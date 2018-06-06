  1. Eat & Drink
  2. Food News & Events

Food & Drink

Nosh Pit Weekly Planner June 6–12

The week in which: Babirusa kicks off summer with a pig roast, Mariela Camacho hosts a Mexican bakery workshop, and a whole slew of Seattle spots serve up negronis—for a good cause.

By Grace Madigan 6/6/2018 at 9:00am

Look out for negroni specials around town for this year's Negroni Week where proceeds from the drink will benefit a variety of charities.

Image: Catherine Hyland / Heartwood Provisions

Thru June 10
Negroni Week 2018
There are lots of opportunities to eat for a cause, but here's an event where you can drink for a cause—specifically the negroni.  Restaurants and bars across town will craft their takes on the Italian aperitivo which will support organizations like PAWS and the Northwest Immigrant Rights Project. It kicked off on June 4, but there's still plenty of imbibing to be done. So what are you waiting for? Throw back a drink or two—it's a good deed, after all.

Fri, June 8
Ivar's Ponzi Vineyard Wine Dinner 
Salmon is always a good call, especially when it's expertly paired with wine. But salmon and wine with a view? That's even better. Enter Ivar's Salmon House on Lake Union, where they'll celebrate the return of Copper River salmon with a multicourse meal with wine pairings curated by Ponzi Vineyard. Call ahead to make reservations, tickets are $85. 

Sat, June 9
PNW Filipina Collective: The Get Down - A Pulutan Night Market
ILAW, a coalition of PNW Filipino food and beverage pros, is throwing one hell of a party featuring pulutan, aka Filipino street food. Delight in eats from the likes of Hood Famous Bakeshop (look for those ube cookies), Central District Ice Cream Company, and Musang Seattle to name just a few. Families are welcome for this night of food, music, and art. Get your tickets for $40, kids tickets get in for 10 bucks. 

Sat, June 9
Mexican Bakery Workshop
If you haven't had Mexican baked goods before then brace yourself as you find out what you've been missing your whole life. Mariela Camacho of Comadre Panadería popup shop will lead a Mexican baking workshop at the Phinney Ridge shop, Not Without Salt. Start your morning with coffee and tea as Camacho teaches you how to make piña empanadas, conchas, and breakfast empanadas. The $75 tickets will go towards Misión Mexico, an organization that provides care for neglected children.

Sun, June 10
Babirusa Presents: Belltown Beast Patio Feast
There's nothing like a good ol' pig roast to get your summer started. Babirusa is throwing a patio feast featuring a whole pig, sides, and beverages courtesy of Noble Oak Bourbon. A $75 ticket will let you fill your plate up as many times as you want, a Noble Oak Bourbon drink, and musical entertainment from DJ Tojo. 

Sun, June 10
Woodinville Wine Ride
Hop on your bike and cruise 21 miles along the Sammamish River Trail, where two "rest stops" will have wine tastings for thirsty riders and bottles available for purchase (don't worry they deliver the bottles to the finish line for you). After pedaling away, arrive to the finish line where a party awaits with a complimentary glass of wine, naturally, and a snack. Registration is $50 for adults and $15 for kids.

Please send event details for consideration to noshplanner@seattlemet.com. 

 

Filed under
Negroni Week, Copper River Salmon, Nosh Pit Weekly Planner, Weekly Planner
Show Comments

Related Content

Rising Stars

Seattle's Next Hot Chefs 2017

05/16/2017 By Kathryn Robinson, Allecia Vermillion, and Rosin Saez Photography by Amber Fouts

PI Meets PNW

Progressive Filipino American Restaurant Comes to Hillman City

04/02/2018 By Rosin Saez

Food & Drink

Nosh Pit Weekly Planner May 23–29

05/23/2018 By Grace Madigan

Food & Drink

Nosh Pit Weekly Planner June 20–26

06/20/2018 By Grace Madigan

Eat & Drink

Shifts & Shakeups

This Week in Restaurant News: Doughnuts and Pasta and Ikura-Topped Hot Dogs

08/31/2018 By Cassie Sawyer

Barstool Dispatch

East Trading Co. Is a Fun Addition to Capitol Hill's Bar Scene

08/30/2018 By Rosin Saez

Steakation (All I Ever Wanted)

Seattle Met's Three-Day Food Festival, Cowabunga, Is Back

08/30/2018 By Allecia Vermillion

Pasta Priorities

Brian Clevenger's GH Pasta Co. to Debut in the Denny Regrade

08/29/2018 By Christina Ausley Edited by Rosin Saez

Food & Drink

Nosh Pit Weekly Planner August 29–September 4

08/29/2018 By Grace Madigan

Opening Dispatch

Renee Erickson's Bar at the Spheres Is Officially Open

08/28/2018 By Allecia Vermillion

Arts & Culture

Home For Orphans

How One Seattle Pirate Radio Station Is Making the Local Scene Think Globally

08/31/2018 By Mac Hubbard

Light Moves

Artist Maja Petric Creates a Cosmos at MadArt

08/30/2018 By Stefan Milne

Culture Fix

Weekend What to Do August 31–September 3

08/30/2018 By Mac Hubbard

Festival Season

10 Artists to See at Bumbershoot 2018

08/29/2018 By Seattle Met Staff

Act Local

The New Pleasure of a Band Coming Home

08/28/2018 By Stefan Milne

Culture Fix

What to Do After Work August 27–30

08/27/2018 By Landon Groves

News & City Life

Mayor's Office

Durkan Nominates Debra Smith as Next Seattle City Light CEO

08/28/2018 By Hayat Norimine

Last Week in Politics

Top 10 Stories: Initiative 1639, Smoky Skies, and Sexual Violence Against Indigenous Women

