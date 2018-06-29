Weekend What to Do June 29–July 1

Mata Hari, the protagonist of Can Can's Femme Fatale, pictured in 1905. Image: P. Boyer and PD-1923

Fri, Jun 29

Stop Making Sense

If someone asks, this is where we’ll be. Kremwerk’s tribute party chews through the meat of the Talking Heads’ discography, rare remixes, and even solo projects. It's a chance to get out and dance—like humans do—to that funky neurotic post-punk rather than wistfully cradle records in the solitude of your local music shop. Don't forget your boxiest suit jacket. Kremwerk, $7–$10

Sat, Jun 30

The Flop House

Oftentimes a love of film is accompanied by a strong desire to make fun of film. The podcast hosts of The Flop House feed your cravings for the subpar by roasting bad movies in a (more or less) focused roundtable format. They've got Emmys and Daily Show credentials to their names, so, no, watching amateurs rant on Youtube is not a valid alternative. Neptune Theatre, $24

Bill Clinton

The former president needs no introduction, but his latest venture bringing him to Seattle may require some explanation. Clinton will take the audience into the creative process behind his collaboration with best-selling heavyweight novelist James Patterson on their new thriller, The President Is Missing. Is it any good? Depends on what the meaning of is is. McCaw Hall, $69–$199

Sun, Jul 1

Shriek: The Birds

Hitchcock can still draw a crowd. This nod to The Birds comes as part of the Shriek series, in which local film scholars offer an affordable and casual way to get academic. The program's focus on women's studies allows a chance to read against the grain when it comes to generally accepted classics, like this one. Naked City Brewery and Taphouse, $10

All Weekend

Femme Fatale

Looking to exotic dancer and WWI spy Mata Hari for inspiration, Can Can's summer production tells a sultry tale of deceit, framing Hari’s resistance as a seedling of modern feminism. The city’s cabaret champion takes on female empowerment in characteristic fashion: with plenty of shimmying and decadence. Through September 30. Can Can, $35–$95

Seattle Taiwanese American Film Festival

In partnership with SIFF, the inaugural STAFF shows seven acclaimed feature-length works—such as one involving a quest to undo the death of a lover, another following a security guard at a Buddha statue factory caught in a murder mystery—and a selection of short films. Think of it as salve for those SIFF withdrawals. Various Locations, $12, day passes available