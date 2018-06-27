Nosh Pit Weekly Planner June 27–July 3

Stop by Magnuson Park to taste food from eight different food trucks and then decide which is your favorite in this friendly competition that benefits Solid Ground. Image: Paige Smith

Wed, June 27

Solid Ground's Food Truck Taste-Off

Sample food from eight different food trucks at Magnuson Park and then vote for your favorite in this friendly competition that benefits Solid Ground, which works to address poverty, hunger, and injustice. Local favorites, Plum Bistro Burger Truck, Thai-U-Up, and the Tamale Guy are just a few of the different food trucks slated to compete for your democratically cast vote. General admission is $40, kids get in for $20, and if you're not driving home (or biking) then for five more bucks get admission to the beer garden.

Sat, June 30

Grillfest Northwest

It's summer time which means we're in peak grilling season. Whether you're self-proclaimed grill master or better at eating the finished product, everyone can trek to Seattle Center where grilling will take center stage this weekend thanks to the Steak Cookoff Associate. (We're not making this up.) Watch smokey throw downs between pitmasters or, better yet, face off in a 'cue contest yourself. The event is free, but if you feel like getting in on the barbecue action, $40 tickets are available and will allow you to actually judge a competition. Plus: beer garden, food trucks, and cooking demos!

Sat, June 30

The Vera Project Presents Search Party

After hitting up Grillfest head to Search Party, which is also at Seattle Center, benefitting the all ages venue, the Vera Project. Elysian Brewing is teaming up with The Vera Project to provide over 40 different kinds of beer to drink while you mosh to a lineup of four bands that'll get you groovin'. Food trucks will satiate all your hungry needs throughout the day. Tickets are $35 and include four drink tickets.

Sun, July 1

Rosé All Day

Rosé lovers have what seems like a plethora of events to choose from, here's one that provides a weekly opportunity to get your rosé fix. Every Sunday from 3pm til close, Goldfinch Tavern offers a deal where bottomless tastings of a selection of rosés are available for $30 or $8 a glass.

Mon, July 2

First Annual Pro-Am Hot Dog Eating Contest

Have you ever seen professional eaters and wondered how you'd fare in their position? If you, somehow, answered yes, then now is your chance to prove your stripes and participate in a hog dot eating contest for bragging rights. Earning a couple hundred bucks that can fund your newfound hobby can't hurt, either. On to North Star diner, then, where those interested in competing must sign up. Otherwise come witness what is guaranteed to be one of the more riveting—or gag reflex testing—competitions of the summer.

Tue, July 3

Late Night Eats: That Dumpling Dough!

There is little that tastes better than a plate of dumplings after a few drinks late at night, when you probably didn't need that last round. Praise be, Hood Famous Bake Shop is coming to the rescue. In those crucial wee hours from 9 to 1, feed your soul with a half dozen handmade dumplings ($8) made with longanisa. Be ware: There's a limited supply. Want more? Preorder frozen dumplings to consume in the safety and judgment-free zone of your own home ($10–$20, sliding scale; all proceeds go to the International Solidarity Mission in the Philippines). Hey, it may fall on July 3, but take advantage of the holiday that commemorates a bunch of white dudes signing a piece of paper and use it as an excuse to consume dumplings on the eve of Fourth of July.