08/28/2018 By Grace Madigan

Last Week in Politics

Top 10 Stories: Carmen Best, the Showbox, and Matt Manweller

08/21/2018 By Grace Madigan

Climate Change

Clean Air Officials Advise Staying Inside, Says Air Is "Unhealthy for Everyone"

08/20/2018 By Hayat Norimine

Welcome Lit

Hugo House Returns to Capitol Hill

08/14/2018 By Stefan Milne

Citizen Maru

The Making of an Activist

08/14/2018 By Hayat Norimine

Style & Shopping

Sales & Events

Wear What When August 27–September 3

08/27/2018 By Katheryn Grice

Shop Talk IRL

Come Hang with Seattle Met for an Evening of Style

08/24/2018 By Rosin Saez

Sales & Events

Wear What When August 20–27

08/20/2018 By Katheryn Grice

Runner's High Fashion

Brooks Running Launches New Fall 2018 Line

08/17/2018 By Katheryn Grice

Elements of Style

Kathy Hattori Gets Technical with Natural Dyes

08/14/2018 By Rosin Saez

Sales & Events

Wear What When August 13–20

08/13/2018 By Katheryn Grice

Best Bars

Keeping Up With the Scandinavians

Freya and Skål Keep Ballard’s Nordic Roots Alive

08/14/2018 By Rosin Saez

Skyline Flicks

Motif Seattle Announces Rooftop Movie Series

06/27/2018 By Stefan Milne

Recommendations

27 Patios for Prime Outdoor Dining

06/19/2018 By Seattle Met Staff

Changeups

Seven Beef Is Out. Its New Concept, Central Smoke, Is In.

05/02/2018 By Rosin Saez

Taqueria Time

The Bar Gods Giveth: The Saint Is Bringing Tacos Back

04/18/2018 By Rosin Saez

Barstool Dispatch

Gold Bar Tries to Answer the Question: What Does SLU Want?

04/17/2018 By Stefan Milne

Travel & Outdoors

Cover Story

Dinner at the End of the Land

08/14/2018 By Allecia Vermillion

Destination: Whidbey Island

Saltwater Is All About Seafood

08/14/2018 By James Ross Gardner

Destination: Vashon Island

Bramble House Makes Comfort Exciting

08/14/2018 By Allecia Vermillion

Destination: Orcas Island

Diametric Dinners at Hogstone and Ælder

08/14/2018 By Allecia Vermillion

Destination: Bainbridge Island

The Accessible Magic of Hitchcock and Bruciato

08/14/2018 By Allecia Vermillion

Destination: Bremerton

A Food Scene Rises in Manette

08/14/2018 By Rosin Saez

Health & Wellness

Feature

Stranger Genes: How Seattle Scientists Are Advancing Gene Editing

07/17/2018 By Hayat Norimine Photography by Ian Bates

Best of the City

Top Doctors 2018

07/17/2018 Edited by Ariana Dawes

Explainer

Meet CBD, THC’s Non-Psychotropic Sibling

07/17/2018 By Stefan Milne

Shade Index

Not-So-Top Docs

07/17/2018 By Seattle Met Staff

Quote Unquote

Angela Garbes Is Like a Mother

06/19/2018 By Jessica Voelker

Tread Lightly

Trail Running Is Taking Over (and It's Not as Hard as You Think)

05/22/2018 By Allison Williams

Home & Real Estate

Habitat

How to Design Kids' Rooms

08/14/2018 By Stefan Milne

Habitat

A Natural Take on a Modern Mount Baker Home

07/17/2018 By Stefan Milne

Habitat

How to Design a Backyard Kitchen

06/19/2018 By Stefan Milne

Shade Index

Dubious Seattle Apartment Amenities

05/22/2018 By Seattle Met Staff

Apartments so extra

A Glimpse into Seattle's Perk-Packed Rental Market

05/22/2018 By Cassie Sawyer Illustrations by Daniel Fishel

Habitat

Interior Design: How to Have Fun with Patterns

04/30/2018 By Darren Davis

509 Olive Way, Suite 305, Seattle, WA 98101
Phone: 206-957-2234 • Fax: 206-447-3388
© 2018 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Arts & Culture
  • News & City Life
  • Style & Shopping
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • The Met Pages
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe