  1. Eat & Drink
  2. Food News & Events

Menu Matters

Shiro Dreams of Courtyard Lunches

Sushi Kashiba in Pike Place Market is now serving afternoon nigiri sets.

By Rosin Saez 6/27/2018 at 11:00am

Summertime sushi—itadakimasu!

Allow me to petition a new, yet similarly euphoric definition for nooner

nooner \ˈnün-ər \ (noun): Sneaking out of work around 11:30 to eat pristine, elegantly made sushi in a Pike Place courtyard. 

That's right, Sushi Kashiba has just started lunch service outside in their breezy courtyard, where diners can order nigiri sets, either seven- or nine-piece ($40–$50). Lunch will run 11:30 until 2:30, but only in the summer months, so get after it, Seattle. It's hard enough to nab a seat anywhere in Shiro Kashiba's sushi bar, one of the city's very best.

Kashiba, Seattle's own sushi legend who trained under the discerning tutelage of master Jiro Ono, taught us the ways of Edomae sushi. He still holds it down at Sushi Kashiba, his semieponymous Pike Place Market restaurant that boasts views of Elliott Bay over Market rooftops. It's a pure raw fish haven to behold. And now you can do so, in a certain way for a little while at least, for lunch.

Filed under
Shiro Kashiba, Pike Place Market, Sushi Kashiba
Show Comments

Related Content

Feature

Shiro Across the Sea

09/19/2016 By Allecia Vermillion

Shop Around

Cool Market Finds at Pike Place

06/19/2018 By Rosin Saez Photography by Amber Fouts

Super Market Sweep

How to Do Pike Place in 30 Minutes or Less

06/19/2018 By Allison Williams Illustrations by Mike Holm

That's Amore

DeLaurenti: A Love Letter

06/19/2018 By Jessica Voelker

Eat & Drink

Skyline Flicks

Motif Seattle Announces Rooftop Movie Series

12:29pm By Stefan Milne

Menu Matters

Shiro Dreams of Courtyard Lunches

11:00am By Rosin Saez

Food & Drink

Nosh Pit Weekly Planner June 27–July 3

9:00am By Grace Madigan

Dining For a Cause

Seattle Chefs Really Care—and They're Throwing a Fundraising Party to Back It Up

06/25/2018 By Rosin Saez

Shifts & Shakeups

This Week in Restaurant News: Cocktail Lounges, Bento Boxes, and Sky-High Ice Cream

06/22/2018 By Cassie Sawyer

Food & Drink

Nosh Pit Weekly Planner June 20–26

06/20/2018 By Grace Madigan

Arts & Culture

Skyline Flicks

Motif Seattle Announces Rooftop Movie Series

12:29pm By Stefan Milne

Better Living Through Poetry

Hear Terrance Hayes Read His American Sonnets

06/26/2018 By Stefan Milne

Culture Fix

What to Do After Work June 25–28

06/25/2018 By Mac Hubbard

Culture Fix

What to Do This Weekend June 22–24

06/22/2018 By Mac Hubbard

Pride Guide

10 Pride Events to Catch

06/21/2018 By Mac Hubbard

Culture Fix

Lindy West Headlines Gramma Reading Series #1

06/20/2018 By Stefan Milne

News & City Life

Immigrant Rights

Asylum Seekers Separated from Their Children Sue Federal Agencies

06/26/2018 By Hayat Norimine

Dining For a Cause

Seattle Chefs Really Care—and They're Throwing a Fundraising Party to Back It Up

06/25/2018 By Rosin Saez

Last Week in Politics

Top 10 Stories: Another Lawsuit Against Trump, Durkan's Trip to the Border, and Seattle's Police Chief Search

