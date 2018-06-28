What to Do July Fourth

Catching the Lake Union fireworks show from Gas Works is a Seattle rite of passage. Brave the traffic congestion, parking nightmare, and densely peopled lawns, you’ll be rewarded with 11 hours of festivities, including daylong music from local talent like SassyBlack, food vendors, beer gardens, sack races, and pie-eating contests. It all culminates in that archetypical patriotic act: beautifully blowing stuff up over water. To be precise: 8,500 pounds of fireworks. 12pm–11pm, Gas Works Park, free (or $40–$60 for reserved seats) –Stefan Milne

For those who want to trek, Bainbridge Island hosts an annual familial fete. Pancake breakfast? Check. Classic car show? Check. Parade, street fair, beer and wine gardens, pizza eating contest? Yes, indeed. And of course a big fireworks show over Eagle Harbor caps things off. 7am–dusk, Bainbridge Island, free –SM

Want to be reminded, explicitly, titularly, that we’re celebrating the revolt of a bunch of rich white dudes who didn’t want to pay taxes? Does it help if that reminder is funny? Push/Pull, Ballard’s art and comics joint, has you covered. Here you bring your own shareable dish and something to toss on the grill, listen to comics, and then write postcards to elected officials—all in a very convivial way to stick to the Man. 12–4pm, Push/Pull, free –SM

In the spirit of fighting established norms—like our penchant for meat in tube form—here’s a plant-based option. A $15 ticket gets you all-you-can-eat vegan BBQ from the Plum Bistro food truck and sweet treats from Sugar Plum. In addition to tofu and nutritional yeast, this vegan block party also satisfies your craving for other meatfree favorites such as DJs, corn hole, and mega Jenga. 2–6pm, Sugar Plum, $15 –Mac Hubbard