Seattle Met Wins Gold!

Great news! On Monday night, June 4, 2018, in New Orleans, the national City and Regional Magazine Association announced the winners of its annual awards program, recognizing work published in 2017, and we’re excited to share the results with you: Seattle Met is the winner for General Excellence!

A finalist in a record 11 categories—including Reporting, Food and Dining Writing, Feature Writing, Feature Design, Magazine Section, and Reader Service—Seattle Met also took home three individual awards for Profile Writing, Spread Design, and Lifestyle and Leisure Interests.

More than 100 judges from national publications—including Entertainment Weekly, ESPN The Magazine, Esquire, Fast Company, The New York Times, National Geographic, Rolling Stone, Time, and The Washington Post—reviewed city magazines from coast to coast before selecting Seattle Met as the winner in its circulation category.

“I could not be more proud of the talent and hard work of Seattle Met’s staff,” said the magazine’s editor in chief James Ross Gardner. “We accept these awards on behalf of this brilliant, complicated, ever-evolving city, which we have the pleasure of covering every day, online and in print. We thank our audience and all of Seattle for your ongoing support.”

Seattle Met last won CRMA’s top prize, General Excellence, in 2015. More information about the awards and which individual Seattle Met works were finalists and winners, can be found here.