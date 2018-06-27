Motif Seattle Announces Rooftop Movie Series

Frolik Kitchen and Cocktails rooftop viewing area. Image: Courtesy Motif Seattle

Seattle summer has no dearth of places to catch a movie outdoors. The majority of those happen in parks, or maybe in the back lot of a brewery, but Frolik at Motif Seattle is shaking that model up a bit and throwing together your favorite things: cocktails, outdoor movies, and drinking on the roof. They’re offering a themed cocktail with each viewing, like an “Inconceivable” with housemade citrus and berry sangria to pair with Princess Bride.

If this all seems like pandering, well, maybe it is. But you still get to watch a movie on the roof of a downtown Seattle hotel, drink in hand.

Here’s the full list:

June 29 Independence Day

July 6 Princess Bride

July 13 Office Space

July 20 Mrs. Doubtfire

July 27 Die Hard

August 3 The Devil Wears Prada

August 10 Super Troopers

August 17 There’s Something About Mary

August 24 Dodgeball

August 31 Napoleon Dynamite