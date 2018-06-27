Skyline Flicks
Motif Seattle Announces Rooftop Movie Series
Through the summer Motif Seattle hotel will join your favorite things: cocktails, movies, and the outdoors.
Seattle summer has no dearth of places to catch a movie outdoors. The majority of those happen in parks, or maybe in the back lot of a brewery, but Frolik at Motif Seattle is shaking that model up a bit and throwing together your favorite things: cocktails, outdoor movies, and drinking on the roof. They’re offering a themed cocktail with each viewing, like an “Inconceivable” with housemade citrus and berry sangria to pair with Princess Bride.
If this all seems like pandering, well, maybe it is. But you still get to watch a movie on the roof of a downtown Seattle hotel, drink in hand.
Here’s the full list:
June 29 Independence Day
July 6 Princess Bride
July 13 Office Space
July 20 Mrs. Doubtfire
July 27 Die Hard
August 3 The Devil Wears Prada
August 10 Super Troopers
August 17 There’s Something About Mary
August 24 Dodgeball
August 31 Napoleon Dynamite