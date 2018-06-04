  1. Arts & Culture
What to Do After Work June 4–7

A journey to the middle of the pacific, efforts against Islamaphobia, and a very good week for music.

By Mac Hubbard 6/4/2018 at 9:21am

Seattle photographer Chris Jordan turns his lens to the albatross.

Image: Ingraham High School Environmental Club

 Mon, Jun 4
Albatross
Set in the middle of the Pacific, this film by local photographer Chris Jordan tracks the life of the mystical titular bird as it has become increasingly disrupted by plastic and other manmade flotsam. This screening precedes the film's international release on June 8 and will be followed by a Q&A with the director. Ingraham High School, Free

Mon, Jun 4
Khaled Beydoun: American Islamaphobia
Critical race theorist and law professor Khaled Beydoun offers a chance to meet fear and bigotry head on. As a leading voice in Islamaphobia research, he'll guide the audience through the history and sociopolitical recipe that led to this systematized thought—ultimately demonstrating how Islamaphobia damages the lives of both Muslims and non-Muslims alike. Langston Hughes Performing Arts Institute, $5

Mon, Jun 4–Sun, Jun 10
Negroni Week 2018
There's no reason to feel guilty if you went to Italy and picked up an insatiable thirst for negronis but no Italian. Negroni Week donates proceeds to charitable organizations while celebrating the internationally loved beverage. Spots ranging the full spectrum from Hattie's Hat to Palace Kitchen will pour to trigger your Italophilia. You're gonna drink 'em anyway—might as well make a week of it. Find participants here. Various Locations

Wed, Jun 6
King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard
This Aussie powerhouse thrashes and burns hard. Psych garage rockers King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard’s gumbolike repertoire warps from syrupy jazz to garbage-disposal thrum—always quirky, always with some bite. Coming off a white-hot 2017, putting out five (you read that correctly) albums worth a listen, the band hits Seattle for an evening of sweaty face melting. Showbox SoDo, $28–$30

Wed, Jun 6
Am I Normal?
Few places in Seattle besides Capitol Hill's vinyl-slinging Revolver could be trusted in handling the pseudo genre "Weird French music," which gets into gritty, subterranean aesthetics like coldwave for a little post-punk danceability. Don't expect many successful Shazams. Revolver Bar, Free

Thu, Jun 7
Operation District Resurrection
Seattle hip-hop is alive and well—and, as five young artists from Central District prove on Thursday, not complacent. Koga Shabazz, Max Moodie, Ralph Redmond, and Limbo Country Club join forces to represent the CD and some of the great talent it continues to produce. Neumos, $8

Thu, Jun 7
Snuff Redux, DoNormaal
Two local gems make an uncanny pairing. In one corner, representing the cloudy-headedness of the city's torn denim contingent, Snuff Redux celebrates the release of its debut LP; in the other corner, leading the pack for experimentation in Seattle hip-hop is KEXP favorite DoNormaal. Opening support from Great Spiders and Salt Lick. Chop Suey, $8–$10

Filed under
Hip-Hop, Negroni Week, King Gizzard and the Wizard Lizard
