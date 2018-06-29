  1. Eat & Drink
This Week in Restaurant News: Seattle Cares, Let Us Count the Ways

Plus, Tarsan i Jane changes its dining format.

By Cassie Sawyer 6/29/2018 at 9:30am

Tarsan i Jane's garden patio where the paella goes down.

Image: Courtesy Tarsan i Jane/Photo by Suzi Pratt

Dining for a Cause

Seattle Cares, Do You?
Join a bunch of Seattle’s culinary and bar talent on July 9 from 7pm to 11pm at Navy Strength in Belltown for their Seattle Cares, Do You? party, which will support RAICES, an organization helping to reunite parents and children that have been separated at the border. It will be a rocking party and donation amount is up to you, but $15 is suggested to get in and get down with free food.

Bake Sale at Book Larder
Pick up some baked goods donated from the likes of the Dahlia Bakery, the Pantry, and Vif at this community cookbook store on July 1. All the proceeds will benefit RAICES. 

Choose to Include for the Special Olympics  
The Special Olympics will be held in Seattle July 1–6, and 20 restaurants in the Denny Regrade and South Lake Union area are partnering with Amazon to support the the citywide event with Choose to Include food and drink specials. A few places participating: Revel, Mamnoon, and Gold Bar and Oro Kitchen.

Thank You Thursdays at Reuben’s Brews
As reported by Washington Beer Blog, Reuben’s Brews has hit a donation milestone for local nonprofits. The brewery has raised $100,000 though community outreach and the Thank You Thursday program in which a $1 from every pint sold goes to the chosen weekly cause.

Midday Matters

Sushi Kashiba
The insanely popular Pike Place Market sushi spot is expanding hours for the summer with lunch from 11:30 to 2:30 in their courtyard area. So forget your sad desk lunch for the next couple of months and do nigiri sets al fresco.

Dining Metamorphosis

Tarsan i Jane
This Frelard restaurant has gone through a big-time remodel and is bringing a new menu concept along with it. Owners Perfecte Rocher and Alia Zaine are taking an even more fine dining approach with larger tasting menus, a chef's counter, and private dining. Oh, and Sundays are for paella, yeah-yuh. 

Caffeination

Realfine Coffee
As reported by Capitol Hill Seattle Blog, Realfine Coffee on East Pine is offfically open. This is the second location for the brand, the first in West Seattle, and so happens to be next to a Rudy’s barbershop.

What We’re Eating Now

Tacos, jet-black spaghetti, cuban sandwiches, and dumplings. And worry not, we’re drinking too. Hint: It’s pink.

What We’re Reading Now

Eater National
Northwest chef, James Beard Award winner, and owner of critically acclaimed Beast in Portland, Naomi Pomeroy, speaks to the lessons and trials she’s learned over her culinary career as a woman in the kitchen. In light of the #MeToo movement, Pomeroy has some insightful remarks about how women can move forward in this often male dominated profession.

Seattle Met
Deputy Editor Allecia Vermillion gives us a glimpse behind the scenes of the Pike Place Market. Take a tour starting with morning roll call and finish the day at bars’ last call at the 111 years old Seattle institution.



