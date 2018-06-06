Nosh Pit Weekly Planner June 6–12

Look out for negroni specials around town for this year's Negroni Week where proceeds from the drink will benefit a variety of charities. Image: Catherine Hyland / Heartwood Provisions

Thru June 10

Negroni Week 2018

There are lots of opportunities to eat for a cause, but here's an event where you can drink for a cause—specifically the negroni. Restaurants and bars across town will craft their takes on the Italian aperitivo which will support organizations like PAWS and the Northwest Immigrant Rights Project. It kicked off on June 4, but there's still plenty of imbibing to be done. So what are you waiting for? Throw back a drink or two—it's a good deed, after all.

Fri, June 8

Ivar's Ponzi Vineyard Wine Dinner

Salmon is always a good call, especially when it's expertly paired with wine. But salmon and wine with a view? That's even better. Enter Ivar's Salmon House on Lake Union, where they'll celebrate the return of Copper River salmon with a multicourse meal with wine pairings curated by Ponzi Vineyard. Call ahead to make reservations, tickets are $85.

Sat, June 9

PNW Filipina Collective: The Get Down - A Pulutan Night Market

ILAW, a coalition of PNW Filipino food and beverage pros, is throwing one hell of a party featuring pulutan, aka Filipino street food. Delight in eats from the likes of Hood Famous Bakeshop (look for those ube cookies), Central District Ice Cream Company, and Musang Seattle to name just a few. Families are welcome for this night of food, music, and art. Get your tickets for $40, kids tickets get in for 10 bucks.

Sat, June 9

Mexican Bakery Workshop

If you haven't had Mexican baked goods before then brace yourself as you find out what you've been missing your whole life. Mariela Camacho of Comadre Panadería popup shop will lead a Mexican baking workshop at the Phinney Ridge shop, Not Without Salt. Start your morning with coffee and tea as Camacho teaches you how to make piña empanadas, conchas, and breakfast empanadas. The $75 tickets will go towards Misión Mexico, an organization that provides care for neglected children.

Sun, June 10

Babirusa Presents: Belltown Beast Patio Feast

There's nothing like a good ol' pig roast to get your summer started. Babirusa is throwing a patio feast featuring a whole pig, sides, and beverages courtesy of Noble Oak Bourbon. A $75 ticket will let you fill your plate up as many times as you want, a Noble Oak Bourbon drink, and musical entertainment from DJ Tojo.

Sun, June 10

Woodinville Wine Ride

Hop on your bike and cruise 21 miles along the Sammamish River Trail, where two "rest stops" will have wine tastings for thirsty riders and bottles available for purchase (don't worry they deliver the bottles to the finish line for you). After pedaling away, arrive to the finish line where a party awaits with a complimentary glass of wine, naturally, and a snack. Registration is $50 for adults and $15 for kids.

Please send event details for consideration to noshplanner@seattlemet.com.