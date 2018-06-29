  1. Eat & Drink
5 Brunch Spots for Bottomless Mimosas

Or: how to get appropriately buzzed before noon.

By Landon Groves 6/29/2018 at 12:30pm

 

Sometimes the only good hangover cure is another, earlier hangover.

Image: Pexels by Fernandos Arcos

Now that it's officially, though waveringly, summertime in Seattle, we've arrived at a few truths we hold to be self-evident: The rainy afternoons aren't going anywhere, all the nearby hiking trails are as thoroughly congested as your pollen-averse nasal cavity, and drinking in the morning is more socially acceptable than ever. That's why we've compiled a list of some brunch spots that perform the generous service of selling bottomless mimosas.

Pro tip: Be cool. "Bottomless" refers to the drink, not your state of dress after having some.

Ma'ono

At just $14 per person, this Hawaiian fried chicken joint shines on our list as the most affordable of the bunch. Round out your morning meal with a plate of french toast, or the less traditional spicy fried chicken sandwich. Brunch goes from 9 to 3 on weekends, but be advised: Ma'ono's West Seattle location is the only one that offers the killer deal.

Mission Cantina

For the late risers among us, Mission Cantina's weekend brunch menu starts at 10 and doesn't let up until 4—for those keeping track at home, that's a solid six hours of day drinking. As if that wasn't already enough, the West Seattle restaurant boasts 15 different kinds of mimosas in flavors like hibiscus and prickly pear ($15 each). 

Goldfinch Tavern

By far the swankiest place on this list, the Goldfinch Tavern is an upscale restaurant in the heart of downtown Seattle. Sprawled out across the lobby of a Four Seasons Hotel, this buffet-style brunch ($49) includes endless appetizers, one hot entree from the kitchen, and, you guessed it, bottomless mimosas. Brunch is 10 to 2, weekends only. 

Lucia Italian Kitchen and Bar

What better way to begin a day at the lake than over a bottomless pitcher of mimosas with friends? Lucia Italian Kitchen and Bar is located conveniently across the street from East Green Lake Beach, so you're never more than a tipsy stroll from the nearest outdoor festivities. Weekend brunch is 9 to 3, and bottomless mimosas will run you $16 a head. Customers are, perhaps wisely, limited to one and a half glasses per hour.

Super Six

Stationed in the center of Columbia City, this former auto-body shop is now home to one of the best bottomless mimosa deals in the city. For $15 per person, customers can expect an endless flow of champagne and OJ to sip alongside their kimchi-imbued breakfast sandwiches. Brunch hours are Saturday and Sunday from 8 to 3.