06/25/2018 By Grace Madigan

Meat Mishap

Market Forces and Meaty Sandwiches

06/19/2018 By Allecia Vermillion

Super Market Sweep

How to Do Pike Place in 30 Minutes or Less

06/19/2018 By Allison Williams Illustrations by Mike Holm

Cover Story

The Complete Revised Guide to Pike Place Market

06/19/2018 By Stefan Milne, Rosin Saez, Allecia Vermillion, and Allison Williams

Style & Shopping

Sales and Events

Wear What When June 25–July 2

06/25/2018 By Katheryn Grice

Shop Around

Down-Under Wonders at Pike Place

06/19/2018 By Rosin Saez Photography by Amber Fouts

Shop Around

Cool Market Finds at Pike Place

06/19/2018 By Rosin Saez Photography by Amber Fouts

Sales & Events

Wear What When June 18–25

06/18/2018 By Katheryn Grice

Psst: He's Good on Neckties

What to Get Dad for Father's Day 2018

06/13/2018 By Katheryn Grice and Rosin Saez

Sales & Events

Wear What When June 11–18

06/11/2018 By Katheryn Grice

Best Bars

Skyline Flicks

Motif Seattle Announces Rooftop Movie Series

12:29pm By Stefan Milne

Recommendations

27 Patios for Prime Outdoor Dining

06/19/2018 By Seattle Met Staff

Changeups

Seven Beef Is Out. Its New Concept, Central Smoke, Is In.

05/02/2018 By Rosin Saez

Taqueria Time

The Bar Gods Giveth: The Saint Is Bringing Tacos Back

04/18/2018 By Rosin Saez

Barstool Dispatch

Gold Bar Tries to Answer the Question: What Does SLU Want?

04/17/2018 By Stefan Milne

Barstool Dispatch

10 Reasons You Should Head to Fremont's Bar House

04/10/2018 By Stefan Milne

Travel & Outdoors

Travel, Eh?

25 Reasons to Visit British Columbia Right Now

06/19/2018 By Allison Williams Illustrations by Ryan Snook

Shade Index

Oh Canada, We're Not That Jealous of You

06/19/2018 By Seattle Met Staff

Cover Story

The Insider’s Guide to Pacific Northwest Hiking

05/22/2018 By Allison Williams

Tread Lightly

Trail Running Is Taking Over (and It's Not as Hard as You Think)

05/22/2018 By Allison Williams

No Chihuahua Left Behind

Northwest Adventure Dogs Have Their Very Own Search and Rescue

05/22/2018 By Allison Williams

Pooch Perks

Dogs Are Gearheads, Too

05/22/2018 By Allison Williams

Health & Wellness

Quote Unquote

Angela Garbes Is Like a Mother

06/19/2018 By Jessica Voelker

Tread Lightly

Trail Running Is Taking Over (and It's Not as Hard as You Think)

05/22/2018 By Allison Williams

Best of the City

7 Gyms and Fitness Classes That Are Worth the Sweat

04/24/2018 By Hayat Norimine

Down the Hatch, Dudes

Male Oral Contraception Could Soon Be a Thing, According to the UW

04/23/2018 By Rosin Saez

Fists of Fury

Self-Defense Classes Work. Where Do They Fit in the Age of #MeToo?

02/27/2018 By Karin Vandraiss Videography by Sara Marie D’Eugenio

Methodology

Top Dentists 2018

01/15/2018 Edited by Ariana Dawes

Home & Real Estate

Habitat

How to Design a Backyard Kitchen

06/19/2018 By Stefan Milne

Shade Index

Dubious Seattle Apartment Amenities

05/22/2018 By Seattle Met Staff

Apartments so extra

A Glimpse into Seattle's Perk-Packed Rental Market

05/22/2018 By Cassie Sawyer Illustrations by Daniel Fishel

Habitat

Interior Design: How to Have Fun with Patterns

04/30/2018 By Darren Davis

Habitat

A Colorful, Classic Update to a Queen Anne Craftsman

03/27/2018 By Darren Davis

Out of Sight

What Are Seattle Views Really Worth—And What Happens When We Lose Them?

03/27/2018 By Hayat Norimine

509 Olive Way, Suite 305, Seattle, WA 98101
Phone: 206-957-2234 • Fax: 206-447-3388
© 2018 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Arts & Culture
  • News & City Life
  • Style & Shopping
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • The Met Pages
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe