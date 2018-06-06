SPD Releases Body Camera Video of Officer Charged with Assault

The Seattle Police Department on Tuesday night released a body camera video showing what led to a cop's assault charge last week.

The body camera video worn by an assisting officer on March 5 revealed officer Martin Harris, 51, approaching a man later identified as Paul Ensley in the probable cause statement. The statement written by sergeant Gary Nelson said Harris had punched a man twice in the face and unlawfully arrested him.

On the 100 block of Denny Way outside the First United Methodist Church, Harris repeatedly asked Ensley for his identification, who refused and accused Harris of being drunk. (Harris wasn't, according to the probable cause statement.)

After Ensley refused his ID, the video shows Harris grabbed him and took hold of him. They struggled as Harris continued to repeatedly yell, "Don't bite me," while Ensley demanded he get off him. The other officer helped hold one of Ensley's arms and called for other units.

The video shows the other officer saying that they received a call from somebody who "thought he was suspicious." An unidentified woman said Ensley had been yelling to himself.

The struggle itself in the video is unclear, not showing what had allegedly been Harris hitting the man in the face twice. After the struggle and more cops arrived, they led Ensley to the police vehicle for his arrest.

City prosecutors charged Harris with assault on Friday after an SPD complaint to the Office of Police Accountability led to an investigation, which SPD forwarded to the city attorney's office in May.

Watch the full video here: