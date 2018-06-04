Wear What When June 4–11

  1. Style & Shopping
This week, nab some summertime savings at Butch Blum, craft fabric flowers at the Seattle Art Museum, and learn the ways of shoemaking with MackerelCrow.

By Katheryn Grice 6/4/2018 at 9:15am

 

Courtesy of And Comfort. 

Thu, June 7
Butch Blum Summer Sale 
Attention all style savvy Seattle people, Butch Blum, who we can all thank for being the first to bring European fashion to Seattle, is having a sale just for you! You can get 25 to 30 percent off at the downtown boutique. Save on men and women's spring and summer collections from designer like Armani Collezioni, Luciano Barbera, Hiltl, Sealup, Cividini, Eleventy, and beyond.

Thu, June 7
Seattle Art Museum Flower Making 
Spend Thursday evening in the stimulating presence of Jono Vaughan, a Seattle-based artist, who's known for Project 42, a series which addresses the pattern of violence against transgender people in the United States. The three dresses in the collection are a memorial of the life and death of a transgender person who was murdered. Drop in at the SAM and work side by side with Vaughan and create fabric flowers that will be used in part of this impactful series.

Fri, June 8
Timbuk2 Seattle Pride Party
'Tis the season of Pride, and Timbuk2 is throwing a celebration for Pride Month. There shall be a special in-store party and debut of their annual Pride Bag. Those in attendance will be the first to see this year's design. Munch on some goodies, sip some drinks, and get ready for the weekend's festivities. 

Fri, June 8
Craft Night: Macrame Plant Hanger 
Plants are all the green rage these days, and it seems as though people are getting more and more crafty in how they present them. Case in point: the macrame plant hanger, the clutch planter for those who want to add greenery into their homes but may lack the actual surface area to do so. Plus, it's retro and cool. Hosted at Push/Pull, this event is $15. All materials are there ready and waiting for you, along with an instructor to answer any questions you may have. 

Sat, June 9
Bespoke Shoemaking with MackerelCrow
Ever wonder about the magic behind, or in this case, underneath, your feet? Go hang with Michael Barakat this Saturday afternoon at 11:30. He's the artist and designer behind the bespoke brand MackerelCrow, and he was schooled in the ways of shoemaking in Port Townsend. Grab a ticket and enjoy the show. The location will be shared with registered guests only. 

June 9–11 
And Comfort Popup at Glasswing 
Variety is key, friends. And Comfort, a snazzy San Fransisco–based brand that offers minimalist plus-size clothing for women, is coming from the sunny skies of Cali and gracing us with their presence—and sweet threads of course. Glasswing is hosting them and invites you to come check out this popup while it lasts. Plus, Glasswing is a men and women clothing and home goods shop, offering you a taste of simple-yet-stylish clothing. They offer shoes, jewelry, plants, and more.

Sales & Events, Wear What When
