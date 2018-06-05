  1. Eat & Drink
Yesssss

Shake Shack Will Pop Up at Canlis

The restaurant's back parking lot will become a music- and ShackBurger-fueled summer festival.

By Allecia Vermillion 6/5/2018 at 10:15am

Just pretend that chicken sandwich is a Canlis Dungeness crab melt.

Image: Shake Shack

Given Shake Shack’s personal connection to Canlis—and both establishments’ penchant for one-off fun and shenanigans—it seemed written in the stars: Shake Shack is doing a popup at the fine dining legend on Saturday, June 23.  

From 11am to 3pm, Canlis’s back parking lot becomes a music- and ShackBurger-fueled summer fest. Legit local bands Sisters, Spirit Award, and the Moondoggies will perform while some (presumably very busy) cooks serve up ShackBurgers, crinkle cut fries, and a few special items, like a Canlis Dungeness crab melt and a Canlis creme brulee–inspired adaptation of a Whoopie pie. (Plus Jones root beer, Charles and Charles Rosé, and Brooklyn Brewery’s ShackMeister Ale.)

The popup is free and open to all ages (duh, you have to buy the food and drinks) but expect this event to be crazy bananas popular. Oooh, and there will even be lawn games—finally, a chance to fulfill my lifelong goal of playing cornhole at Canlis.

Local artist Don Clark is doing art posters, and a portion of the day's popup proceeds will benefit Queen Anne Food Bank. And, let us not forget, this is just a taste of what's to come when Shake Shack opens its first Seattle location this fall in South Lake Union. 

UPDATE: Attendance is first come, first served, but you need to RSVP via this link to get in. There's also a $5 off Uber code.

