

Barstool Dispatch

Gold Bar Tries to Answer the Question: What Does SLU Want?

04/17/2018 By Stefan Milne

Travel & Outdoors

Hanging out

New Rock Climbing Gym Opens in SoDo

09/04/2018 By Katheryn Grice

Cover Story

Dinner at the End of the Land

08/14/2018 By Allecia Vermillion

Destination: Whidbey Island

Saltwater Is All About Seafood

08/14/2018 By James Ross Gardner

Destination: Vashon Island

Bramble House Makes Comfort Exciting

08/14/2018 By Allecia Vermillion

Destination: Orcas Island

Diametric Dinners at Hogstone and Ælder

08/14/2018 By Allecia Vermillion

Destination: Bainbridge Island

The Accessible Magic of Hitchcock and Bruciato

08/14/2018 By Allecia Vermillion

Health & Wellness

Feature

Stranger Genes: How Seattle Scientists Are Advancing Gene Editing

07/17/2018 By Hayat Norimine Photography by Ian Bates

Best of the City

Top Doctors 2018

07/17/2018 Edited by Ariana Dawes

Explainer

Meet CBD, THC’s Non-Psychotropic Sibling

07/17/2018 By Stefan Milne

Shade Index

Not-So-Top Docs

07/17/2018 By Seattle Met Staff

Quote Unquote

Angela Garbes Is Like a Mother

06/19/2018 By Jessica Voelker

Tread Lightly

Trail Running Is Taking Over (and It's Not as Hard as You Think)

05/22/2018 By Allison Williams

Home & Real Estate

Habitat

How to Design Kids' Rooms

08/14/2018 By Stefan Milne

Habitat

A Natural Take on a Modern Mount Baker Home

07/17/2018 By Stefan Milne

Habitat

How to Design a Backyard Kitchen

06/19/2018 By Stefan Milne

Shade Index

Dubious Seattle Apartment Amenities

05/22/2018 By Seattle Met Staff

Apartments so extra

A Glimpse into Seattle's Perk-Packed Rental Market

05/22/2018 By Cassie Sawyer Illustrations by Daniel Fishel

Habitat

Interior Design: How to Have Fun with Patterns

04/30/2018 By Darren Davis

509 Olive Way, Suite 305, Seattle, WA 98101
Phone: 206-957-2234 • Fax: 206-447-3388
© 2018 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Arts & Culture
  • News & City Life
  • Style & Shopping
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • The Met Pages
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe